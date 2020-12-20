College football roundup: Alabama survives Florida's comeback

ATLANTA — In a season of blowouts, Alabama finally was tested. Against a team that just wouldn’t quit, the Crimson Tide required almost every point.

Nick Saban needed his offensive stars to shine as bright as they have all season.

Najee Harris rushed for 178 yards and scored five touchdowns. Mac Jones threw for 418 yards and five TDs. DeVonta Smith made 15 receptions for 184 yards and two scores.

It was just enough to send No. 1 Alabama to the College Football Playoff with a perfect record, holding off No. 11 Florida in a 52-46 shootout for the Southeastern Conference championship Saturday night.

“Those guys are pretty phenomenal. They have been all year,” Saban said. “They certainly delivered tonight when we needed them to.”

The Crimson Tide (11-0, No. 1 CFP) got its toughest challenge in a season of blowouts, but the result was another win. Now, with one of his best teams yet, the 69-year-old coach heads to the playoff in search of his seventh national title.

“This has been a year with a lot of disruptions,” said Saban, who had his own bout with COVID-19. “The resiliency this team has shown this season to win 11 games is pretty phenomenal.”