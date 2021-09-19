College football roundup: Ratke breaks FCS FG mark in JMU win

More than 2,000 miles separate Harrisonburg and Ogden, Utah, which gave Ethan Ratke plenty of time on the return flight to contemplate the record he set Saturday night.
James Madison’s senior from Atlee High kicked three field goals to help the No. 3 Dukes win 37-24 at No. 9 Weber State before 11,222 at Stewart Stadium. The first of the three 3s gave Ratke 76 career field goals, which broke the FCS mark of 75 set by Montana’s Dan Carpenter during 2004-07.
Ratke was good from 44, 40 and 40 yards against Weber State.
Weber State (1-2) scored the game’s first 3 points, and then the No. 3 Dukes (3-0) scored 24 unanswered. JMU’s Cole Johnson completed 20 of 28 and passed for two touchdowns, both to Antwane Wells, a redshirt freshman from Highland Springs High. Josh Sarratt returned a fumble 88 yards for a JMU touchdown.
The Dukes are off Saturday and return to CAA competition on Oct. 2 at New Hampshire.
James Madison 10 7 10 10 — 37
Weber State 3 0 7 14 — 24
First Quarter
WS—FG Thompson 36, 11:03
JMU—FG Ratke 44, 9:01
JMU—Johnson 3 run (Ratke kick), 1:35
Second Quarter
JMU—Sarratt 88 fumble return (Ratke kick), 6:38
Third Quarter
JMU—Wells Jr. 5 pass from Johnson (Ratke kick), 12:15
WS—Meacham 1 pass from Cooper (Thompson kick), 7:11
JMU—FG Ratke 40, 4:28
Fourth Quarter
JMU—Wells Jr. 14 pass from Johnson (Ratke kick), 14:13
JMU—FG Ratke 40, 8:27
WS—Shaheed 27 pass from Weisser (Thompson kick), 5:38
WS—Davis 2 run (Thompson kick), 1:59
JMU WEB
First downs 16 19
Rushes-yards 35-182 38-92
Passing 177 234
Comp-Att-Int 20-28-0 20-36-1
Return Yards 52 143
Punts-Avg. 4-37.5 5-40.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1
Penalty-Yards 7-42 4-30
Time of Possession 28:43 31:17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing–JMU, La. Palmer 12-80, Au. Douglas 4-49, Lo. Bryant Jr. 3-32, Co. Johnson 8-13, Ka. Black 6-10, Kr. Thornton 1-2, Team 1-(minus 4). Weber, Jo. Davis 16-59, Ra. Johnson 12-13, Ky. Weisser 3-8, Ra. Shaheed 1-5, Do. McMillan 5-4, Da. Bankston 1-3.
Passing–JMU, Co. Johnson 20-28-0-177. Weber, Ky. Weisser 13-22-0-164, Ra. Johnson 6-13-1-69, Cr. Cooper 1-1-0-1.
Receiving–JMU, An. Wells Jr. 8-76, Kr. Thornton 8-57, Sc. Bracey 1-25, Re. Brown 1-11, Ka. Black 1-7, No. Turner 1-1. Weber, Ra. Shaheed 5-77, Ty. MacPherson 4-39, Jo. Christensen 3-39, Jo. Davis 2-32, Ha. Meacham 3-26, Ra. Grimes 1-12, Do. McMillan 1-6, Da. Bankston 1-3.
Liberty 45, Old Dominion 17: Malik Willis threw for four touchdowns and ran for two more as Liberty shut out Old Dominion in the second half to earn a home nonconference victory.
Liberty (3-0) had three third-quarter sacks and held the Monarchs (1-2) to minus-1 yard of offense in the period. Kendy Charles had a career-high three sacks for the Flames.
Willis threw a pair of touchdown passes to CJ Daniels, including a 14-yard strike in the first quarter, and two more to Kevin Shaa, including a 38-yard score in the second quarter. Willis was 21 of 28 passing for 248 yards and gained 77 yards on nine carries.
Norfolk State 63, Elizabeth City State 26: Former Highland Springs standout Juwan Carter tied a school record with five touchdown passes as the Spartans set a school record for points in a game by pummeling Division II Elizabeth City State in Norfolk.
