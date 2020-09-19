College football roundup: Pickett, Pitt turn back Syracuse

PITTSBURGH — Kenny Pickett threw for two touchdowns and ran for another score, and No. 25 Pittsburgh’s defense did the rest as the Panthers beat Syracuse 21-10 on Saturday in an Atlantic Coast Conference game.
Pitt (2-0, 1-0) limited the Orange (0-2, 0-2) to 171 total yards, 69 of them coming on backup quarterback Rex Culpepper’s second-quarter touchdown strike to a streaking Taj Harris. Otherwise, Syracuse mustered very little against the Panthers’ dominant front seven.
The Panthers sacked Culpepper and starter Tommy DeVito seven times, rarely letting the quarterbacks get comfortable. Still, Pitt was sloppy enough to let the Orange hang around well into the second half. The Panthers were flagged seven times for 70 yards, missed three field goal attempts and lacked the precision they showed during an easy opening win against overmatched Austin Peay.
Pickett finished 25 of 36 for 215 yards with the two scores and a third-quarter interception in Syracuse territory that cut short a promising drive.
No. 7 Notre Dame 52, South Florida 0: Ian Book had three first-half touchdown runs, and Notre Dame won its 20th straight home game by routing South Florida.
The Fighting Irish (2-0) led 35-0 at halftime.
Book capped the opening drive with 4-yard touchdown run and freshman Chris Tyree scored from a yard out about five minutes later.
It never got better for the first-year coach Jeff Scott’s Bulls (1-1), who were a late addition to Notre Dame’s schedule after the Irish joined the ACC in the offseason amid the pandemic.
Book is the first quarterback in Notre Dame’s modern era to run for three touchdowns in one half. He added 143 yards on 12-of-19 passing before exiting with 2:21 left in the third quarter as freshman Drew Pyne took over.
No. 1 Clemson 49, The Citadel 0: Trevor Lawrence threw for three touchdowns in just nine passing attempts, and Clemson registered a home romp over The Citadel.
Lawrence also rushed for his third TD already this season, leading the way as the Tigers (2-0) improved to 35-0 against teams from the Football Championship Subdivision. Clemson came out fast, stayed sharp and played just about everybody available in the runaway victory.
Lawrence was 8 for 9 for 168 yards, including scoring passes of 54 and 17 yards to Frank Ladson Jr. and 44 yards to Amari Rodgers.
The Heisman Trophy favorite was largely done when Clemson went up 28-0 in the first quarter. He returned for one second-quarter series and quickly added points with a perfectly thrown pass down the left side to Ladson.
No. 14 Central Florida 49, Georgia Tech 21: Dillon Gabriel threw for a career-best 417 yards and four touchdowns to lead Central Florida to a road victory over Georgia Tech (1-1) in the Knights’ season opener.
After giving up a long return on the opening kickoff, UCF rebounded behind its left-handed sophomore to beat a Georgia Tech team that was looking to build on a big road win in its first game.
Tre Nixon and Marlon Williams each caught a pair of TD passes as Gabriel eclipsed his previous career high of 365 yards in a game last season at East Carolina. He finished 27 of 41, also eclipsing his career high for completions and matching his mark for most scoring passes in a game.
Boston College 26, Duke 6: Phil Jurkovec threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns, Zay Flowers had 162 receiving yards, and visiting Boston College beat Duke (0-2, 0-2) to give Jeff Hafley a win in his first game as a head coach.
Hafley, who served as Ohio State’s co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach last season, replaced the fired Steve Addazio in December 2019.
Jurkovec, a former four-star quarterback who transferred to Boston College from Notre Dame in the offseason, led the Eagles (1-0, 1-0) to a touchdown on their first drive, only to see the offense sputter. But, gradually, Jurkovec started to find his rhythm.
In the third quarter, Jurkovec completed 6 of 7 passes for 151 yards and both of his touchdowns.
Top 25
No. 11 Oklahoma State 16, Tulsa 7: Chuba Hubbard was limited to 35 yards in the first half but scored on a 3-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter to lift Oklahoma State to a home victory over Tulsa in the season opener for both teams.
Trailing 7-3 late in the third quarter, Oklahoma State received a big offensive spark when the Cowboys’ third quarterback, true freshman Shane Illingworth, entered the game and immediately connected on his first three passes, including the two longest plays of the day, hitting Tylan Wallace for receptions of 36 and 29 yards.
Marshall 17, No. 23 Appalachian State 7: Brenden Knox rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Grant Wells came up with back-to-back big plays when Marshall needed them and the Thundering Herd beat visiting Appalachian State (1-1).
Marshall (2-0) beat a ranked opponent for the first time since winning at No. 6 Kansas State in 2003. It also was the Thundering Herd’s first win over a ranked opponent at home since 1976.
No. 13 Cincinnati 55, Austin Peay 20: Gerrid Doaks scored four touchdowns, including a career-high three rushing TDs, and Cincinnati beat visiting Austin Peay in the Bearcats’ season opener.
Desmond Ridder passed for 196 yards and two TDs for Cincinnati in a game that originally was scheduled for Sept. 3. It was the latest start for a Bearcats season since 1968 when they played at Texas Tech on Sept. 21.
No. 19 La.-Lafayette 34, Georgia State 31 (OT): Elijah Mitchell rushed for 164 yards, including the winning touchdown in overtime, and Louisiana-Lafayette beat Georgia State (0-1, 0-1) in a Sun Belt Conference game in Atlanta.
The Ragin’ Cajuns (2-0, 1-0) were ranked for the first time since 1943 following last week’s 20-point win at Iowa State. Louisiana-Lafayette was a 17-point favorite, but trailed 14-7 at intermission and Levi Lewis then threw an interception on the opening drive of the second half.
In overtime, Mitchell ran 12 yards around the right side and was untouched as he crossed the goal line for the final score. He finished with 16 carries.
State
Liberty 30, Western Kentucky 24: Malik Willis rushed for 168 yards and three touchdowns in his Liberty debut as the Flames opened their season with a road victory over Western Kentucky.
Willis, a backup quarterback at Auburn for two seasons before transferring and sitting out last year, ran for two short touchdowns in the first half and added an 18-yard run early in the fourth quarter for a 30-17 lead. He had 21 carries and threw for 133 yards on 13-of-21 passing.
Tyrrell Pigrome threw three touchdown passes, including a 36-yard score to Craig Burt Jr. to get the Hilltoppers (0-2) to 30-24 with 3 minutes left. Liberty, however, was able to run out the clock.