College football roundup: Alabama sweeps all votes for No. 1

Alabama is now a unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll, and Northwestern moved up to No. 11 on Sunday for its best ranking in 24 years.
For the second straight week, the top eight teams in the poll held their spots. The Crimson Tide received all 62 first-place votes after beating Kentucky 63-3, making Alabama the first unanimous No. 1 this season and the first team to do it in the regular season since 2018.
Notre Dame was No. 2, followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M. Florida was No. 6, and No. 7 Cincinnati and No. 8 BYU also held their spots. The rest of the top 10 was No. 9 Miami and Oregon.
Northwestern moved up eight spots after beating Wisconsin 17-7 to improve to 5-0. The Badgers slipped eight spots to 18th.
The Wildcats were last ranked this highly in 1996. The year after their surprising run to the Rose Bowl, coach Gary Barnett’s team reached a high of No. 10.
No. 12 Indiana dropped three spots after putting a scare into Ohio State in the Big Ten’s other top-25 matchup Saturday. The Buckeyes beat the Hoosiers 42-35 after leading 35-7.
Liberty took its first loss of the season, falling 15-14 at North Carolina State, and fell from No. 21 to out of the rankings.
Replacing the Flames was North Carolina, which moved back into the rankings at No. 25.
Late Saturday
No. 18 Oklahoma 41, No. 14 Oklahoma State 13: Freshman Spencer Rattler passed for 301 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score to help Oklahoma beat visiting Oklahoma State (5-2, 4-2) in a Big 12 game.
Rattler helped the Sooners boost their chances of winning a sixth straight Big 12 title. Iowa State leads the way with just one conference loss, and Oklahoma State joined Oklahoma and Texas with two league losses in the race to qualify for the Big 12 final.
Rhamondre Stevenson ran for a career-high 141 yards, and Theo Wease caught two touchdown passes for the Sooners in their fifth consecutive victory. Oklahoma (6-2, 5-2) won its sixth straight in the series and extended its November winning streak to 23 dating to 2014.
No. 13 Georgia 31, Mississippi State 24: Making quite a debut between the hedges, J.T. Daniels threw for 401 yards and four touchdowns as Georgia held on for a Southeastern Conference victory over Mississippi State (2-5, 2-5).
Playing for the first time since the 2019 opener with Southern Cal, Daniels became the third quarterback to start for the Bulldogs (5-2, 5-2) this season.
Freshman Jermaine Burton was Daniels’ favorite receiver catching eight passes for 197 yards — including TD catches of 18 and 48 yards, not to mention another grab of 49 yards.
No. 20 Southern California 33, Utah 17: Kedon Slovis threw for two touchdowns and visiting USC smothered Utah (0-1, 0-1) in a Pac-12 game.
Slovis completed 24 of 35 passes for 264 yards for USC (3-0, 3-0), but the Trojans’ defense took center stage, forcing five turnovers to stay undefeated.
No. 23 Auburn 30, Tennessee 17: Smoke Monday returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown and Auburn overcame a slow start to beat visiting Tennessee in a Southeastern Conference game.
Auburn (5-2, 5-2) fell behind 10-0 to Tennessee (2-5, 2-5) and dealt with injuries to star running back Tank Bigsby and its two starting offensive tackles. The Tigers were playing their first game in 21 days after a scheduled off week and the postponement of a game at Mississippi State.
Bo Nix completed 17 of 26 passes for 220 yards, with a 54-yard touchdown to Anthony Schwartz and his first career interception in a home game.
Note
Fresno State: The Bulldogs’ second straight game was canceled because of COVID-19.
The Mountain West said Friday’s game between the Bulldogs and San Diego State will be declared a no-contest because Fresno State doesn’t have enough available players because of contact tracing from COVID-19.
The Bulldogs’ game this past week against San Jose State was also canceled.