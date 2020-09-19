College football roundup: Pickett, Pitt turn back Syracuse

It never got better for the first-year coach Jeff Scott’s Bulls (1-1), who were a late addition to Notre Dame’s schedule after the Irish joined the ACC in the offseason amid the pandemic.

Book is the first quarterback in Notre Dame’s modern era to run for three touchdowns in one half. He added 143 yards on 12-of-19 passing before exiting with 2:21 left in the third quarter as freshman Drew Pyne took over.

No. 1 Clemson 49, The Citadel 0: Trevor Lawrence threw for three touchdowns in just nine passing attempts, and Clemson registered a home romp over The Citadel.

Lawrence also rushed for his third TD already this season, leading the way as the Tigers (2-0) improved to 35-0 against teams from the Football Championship Subdivision. Clemson came out fast, stayed sharp and played just about everybody available in the runaway victory.

Lawrence was 8 for 9 for 168 yards, including scoring passes of 54 and 17 yards to Frank Ladson Jr. and 44 yards to Amari Rodgers.

The Heisman Trophy favorite was largely done when Clemson went up 28-0 in the first quarter. He returned for one second-quarter series and quickly added points with a perfectly thrown pass down the left side to Ladson.