College football roundup: Alabama survives Florida's comeback

ATLANTA — In a season of blowouts, Alabama finally was tested. Against a team that just wouldn’t quit, the Crimson Tide required almost every point.
Nick Saban needed his offensive stars to shine as bright as they have all season.
Najee Harris rushed for 178 yards and scored five touchdowns. Mac Jones threw for 418 yards and five TDs. DeVonta Smith made 15 receptions for 184 yards and two scores.
It was just enough to send No. 1 Alabama to the College Football Playoff with a perfect record, holding off No. 11 Florida in a 52-46 shootout for the Southeastern Conference championship Saturday night.
“Those guys are pretty phenomenal. They have been all year,” Saban said. “They certainly delivered tonight when we needed them to.”
The Crimson Tide (11-0, No. 1 CFP) got its toughest challenge in a season of blowouts, but the result was another win. Now, with one of his best teams yet, the 69-year-old coach heads to the playoff in search of his seventh national title.
“This has been a year with a lot of disruptions,” said Saban, who had his own bout with COVID-19. “The resiliency this team has shown this season to win 11 games is pretty phenomenal.”
After trailing 35-17 at halftime, Florida (8-3, No. 7 CFP) made a game of it with a pair of third-quarter scores. And the Gators fought to the end, adding two more TDs in the fourth period before the clock hit zero.
“We were rolling pretty good,” said quarterback Kyle Trask, who threw for 408 yards and three TDs. “We just ran out of time.”
Harris, a senior running back and the game’s MVP, had 31 carries, scoring on plays of 8 and 1 yards and leaping over a defender who tried to go low on a 19-yard run.
In the passing game, he caught five passes for 67 yards, including touchdown plays of 23, 17 and 7 yards in Alabama’s first-half blitz. The shortest of those scoring catches may have been his best, as Harris sent a would-be tackler tumbling to the turf with a dazzling spin move.
“I’ve been catching the ball since birth,” he quipped. “People don’t expect it because of the running back name, but I can catch.”
Harris set an SEC championship game record with his five touchdowns, breaking the mark of four scored by Auburn’s Tre Mason in 2013. The Alabama senior also knocked off a couple of school records, setting standards for career rushing TDs (44) and overall TDs (54).
No. 6 Cincinnati 27, No. 20 Tulsa 24: Cole Smith made a 34-yard field goal as time expired to give Cincinnati a home victory over Tulsa in the rainy AAC championship game. It was the Bearcats’ first AAC title.
Alec Pierce had a career-high 146 yards receiving on five catches, Desmond Ridder passed for 269 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score, and Jerome Ford added a 42-yard scoring run for the Bearcats (9-0, No. 9 CFP).
Tulsa tied it with 3:41 remaining on Zach Smith’s 13-yard TD pass to Juan Carlos Santana. But Golden Hurricane defensive tackle Jaxon Player jumped offside on a hard count on fourth-and-2, giving the Bearcats a first down at the 19 to set up Smith’s kick.
The Golden Hurricane relied mostly on their running game with Smith struggling to throw in the wet conditions. He was 13 for 30 with two interceptions. Corey Taylor rushed for 106 yards and a TD.
Tide, Tigers, Buckeyes, Irish are AP’s top four
Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State topped the final Associated Press poll of the regular season Sunday with No. 4 Notre Dame comfortably ahead of No. 5 Texas A&M.
The Fighting Irish had a 41-point margin over the Aggies.
Unbeaten Cincinnati was No. 6. Indiana, Oklahoma, Coastal Carolina and Florida completed the top 10.
Florida star TE Pitts passes on bowl
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida standout Kyle Pitts, the team’s best player and the top tight end in the country, is turning pro and skipping a potential bowl game.
Pitts is expected to be the first tight end selected in the 2021 NFL draft and possibly a top-10 pick.
Pitts caught 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in 7½ games this season.
He’s expected to win the Mackey Award given annually to college football’s top tight end.
Badgers’ Coan enters transfer portal
MADISON, Wis.— Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan has entered the transfer portal after an injury-riddled season in which he didn’t play.
Coan made 18 starts from 2018 to 2019 and helped the Badgers reach the Rose Bowl in 2019, but he injured his right foot in preseason and underwent surgery. Although he dressed for Wisconsin’s final three games, the 6-foot-3 senior didn’t play a down.