College football roundup; Oklahoma edges Texas in fourth OT

DALLAS — Spencer Rattler threw a 25-yard scoring pass to Drake Stoops in the fourth overtime, and Oklahoma survived a late rally from No. 22 Texas in regulation for a 53-45 Big 12 victory Saturday as an unusual version of the Red River rivalry ended with familiar dose of drama.
Rattler’s successful completion on the required 2-point conversion didn’t matter when Sam Ehlinger’s pass was intercepted in the end zone by Tre Brown to end just the second game to go four OTs.
Because of the pandemic, the crowd was limited to 24,000 in the 93,000-seat Cotton Bowl, with the surrounding Texas state fair shut down for the first time since World War II. On the field, it was the first time since 1999 neither team was in the Top 20.
But the small crowd, low rankings and previous losses didn’t matter much by the time the final five minutes came.
Ehlinger threw two touchdown passes in the final 3:28 of regulation after what appeared to be a game-sealing interception by Woodi Washington in the end zone with the Sooners leading 31-14 with 5 minutes remaining.
After tossing a 2-yard score to Keaontay Ingram with 14 seconds left in regulation, Ehlinger opened overtime with his third rushing TD, from 3 yards.
Rattler answered with a an 11-yard touchdown pass to Austin Stogner, then plunged over from the half-yard line on fourth down after his initial scoring run was overturned over review to start the second OT.
Ehlinger’s career-best fourth touchdown run forced the third overtime, but the Longhorns (2-2, 1-2) couldn’t avoid a second straight loss.
The Sooners (2-2, 1-2) had a chance to win in the third overtime, but Gabe Brkic’s 31-yard field goal attempt was wide left after Perrion Winfrey blocked Cameron Dicker’s 33-yard try to start the extra period.
No. 3 Georgia 44, No. 14 Tennessee 21: Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, and Georgia bounced back from Tennessee’s goal line stand on the final play of the first half, dominating the final 30 minutes to beat the visiting Volunteers in a Southeastern Conference game.
The Bulldogs (3-0) shook off a a 21-17 deficit to wipe out the Volunteers over the final two quarters.
Tennessee (2-1) turned it over three times and managed just 71 yards total offense in the second half.
Missouri 45, No. 17 LSU 41: Connor Bazelak threw for 406 yards and four touchdowns, and Missouri’s defense stopped LSU four times at the 1-yard line in the final minute in a SEC shootout moved from Baton Rouge because of Hurricane Delta.
Larry Rountree added 119 yards rushing and Tyler Badie scored touchdowns on the ground and through the air for Mizzou (1-2. 1-2). The Tigers gave new coach Eli Drinkwitz his first win in thrilling fashion at Faurot Field.
LSU had taken a 41-38 lead when Cade York hit a 51-yard field goal on the final play of the third quarter. But when York tried to extend the lead midway through the fourth, his 45-yarder was blocked, and Missouri needed just four plays — the big one a 69-yard pass to Chance Luper — before Bazelak hit Nico Hea with the go-ahead touchdown with 5:18 to go.
Myles Brennan threw for 430 yards and four TDs for LSU. The defending national champion Tigers fell to 1-2 for the first time since 1994.
No. 13 Auburn 30, Arkansas 28: Anders Carlson made the most of his second chance, hitting a 39-yard field goal with 7 seconds left to lift Auburn to a SEC home victory over Arkansas.
The Tigers (2-1, 2-1) narrowly avoided a second straight loss.
Facing third-and-1, Bo Nix couldn’t handle the snap, picked it up and spiked the ball — appearing slightly behind him — to draw an intentional grounding flag. The play was reviewed and upheld.
This time Carlson delivered after missing a 34-yard field goal wide right with 2:38 left. Auburn’s defense had forced a three-and-out, and the Tigers got the ball back at the 45 of the Razorbacks.
Arkansas tried a couple of laterals after a short catch that didn’t go far on the final play. The Razorbacks were aiming for a second straight upset of a ranked team after last week’s win over then-No. 16 Mississippi State snapped a 20-game SEC skid.
No. 15 BYU 27, UTSA 20: Zach Wilson threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns and Tyler Allgeier rushed 116 yards and another score to lead BYU past visiting UTSA.
The Cougars (4-0) equaled their best start since 2014 while rolling up 472 yards.
Allgeier posted his second 100-yard game of his career to help rescue an inconsistent BYU offense.
Lowell Narcisse threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns — all after halftime — on 17-of-20 passing to lead the Roadrunners. UTSA (3-2) became the first opponent to give BYU a four-quarter test, but fell short of earning the upset, despite averaging 7.6 yards per play in the second half.
No. 24 Iowa State 31, Texas Tech 15: Brock Purdy passed for 302 yards and two touchdowns, Breece Hall ran for 135 yards and two scores and Iowa State beat visiting Texas Tech in a Big 12 game.
The Cyclones (3-1, 3-0) opened conference play with three straight wins for the first time since 2002 and only the second time since 1950.
Purdy was 32 of 43 with no interceptions. He also ran seven times for 42 yards.
The Cyclones rolled up 516 yards of offense and held Texas Tech (1-3, 0-3) under 100 yards until early in the fourth quarter.
ACC
Boston College 31, Pitt 30: Phil Jurkovec threw three touchdown passes to Zay Flowers — the last a 25-yarder in overtime — and ran for a score as Boston College beat Pittsburgh when the visiting Panthers missed an extra point attempt to end the game.
Jurkovec, a sophomore transfer from Notre Dame, was 19 of 35 for 358 yards passing as the Eagles (3-1, 2-1) rebounded from a frustrating close loss to then-No. 12 North Carolina. Flowers had six catches for 162 yards.
Kenny Pickett completed 25 of 48 passes for 266 yards for Pittsburgh (3-2, 2-2). He threw two TD passes, ran for a score, and then limped off the field late in the third quarter but returned in the next series to throw an interception.
Duke 38, Syracuse 24: Chase Brice threw for two touchdowns, Mataeo Durant rushed for 163 yards and two more scores, and Deon Jackson rushed for a career-high 169 yards and visiting Duke finally won a game, holding off Syracuse.
Duke (1-4, 1-4) won despite three lost fumbles and an interception, but Syracuse (1-3, 1-3) only turned them into 7 points. The Blue Devils entered the game with 15 turnovers, the most in the nation, while Syracuse was second nationally in turnovers gained with 10.
State
Liberty 40, Louisiana-Monroe 7: Treon Sibley and Damario Douglas starred on special teams and Liberty beat Louisiana-Monroe in Lynchburg.
Sibley recovered a dropped snap by punter Daniel Sparks in the end zone for a 21-0 lead in the second quarter and blocked a punt that Chancellor Smith recovered to lead 31-0 in the third quarter. Douglas had a 38-yard punt return that led to Liberty’s first points and returned another 73 yards for a fourth-quarter TD.
Malik Willis, who sat out Liberty’s last game with an injury to his left arm, returned to throw for 177 yards and rush for another 87, including a touchdown.
Liberty, in its third FBS season, is 4-0 for the first time since 2008. The Flames outgained the Warhawks 400-198.