College football roundup: Louisiana-Lafayette stuns No. 23 Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — Louisiana-Lafayette got kick and punt returns for touchdowns to help secure one of its biggest wins in program history, 31-14 win over No. 23 Iowa State on Saturday.
The Ragin’ Cajuns were ignited by Chris Smith’s 95-yard kickoff return in the second quarter and Eric Garror’s 83-yard punt return in the third.
Levi Lewis also threw a 78-yard scoring pass to Peter LeBlanc to give Louisiana-Lafayette a 17-14 lead late in the third quarter.
Louisiana-Lafayette beat a Top 25 opponent for the first time, having gone 0-26 against ranked foes away from home. The Ragin’ Cajuns’ only other win over a Top 25 team was in 1996 at home against Texas A&M.
The Ragin’ Cajuns limited Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy to 16-of-35 passing for 145 yards, with no touchdowns and an interception. It was ISU’s fewest passing yards in two years.
Iowa State’s Breece Hall rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.
ACC
No. 10 Notre Dame 27, Duke 13: Kyren Williams ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns in his first start, graduate quarterback Ian Book threw for 263 yards and Notre Dame beat Duke at rainy Notre Dame Stadium in the season and ACC opener for both teams.
Williams, who saw limited action last season as a freshman, had 19 carries and also was Notre Dame’s leading receiver with two receptions for 93 yards, one a 75-yarder in the first half.
The victory was Notre Dame’s 19th straight at home and the first for the Fighting Irish in a conference after 132 years as an independent. Because of COVID-19, the Irish are playing this season as a member of the ACC. The school announced a crowd of 10,097, 90% of them students, attended the game in the 77,622-seat stadium. Fans were socially distanced because of the pandemic.
Book outdueled Duke graduate quarterback Chase Brice, who threw for 259 yards on 20-of-37 passing and rushed for a touchdown in his debut for coach David Cutcliffe after transferring in from Clemson.
Book completed 19 of 31 passes, one a 17-yard TD pass to Avery Davis early in the fourth quarter that increased the Irish lead to 24-13. He rushed for just 12 yards on nine carries.
No. 18 UNC 31, Syracuse 6: Javonte Williams ran for three fourth-quarter touchdowns and North Carolina overcame a mistake-filled performance to beat visiting Syracuse in the season opener for both teams.
Michael Carter added 138 yards of total offense for the Tar Heels, who won in an empty home stadium after the school opted to open with no fans in attendance because of the pandemic.
Georgia Tech 16, Florida State 13: True freshman Jeff Sims, who once gave Florida State a commitment, threw for 277 yards and a touchdown as the visiting Yellow Jackets defeated the Seminoles in both teams’ season opener.
Sims completed 24 of 35 passes and had two interceptions, but the Jacksonville, Fla., native also ran for 64 yards.
Jordan Mason also ran 14 times for 55 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown run.
Pitt 55, Austin Peay 0: Kenny Pickett threw a touchdown pass and ran for another as Pittsburgh scored on each of its first six possessions in its season opener, and raced to a home victory over Austin Peay.
Pickett threw to seven receivers and six players scored touchdowns during the Panthers’ offensive outburst.
A Paris Ford interception set up Pitt’s first score, a 1-yard Daniel Carter plunge. Pickett connected with Shocky Jaques-Louis on a 68-yard strike before scrambling into the end zone from six yards out to score on Pitt’s second drive. He then connected with wide-open Maryland transfer DJ Turner for a 51-yard score.
Notes
Big Ten: Conference presidents will meet Sunday to hear a presentation about playing a fall football season after all — maybe as soon as late October — amid sharp pressure from parents, players, coaches and even President Donald Trump to kick off.
A source familiar with the situation said the Big Ten’s Return to Competition Task Force met Saturday, with the medical subcommittee making a presentation to a subgroup of of presidents and chancellors. The source, said it was a “positive meeting” that led to the scheduling of a presentation to the full group of presidents and chancellors.
The presentation with include, medical, television and scheduling for football, the source said, but a vote to start a season is not guaranteed to happen Sunday.
The Big Ten postponed its fall season Aug. 11 because of concerns about playing through the COVID-19 pandemic, with presidents voting 11-3 in favor. The conference has faced pushback from inside and outside the conference ever since. On the first Saturday of the football season that included Power Five teams playing, Big Ten teams were idle.
Notre Dame: Coach Brian Kelly and the school agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2024 season.
Kelly is entering his 11th season as Notre Dame coach, and 30th season as a head coach.
Financial terms were not released.
The Irish are 92-37 under Kelly, including a 33-6 record with a playoff appearance in the last three seasons.
Auburn: Coach Gus Malzahn said the No. 11 Tigers had five starters out of practice this week because of COVID-19-related issues.
Malzahn said the Tigers had two new positive tests this week and 10 players are sidelined from practice because of the virus or close contact. He didn’t identify the players and declined to say if a particular position group had been hit hardest.
Auburn opens the season Sept. 26 against Kentucky and is set to begin specific game preparation on Sunday.