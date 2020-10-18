College football roundup: Seminoles hold off Tar Heels in upset

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida State team looking to get back to respectability in the ACC made a striking statement. The Seminoles now have a confidence-building victory, momentum that could carry them in Mike Norvell’s first year on campus.
Jordan Travis ran for two touchdowns and threw a scoring pass to help Florida State build a big first-half lead, and the Seminoles held off No. 5 North Carolina 31-28 on Saturday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference game.
Travis guided an offense that generated 432 yards for Florida State (2-3, 1-3), but was shut out in the second half.
The Seminoles gave Norvell a signature victory following a shaky start, which included a season-opening defeat to Georgia Tech and a blowout loss at Miami. But Norvell began to see Florida State turn the corner in last week’s 42-26 loss at Notre Dame.
“There’s been plenty of adversity throughout the course of this year, through the early part of this season,” Norvell said. “These guys believe in what we do. Coming off of last week, we saw moments, we saw flashes, we saw a team that was playing harder, really trying to work to play together. This week we challenged throughout the course of the week that we needed that consistency to show up.”
The consistency showed up for the Seminoles — at least for a half.
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell led three second-half touchdown drives to pull to 31-28. The Tar Heels (3-1, 3-1) drove into FSU territory but had drops on third and fourth down in the final seconds to end the comeback bid.
The Tar Heels racked up 558 offensive yards, including 317 in the second half. Howell completed 20 of 36 passes for 374 yards, with 283 yards coming after halftime. He had three touchdowns but also a costly interception that defensive end Joshua Kaindoh returned 25 yards for a touchdown.
“With their play and our response we dug ourselves in a huge hole at halftime,” UNC coach Mack Brown said. “I thought we would come back and settle down and win the game the second half. We had our opportunities. We turned the momentum.”
Tigers keep No. 1 despite Tide’s triumph
Clemson easily held off Alabama on Sunday to retain the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press college football poll, extending its longest run atop the poll to seven weeks.
The Crimson Tide ran away from Georgia on Saturday to make the case to be No. 1, but it wasn’t enough to topple the Tigers.
Clemson defended its turf with a blowout against Georgia Tech. The 66-point rout was the largest in an ACCl game. Clemson received 54 first-place votes out of 62 from the panel of sports writers and broadcasters.
The Crimson Tide got the remaining eight first-place votes. Notre Dame moved up to a season-high No. 3, No. 4 Georgia dropped one spot and Ohio State moved up to No. 5 a week before the Big Ten starts playing.
Clemson has been No. 1 since the preseason. The Tigers have been top-ranked 23 times in school history but never more than five times in a season before this year.
North Carolina took a big fall, dropping nine spots to No. 14 after losing at Florida State.
Virginia Tech (3-1) rose from No. 23 to No. 19 after its win over Boston College on Saturday night.
Wolfpack’s Leary out four to eight weeks
RALEIGH, N.C. — Starting quarterback Devin Leary could miss the rest of the regular season for No. 23 North Carolina State after having surgery Sunday for a leg injury suffered in a win against Duke.
The school said Leary had surgery a day after breaking the fibula bone in his left leg. He is expected to miss four to eight weeks.
N.C. State (4-1, 4-1 ACC) is halfway through its league schedule, with a nonconference game against Liberty and an open week still ahead.
Entering the Duke game, Leary had won two consecutive road games since retaking his starting job lost due to missed preseason workouts from COVID-19 contact tracing. But he was knocked from Saturday’s game after taking a hard hit on a keeper from Duke’s Lummie Young IV — who was ejected for targeting — and Leary’s leg bent awkwardly beneath him.
Bailey Hockman, who started the first two games, played in relief of Leary.
Purdue’s Brohm tests positive for COVID-19
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue coach Jeff Brohm has tested positive for the coronavirus, the school said Sunday.
Brohm is awaiting a second test to confirm the initial result and is isolating at his home, Purdue’s athletic department said.
The Boilermakers are scheduled to host Iowa in their season opener Saturday when the Big Ten Conference begins its virus-delayed, eight-game, conference-only season.