College football roundup: Michigan State hands Northwestern first loss

Alan Bowman passed for 384 yards and three touchdowns, Erik Ezukanma caught seven passes for 183 yards and two TDs, and SaRodorick Thompson ran for 133 yards and two scores for Texas Tech (3-6, 2-6).

No. 23 La.-Lafayette 70, La.-Monroe 20: Levi Lewis passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more in less than three quarters, and visiting Louisiana-Lafayette (8-1, 6-1) routed winless Louisiana-Monroe (0-9, 0-6) in a Sun Belt game.

ACC

No. 4 Clemson 52, Pitt 17: Trevor Lawrence threw for 403 yards and two touchdowns in his first game in five weeks — and likely last one at Death Valley — as Clemson (8-1, 7-1, No. 3 CFP) throttled visiting Pittsburgh (5-5, 4-5).

Lawrence hadn’t seen the field on game day since beating Syracuse on Oct. 24. He tested positive for the coronavirus the following week and missed Clemson’s next two games, including its only loss this season — a 47-40 double OT defeat at No. 2 Notre Dame.

Cornell Powell had five catches for 176 yards, including a 43-yard TD catch off a flea-flicker pass from Lawrence. Powell also had a one-handed grab on a 70-yard pass to the Pitt 5 that set up Chez Mellusi’s 2-yard TD run for a 38-3 lead.