Carter tied the NSU mark set by Marurice Selby, who threw five TD tosses in a 1998 game vs. Morgan State. The Spartans piled up 675 yards, another school record.
J.J. Davis carried eight times for 121 yards and two touchdowns, including a 71-yard fourth-quarter sprint to help NSU to its first win in three starts.
Virginia Union 49, Va.-Lynchburg 7: Jada Byers scored on runs of 7 and 9 yards and Kore Prentice-Coles added a pair of 2-yard TD runs as Virginia Union (1-2) routed Virginia Lynchburg (0-3) at Hovey Field.
Top 25
No. 10 Penn State 28, No. 22 Auburn 20: Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker broke up a desperation pass toward the end zone by Auburn’s Bo Nix as time expired and Penn State held on to beat Auburn (2-1) in State College Pa.
Sean Clifford completed 28 of 32 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns for Penn State (3-0).
Jahan Dotson made 10 catches for 78 yards and a touchdown, tight end Brenton Strange caught a touchdown and tight end Tyler Warren and Noah Cain ran for scores to help the Nittany Lions beat an SEC opponent at home for the first time since 1985 against Alabama.
Fresno State 40, No. 13 UCLA 37: Jake Haener threw for 455 yards, including the go-ahead touchdown pass to Jalen Cropper with 14 seconds remaining, as the Bulldogs (3-1) beat the Bruins (2-1) at the Rose Bowl in Pasaena, Calif.
Haener had to be at his best in a game that had four lead changes over the final 7:27 after the Bulldogs had a 23-10 lead at halftime.
No. 2 Georgia 40, South Carolina 13: J.T. Daniels returned from injury with three TD passes, backing up another stellar performance by Georgia’s defense that carried the Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0) to a Southeastern Conference home victory over South Carolina (2-1, 0-1). Daniels completed 23 of 31 for 303 yards.
No. 4 Oregon 48, Stony Brook 7: Ty Thompson threw two touchdown passes and the Ducks (3-0) overcame a sluggish start to beat the Seawolves (1-2) in Eugene, Ore. Starting quarterback Anthony Brown threw for a TD and ran for another but left the game at halftime after he was sacked twice to close out the second quarter. It didn’t appear to be serious.
No. 14 Iowa State 48, UNLV 3: Brock Purdy completed 21 of 24 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns to lead Iowa State (2-1) to a road romp over UNLV (0-3). Purdy finished with a 229.6 quarterback rating, the third-highest of his career.
No. 17 Mississippi 61, Tulane 21: Matt Corral accounted for a school-record seven touchdowns in less than three quarters as Mississippi (3-0) defeated visiting Tulane (1-2). Corral ran for four touchdowns — 9, 15, 15 and 6 yards — and passed for three scores, finishing 23 of 32 for 355 yards.
No. 23 BYU 27, No. 19 Arizona State 17: Jaren Hall threw for 214 yards and two touchdowns and added 38 yards on seven carries, leading BYU (3-0) to a home victory over Arizona State (2-1).
ACC
N.C. State 45, Furman 7: Devin Leary threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as North Carolina State (2-1) throttled Furman (2-1) in Raleigh, N.C.
Zonovan Knight ran for 104 yards and a touchdown on 11 first-half carries for the Wolfpack.
Leary completed 23 of 29 passes for 259 yards, all in the first half as the Wolfpack opened a 38-0 lead by halftime.
Note
AP poll: Clemson and Ohio State slipped to the back of the top 10 on Sunday and Penn State jumped four spots to No. 6.
Defending national champion Alabama remained No. 1 after holding on to beat Florida 31-29, Alabama’s closest margin of victory during its current 17-game winning streak. The Crimson Tide received 59 of 62 first-place votes.
No. 2 Georgia received the other three first-place votes. No. 3 Oregon moved up a spot and No. 4 Okla- homa slipped one after a close win over Nebraska.
Iowa was No. 5 for a second straight week and Penn State has its best ranking since the Nittany Lions were fifth on Nov. 3, 2019.
No. 9 Clemson and No. 10 Ohio State both won Saturday, but neither looked typically dominant. The Tigers managed only 14 points against Georgia Tech and the Buckeyes struggled defensively before pulling away late against winless Tulsa.