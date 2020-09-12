College football roundup: Louisiana-Lafayette stuns No. 23 Iowa State

Williams, who saw limited action last season as a freshman, had 19 carries and also was Notre Dame’s leading receiver with two receptions for 93 yards, one a 75-yarder in the first half.

The victory was Notre Dame’s 19th straight at home and the first for the Fighting Irish in a conference after 132 years as an independent. Because of COVID-19, the Irish are playing this season as a member of the ACC. The school announced a crowd of 10,097, 90% of them students, attended the game in the 77,622-seat stadium. Fans were socially distanced because of the pandemic.

Book outdueled Duke graduate quarterback Chase Brice, who threw for 259 yards on 20-of-37 passing and rushed for a touchdown in his debut for coach David Cutcliffe after transferring in from Clemson.

Book completed 19 of 31 passes, one a 17-yard TD pass to Avery Davis early in the fourth quarter that increased the Irish lead to 24-13. He rushed for just 12 yards on nine carries.

No. 18 UNC 31, Syracuse 6: Javonte Williams ran for three fourth-quarter touchdowns and North Carolina overcame a mistake-filled performance to beat visiting Syracuse in the season opener for both teams.