College football roundup: Kansas State fells Oklahoma; Mississippi State topples LSU

NORMAN, Okla. — Skylar Thompson passed for 334 yards and ran for three touchdowns, and Kansas State rallied from 21 points down to beat No. 3 Oklahoma 38-35 on Saturday in a Big 12 game.
Freshman Deuce Vaughn caught four passes for 129 yards and ran for a touchdown for the Wildcats, who were coming off a season-opening loss to Arkansas State. It was Kansas State’s first road win against a top-three team in the AP poll.
Oklahoma freshman Spencer Rattler passed for 387 yards and four touchdowns, but he threw three interceptions.
Kansas State upset Oklahoma 48-41 in Manhattan, Kan., last year.
In the opening moments of the second quarter, Rattler threw into traffic and found Drake Stoops for a 32-yard touchdown. It was the first career touchdown for the son of former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, and it gave the Sooners a 14-0 lead.
Thompson’s 39-yard touchdown pass to Chabastin Taylor in the second quarter cut Oklahoma’s lead to 14-7, but the Sooners answered with Marvin Mims’ 9-yard touchdown reception in the final minute of the first half.
Rattler’s 53-yard pass to Stoops led to Seth McGowan’s 5-yard touchdown run and a 35-14 late in the third quarter.
Two short rushing touchdowns by Thompson got the Wildcats back in the game. Kansas State’s Nick Allen blocked Reeves Mundschau’s punt, and the Wildcats took over at the Oklahoma 38. Vaughn’s 38-yard touchdown run on the Wildcats’ second offensive play and the extra point tied it at 35 with 8:17 to play.
Kansas State’s Blake Lynch hit a 50-yard field goal with 4:32 remaining. Kansas State’s Jahron McPherson intercepted Rattler in the final minute.
Mississippi State 44, No. 6 LSU 34: K.J. Costello passed for an SEC record 623 yards and five touchdowns in the Mississippi State debut of coach Mike Leach’s “Air Raid” offense, and the Bulldogs knocked off the defending national champion Tigers in a Southeastern Conference game in Baton Rouge, La.
Costello’s passing yardage in his first game since transferring from Stanford to Starkville, Miss., eclipsed the 544 yards Georgia’s Eric Zeier had against Southern Mississippi in 1993 to set the SEC record.
And Costello needed most of it to make up for his two interceptions and two lost fumbles, which helped LSU rally to tie the game at 34 before he engineered a pair of scoring drives in the final 10 minutes.
LSU became the first defending national champion to lose its opening game since Michigan in 1998 lost at Notre Dame.
No. 8 Texas 63, Texas Tech 56: Sam Ehlinger threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Moore in overtime, sending Texas (2-0, 1-0) to a Big 12 road victory over Texas Tech (2-2, 0-1) in which the Longhorns rallied with two touchdowns in the final threeminutes of regulation.
Moore’s second touchdown catch came with 40 seconds left and Ehlinger’s 2-point conversion pass to Brennan Eagles tied it to get to overtime. Texas got the ball first and quickly scored when Ehlinger and Moore connected for their third score of the day.
Texas Tech’s possession ended when Alan Bowman was forced to scramble and threw a wild pass that was intercepted by Caden Sterns.
Texas, chasing its first Big 12 title since 2009, had looked done when the Red Raiders went ahead 56-41 late in the fourth quarter on touchdowns from T.J. Vasher and SaRodorick Thompson Jr. But Ehlginer engineered a quick drive for a touchdown pass to Eagles and the Longhorns recovered the onside kick to set up the tying score.
No. 4 Georgia 37, Arkansas 10: Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter, and visiting Georgia rallied to beat Arkansas in the season opener for both SEC schools.
Bennett replaced D’Wan Mathis in the second quarter and finished 20 for 29 for 211 yards.
No. 5 Florida 51, Mississippi 35: Kyle Pitts caught four of Kyle Trask’s six touchdown passes and visiting Florida (1-0) subdued SEC foe Mississippi (0-1). Trask completed 30 of 42 passes for 416 yards including touchdown passes of 1, 16, 71 and 17 yards to Pitts. The star tight end had 170 yards receiving.
No. 8 Auburn 29, Kentucky 13: Bo Nix threw for 233 yards and three second-half touchdowns, including a pair to Seth Williams, and Auburn scored twice in the fourth quarter to pull away from visiting Kentucky in the season opener for both SEC teams.
