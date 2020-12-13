College football roundup: LSU boots FSU after shoe is thrown

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — There were no shortage of eye-popping moments in this LSU-Florida game. Cade York’s 57-yard field goal. Marco Wilson’s inexplicable shoe toss. The dense fog that rolled in late and covered the Swamp. Kyle Trask’s three turnovers in the second quarter, including maybe the wackiest interception ever.
For the Tigers, those will be fond memories. For the Gators, they will be nightmares.
Max Johnson threw three touchdown passes in his first college start, York delivered the kick of his life with 23 seconds remaining and reigning national champion LSU stunned No. 6 Florida 37-34 on a foggy Saturday night in the Swamp.
York drilled his kick through the eerie elements and the uprights after an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty against Florida’s Wilson, who threw tight end Kole Taylor’s size 14 shoe following a third-down stop. LSU would have punted. Instead, the Tigers got a first down and moved into York’s long-distance range.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been in a game where an opponent threw a shoe, to be honest with you,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said.
The kick was a rarity, too, especially since York could barely see the goal posts.
“It was a little blurry,” he said. “It went down the middle, right?”
The Gators (8-2) had a final shot, and Trask got them in position to tie. But Evan McPherson was wide left from 51 yards on the final play. LSU (4-5) celebrated wildly.
Johnson had a lot to do with the outcome. The son of former Super Bowl champion Brad Johnson repeatedly torched Florida’s beleaguered defense. He threw for 239 yards, nearly half of them (108) to Kayshon Boutte, and ran for 52 more.
Florida didn’t help itself with three turnovers in the first half that led to 10 points and a 24-17 deficit.
Trask accounted for four touchdowns and all three turnovers, first putting his teammates in a hole and then helping them climb out of it. But he was unable to rally the Gators when it mattered.
He ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more, including his record-setting 40th of the season. He passed 1996 Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel for the most in a season in school history.
No. 16 Southern California 43, UCLA 38: Kedon Slovis completed his third game-winning drive of the season, finding Amon-Ra St. Brown for an 8-yard touchdown pass with 16 seconds left to lift the Trojans (5-0) over UCLA after trailing by 18 in the third quarter Saturday night in Pasadena, Calif.
UCLA (3-3) took a 38-36 lead with 52 seconds remaining on Nicholas Barr-Mira’s 43-yard field goal.
Gary Bryant returned the kickoff 63 yards to the Bruins’ 43, and Slovis connected with Tyler Vaughns on a 35-yard reception despite great coverage by UCLA’s Mo Osling III. St. Brown the caught his second TD of the game on the next play.
The Trojans clinched the Pac-12 South title earlier in the day when Utah beat Colorado.
No. 14 BYU 28, San Diego State 14: Zach Wilson threw for 310 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Cougars (10-1) to a Mountain West home victory over San Diego State (4-4, 4-2).
Lopini Katoa added 130 all-purpose yards in place of usual starting running back Tyler Allgeier, who was sidelined with an undisclosed illness.
Auburn fires Malzahn
Auburn on Sunday fired coach Gus Malzahn, who led the Tigers to the national championship game in his first season but could never replicate that success.
The firing came a day after the Tigers (6-4) finished the regular season with a 24-10 victory over Mississippi State.
They were upset by a struggling South Carolina, which wound up firing coach Will Muschamp during the season.
Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will be interim coach. Auburn will owe Malzahn a $21.45 million buyout for the remaining four years of a seven-year, $49 million deal.
The school must pay half of that within 30 days.
Malzahn went 68-35 in eight seasons and was 39-27 against SEC opponents. He led the Tigers to an SEC title in 2013, his first season, losing to Florida State in the national championship game.
Illinois fires Smith
Lovie Smith was introduced in March 2016 as the coach who would turn around the Illinois program after years of mediocrity and embarrassment.
After five seasons, the Illini still are spinning their wheels, and without seeing significant progress under Smith, the university said Sunday that it has cut ties with him.
Smith never had a winning season in Champaign, going 17-39 overall and 10-33 in the Big Ten. A 28-10 loss to Northwestern on Saturday ensured the Illini (2-5) would finish with another losing season with one more game to be played — a Saturday date with Penn State in a Big Ten crossover game. Offensive coordinator Rod Smith will be the interim head coach for that game.
Illinois was Smith’s first college head coaching job and his return to college football after a 21-year absence following assistant coaching stints at six schools early in his career.
He coached in the NFL for 20 years, including nine as head coach of the Chicago Bears, whom he led to the Super Bowl after the 2006 season.
Coastal Carolina is ranked ninth
The first top-10 shakeup in more than a month pushed Coastal Carolina to No. 9 in The Associated Press poll.
Alabama was a unanimous No. 1, followed by Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M as those teams held their spots for a sixth straight week.
Surprising losses by Florida and Miami shuffled the rest of the top 10. No. 6 Cincinnati and No. 7 Indiana each moved up one spot and No. 8 Iowa State jumped two.
Then come the unbeaten Chanticleers (11-0), the first Sun Belt Conference team to crack the AP’s top 10.
Georgia landed at No. 10 ahead of Florida at 11. The Gators dropped five spots after losing to LSU on Saturday night.
Gophers, Badgers to play after being called off
MADISON, Wis. — The game between rivals Minnesota and Wisconsin will be played after all, Big Ten officials said.
The game that was called off last month because of COVID-19 cases within the Gophers program is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
It would be the 130th meeting between the teams, which is the longest-running uninterrupted series in Football Bowl Subdivision history and is the most-played rivalry in FBS history.