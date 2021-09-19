College football roundup: Ratke breaks FCS FG mark in JMU win

Sean Clifford completed 28 of 32 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns for Penn State (3-0).

Jahan Dotson made 10 catches for 78 yards and a touchdown, tight end Brenton Strange caught a touchdown and tight end Tyler Warren and Noah Cain ran for scores to help the Nittany Lions beat an SEC opponent at home for the first time since 1985 against Alabama.

Fresno State 40, No. 13 UCLA 37: Jake Haener threw for 455 yards, including the go-ahead touchdown pass to Jalen Cropper with 14 seconds remaining, as the Bulldogs (3-1) beat the Bruins (2-1) at the Rose Bowl in Pasaena, Calif.

Haener had to be at his best in a game that had four lead changes over the final 7:27 after the Bulldogs had a 23-10 lead at halftime.

No. 2 Georgia 40, South Carolina 13: J.T. Daniels returned from injury with three TD passes, backing up another stellar performance by Georgia’s defense that carried the Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0) to a Southeastern Conference home victory over South Carolina (2-1, 0-1). Daniels completed 23 of 31 for 303 yards.