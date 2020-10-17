College football roundup: No. 4 Notre Dame averts upset by Louisville

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Kyren Williams ran for 127 yards and Ian Book had a 13-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter that gave No. 4 Notre Dame the lead for good as the Fighting Irish held off Louisville with a 12-7 victory in an Atlantic Coast Conference game Saturday.
Williams ran 25 times and had his third 100-yard game of the season as the Irish (4-0, 3-0) won their 22nd straight at Notre Dame Stadium.
It came against an inspired 3-4 Louisville defense that spent most of the afternoon on the field. Notre Dame controlled the clock for 36:15 including a game-ending 14-play drive that burned the final 7:55.
Book completed 11 of 19 for 106 yards and ran 12 times for 47 yards.
The loss was the fourth straight for the Cardinals (1-4, 0-4). Javian Hawkins, the nation’s No. 3 rusher coming into the game, was limited to 51 yards on 15 carries.
No. 13 Miami 31, Pittsburgh 19: D’Eriq King threw four touchdown passes and Miami beat visiting Pittsburgh.
Will Mallory caught two of King’s scoring passes as the Hurricanes (4-1, 3-1) bounced back from a 42-17 loss at top-ranked Clemson last week.
The Panthers (3-3, 2-3) lost their third straight and were without senior quarterback Kenny Pickett, who suffered an ankle injury against Boston College last week. Pickett leads the nation with 1,389 passing yards but didn’t travel with the team to South Florida.
Redshirt freshman Joey Yellen replaced Pickett, completing 22 of 46 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown.
Alex Kessman kicked four field goals and became Pitt’s all-time leader with 57. Kessman surpassed Chris Blewitt, who had 55 field goals from 2013 to 2016.
N.C. State 31, Duke 20: Cary Angeline and Thayer Thomas had second-half touchdown catches to help North Carolina State beat visiting Duke despite losing starting quarterback Devin Leary to injury.
Angeline’s 4-yard scoring catch put the Wolfpack up for good late in the third quarter. Then Thomas added a highlight-reel grab early in the fourth, somehow snagging a 9-yard pass with his right hand and pinning the ball to his helmet while being knocked out of the end zone.
N.C. State (4-1, 4-1) got another strong performance from its defense. The Wolfpack picked off Chase Brice three times, the last coming after the Blue Devils had driven to the N.C. State 40-yard line with 6:06 left in a one-possession game.
Brice threw for 190 yards and a touchdown for the Blue Devils (1-5, 1-5).
Leary threw for 194 yards and hit Angeline for the go-ahead score. But on the next drive, he took a hard hit on a keeper from Duke’s Lummie Young IV — who was ejected for targeting — and Leary’s leg bent awkwardly beneath him.
Leary had to be carted off with an aircast around his lower left leg with 55 seconds left in the third. No. 1 Clemson 73, Georgia Tech 7: Trevor Lawrence brushed off the first interception he has thrown this season and passed for a career-high 404 yards and five touchdowns as Clemson overpowered Georgia Tech (2-3, 2-2) in Atlanta.
Lawrence completed 24 of 33 passes. All of his scoring passes came in the Tigers’ dominant first half. Clemson led 52-7 at halftime. Lawrence left the game after Clemson’s first second-half possession.
Clemson (5-0, 4-0) outgained Georgia Tech 671-204.
Top 25
South Carolina 30, No. 15 Auburn 22: Kevin Harris ran for two touchdowns and South Carolina turned three interceptions thrown by Bo Nix into points to defeat Auburn for the first time in 87 years with a Southeastern Conference home victory.
The Tigers (2-2) had won eight straight in the series and jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the opening 10 minutes. But Nix, the sophomore quarterback, threw three picks and the Gamecocks (2-2) cashed in each time to win consecutive games for the first time in more than a year.
Shi Smith had eight catches including a 10-yard TD grab midway through the third quarter and put South Carolina ahead for good, 20-19.
Kentucky 34, No. 18 Tennessee 7: Kelvin Joseph and Jami Davis returned interceptions for touchdowns in the first half and visiting Kentucky shut out Tennessee in the second half to bury the Volunteers.
It was Kentucky’s first win in Neyland Stadium since 1984, the Wildcats’ largest margin of victory in Knoxville since 56-0 in 1893 and their most lopsided victory in the series since 1935.
Kentucky (2-2) picked off three passes against the Vols (2-2).
No. 11 Texas A&M 28, Mississippi State 14: Isaiah Spiller ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns and Kellen Mond threw for two scores to help Texas A&M earn a road win over Mississippi State (1-3).
Texas A&M (3-1) led 14-0 at the half and had 325 yards of total offense in the game..
Notes
Alabama: Coach Nick Saban returned to the sidelines Saturday night against Georgia. The Southeastern Conference cleared Saban on Saturday to coach in the game after he tested negative for COVID-19 the past three days.
Florida: Coach Dan Mullen said he has tested positive for COVID-19. Mullen said his initial positive result was confirmed by a second test. For the 10th-ranked Gators, at least 21 players and coaches tested positive earlier this week, an outbreak that prompted the Southeastern Conference to postpone Florida’s next two games.