College football roundup: Michigan State hands Northwestern first loss

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Matt Coghlin made a tiebreaking 48-yard field goal with 3:35 left, and Michigan State handed No. 11 Northwestern its first loss of the season with a 29-20 Big Ten victory Saturday.
The Wildcats (5-1, 5-1) were coming off a 17-7 victory over Wisconsin that put them in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff. That prospect likely was dashed with the loss to the Spartans, but they remain in control of the Big Ten West.
The Spartans (2-3, 2-3) lost a 17-0 lead, but went back ahead by forcing three turnovers in the fourth quarter and making the most of two big kicks by Coghlin.
No. 1 Alabama 42, No. 22 Auburn 13: Mac Jones passed for 302 yards and five touchdowns, highlighted by two long ones to DeVonta Smith, and Alabama rolled over rival Auburn (5-3) in a Southeastern Conference home victory without coach Nick Saban, who watched the game feed from home after testing positive Wednesday for COVID-19. The Crimson Tide (8-0, No. 1 playoff rankings) continued a dominating march through a schedule of all-SEC games even without its six-time national champion coach on the sideline.
No. 6 Florida 34, Kentucky 10: Florida’s Kyle-to-Kyle connection returned in a big way after a two-week hiatus and put the Gators on the verge of the SEC championship game.
Kyle Trask found Kyle Pitts for three touchdowns, including a 56-yarder in which the star tight end ran away from a cornerback, and Florida (7-1) overcame a sluggish start to beat visiting Kentucky (3-6).
Trask has 34 TD passes this season, moving him past 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow and into a tie for third on the school’s single-season list. Only Danny Wuerffel (39 in 1996, 35 in 1995) is ahead of him. Rex Grossman also threw 34 in 2001.
No. 12 Indiana 27, Maryland 11: Stevie Scott III ran for three touchdowns and Indiana had three interceptions, three sacks and a game-changing safety in a Big Ten home win over Maryland (2-2).
Freshman Tim Baldwin Jr. ran for a season-high 106 yards for the Hoosiers (5-1).
No. 16 Coastal Carolina 49, Texas State 14: C.J. Marable ran for 157 yards and three touchdowns and Coastal Carolina wrapped up the Sun Belt Conference East Division title with a road victory over Texas State (2-10, 2-6).The Chanticleers (9-0, 7-0) had 572 yards of offense in extending their winning streak to 10 games.
No. 21 Oklahoma State 50, Texas Tech 44: Dezmon Jackson rushed for career highs of 235 yards and three touchdowns, and Oklahoma State (6-2, 5-2) bounced back from a loss to rival Oklahoma to beat visiting Texas Tech in a Big 12 game.
Alan Bowman passed for 384 yards and three touchdowns, Erik Ezukanma caught seven passes for 183 yards and two TDs, and SaRodorick Thompson ran for 133 yards and two scores for Texas Tech (3-6, 2-6).
No. 23 La.-Lafayette 70, La.-Monroe 20: Levi Lewis passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more in less than three quarters, and visiting Louisiana-Lafayette (8-1, 6-1) routed winless Louisiana-Monroe (0-9, 0-6) in a Sun Belt game.
ACC
No. 4 Clemson 52, Pitt 17: Trevor Lawrence threw for 403 yards and two touchdowns in his first game in five weeks — and likely last one at Death Valley — as Clemson (8-1, 7-1, No. 3 CFP) throttled visiting Pittsburgh (5-5, 4-5).
Lawrence hadn’t seen the field on game day since beating Syracuse on Oct. 24. He tested positive for the coronavirus the following week and missed Clemson’s next two games, including its only loss this season — a 47-40 double OT defeat at No. 2 Notre Dame.
Cornell Powell had five catches for 176 yards, including a 43-yard TD catch off a flea-flicker pass from Lawrence. Powell also had a one-handed grab on a 70-yard pass to the Pitt 5 that set up Chez Mellusi’s 2-yard TD run for a 38-3 lead.
North Carolina State 36, Syracuse 29: Bailey Hockman hit Emeka Emezie with a 26-yard go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter and connected with Thayer Thomas for three more scores through the air and visiting N.C. State rallied to defeat Syracuse.
The win was the third straight for the Wolfpack (7-3, 6-3) and the seventh consecutive loss for the Orange (1-9, 1-8).
Boston College 34, Louisville 27: Backup quarterback Dennis Grosel threw for two touchdowns after starter Phil Jurkovec was hurt, and David Bailey ran for two scores before he left with an injury on as Boston College (6-4, 5-4) earned a home win over Louisville (3-7, 2-7).
Jurkovec completed 15 of 19 passes for 203 yards before the pocket collapsed around him in the third quarter and knocked him out of the game. The Notre Dame transfer spent the rest of the game with his left knee wrapped on the sideline, joining Bailey, who had an unspecified injury.