The Tigers turned a three-quarter scare into a comfortable win by capitalizing on a late turnover and Kentucky’s failed fake punt.
No. 13 Central Florida 51, East Carolina 28: Dillon Gabriel threw for 408 yards and four touchdowns to help Central Florida beat East Carolina to open its American Athletic Conference schedule in Greenville, N.C.
Jaylon Robinson and Marlon Williams each had huge games as Gabriel’s top targets for the Knights (2-0, 1-0). Robinson had nine catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns, and Williams had a career-best 13 catches for 136 yards.
Holton Ahlers threw for 215 yards and three TDs for the Pirates (0-1, 0-1).
No. 14 Cincinnati 24, No. 22 Army 10: Desmond Ridder passed for 258 yards and two touchdowns as Cincinnati (2-0) defeated visiting Army (2-1).
Army’s triple-option offense came in averaging 389.5 rushing yards, but the Bearcats held it to 182, including 81 by junior QB Christian Anderson.
No. 15 Oklahoma State 27, West Virginia 13: Chuba Hubbard scored on a 23-yard run with 1:17 remaining to salvage a difficult afternoon and help Oklahoma State beat West Virginia in a Big 12 game in Stillwater, Okla.
Sidelined for a number of key plays after fumbling on consecutive second-half possessions, Hubbard ended up with 101 yards on 22 rushes for his 12th 100-yard performance in his last 13 games.| With the additional action, Hubbard’s backup, L.D. Brown, gained 103 yards on 11 carries, including a 66-yard touchdown run, for Oklahoma State (2-0, 1-0).
Jarret Doege threw for 285 yards and a touchdown for West Virginia (1-1, 0-1).
No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette 20, Georgia Southern 18: Nate Snyder hit a 53-yard field goal on the game’s final play, and No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette escaped with a Sun Belt home victory over Georgia Southern.
The Ragin’ Cajuns (3-0, 2-0) looked on the way to their first loss when Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts hit Khaleb Hood with a 28-yard touchdown pass and Dalton Anderson with a 2-point conversion with 54 seconds left to give the Eagles (1-1, 0-1) an 18-17 lead.
ULL quarterback Levi Lewis, who threw for 290 yards, completed three passes for 47 yards in the final drive, including an 18-yarder to running back Trey Ragas to the Eagle 36. From there, Snyder split the uprights to give the Cajuns their first 3-0 start since 1988.
ACC
No. 21 Pittsburgh 23, Louisville 20: Kenny Pickett threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns, and Pittsburgh sacked Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham seven times in a home victory.
The Panthers moved to 3-0 for the first time since 2014 behind a relentless defense that kept the 24th-ranked Cardinals (1-2, 0-2) in check for most of the afternoon. Pitt limited Louisville to 223 total yards and picked off Cunningham three times.
Syracuse 37, Georgia Tech 20: Tommy DeVito threw for two scores, Sean Tucker ran for two others, and Syracuse broke out of its offensive doldrums to defeat visiting Georgia Tech (1-2, 1-1) for its first win of the season.
The Orange (1-2, 1-2) scored 17 points off Georgia Tech turnovers.
Boston College 24, Texas State 21: Phil Jurkovec hit Hunter Long for a game-tying touchdown with 1:11 left, and Aaron Boumerhi kicked a 36-yard field goal with 3 seconds to play s Boston College (2-0) rallied to beat visiting Texas State (1-3).
BC (2-0) trailed by two touchdowns in the third quarter and was still down 21-14 in the final minutes when Jurkovec was forced to throw the ball away on a third down at the Texas State 16. But a late hit out of bounds gave the Eagles a first down, and two plays later, Jurkovec hit Long from 5 yards out to tie it.
BC forced a three-and-out that used up only 15 seconds, and the Eagles got the ball back with 47 seconds left on their 3. Jurkovec completed five straight passes to move BC to the 19 to set the stage for Boumerhi.
State
Liberty 36, FIU 34: Malik Willis threw two touchdown passes and accounted for 370 yards of offense to lead Liberty (2-0) to a home victory over Florida International (0-1).
Willis completed 24 of 30 passes for 285 yards and added 85 yards rushing. His 67-yard run helped set up Alex Barbir’s 27-yard field goal that stretched the Flames’ lead to 36-28 with 6:32 remaining.