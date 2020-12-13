College football roundup: LSU boots FSU after shoe is thrown

“It was a little blurry,” he said. “It went down the middle, right?”

The Gators (8-2) had a final shot, and Trask got them in position to tie. But Evan McPherson was wide left from 51 yards on the final play. LSU (4-5) celebrated wildly.

Johnson had a lot to do with the outcome. The son of former Super Bowl champion Brad Johnson repeatedly torched Florida’s beleaguered defense. He threw for 239 yards, nearly half of them (108) to Kayshon Boutte, and ran for 52 more.

Florida didn’t help itself with three turnovers in the first half that led to 10 points and a 24-17 deficit.

Trask accounted for four touchdowns and all three turnovers, first putting his teammates in a hole and then helping them climb out of it. But he was unable to rally the Gators when it mattered.

He ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more, including his record-setting 40th of the season. He passed 1996 Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel for the most in a season in school history.