College football roundup: No. 4 Notre Dame averts upset by Louisville

Kentucky 34, No. 18 Tennessee 7: Kelvin Joseph and Jami Davis returned interceptions for touchdowns in the first half and visiting Kentucky shut out Tennessee in the second half to bury the Volunteers.

It was Kentucky’s first win in Neyland Stadium since 1984, the Wildcats’ largest margin of victory in Knoxville since 56-0 in 1893 and their most lopsided victory in the series since 1935.

Kentucky (2-2) picked off three passes against the Vols (2-2).

No. 11 Texas A&M 28, Mississippi State 14: Isaiah Spiller ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns and Kellen Mond threw for two scores to help Texas A&M earn a road win over Mississippi State (1-3).

Texas A&M (3-1) led 14-0 at the half and had 325 yards of total offense in the game..

Notes

Alabama: Coach Nick Saban returned to the sidelines Saturday night against Georgia. The Southeastern Conference cleared Saban on Saturday to coach in the game after he tested negative for COVID-19 the past three days.