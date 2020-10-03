College football roundup: TCU knocks off No. 9 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — TCU quarterback Max Duggan ran for the go-ahead score with 4 minutes left and the Horned Frogs’ defense made it stand with a goal-line fumble recovery to stun No. 9 Texas 33-31 Saturday in a Big 12 game that had 26 penalties and ended when TCU took a safety as time ran out.

Texas (2-1, 1-1) looked primed for its second straight fourth-quarter comeback when Sam Ehlinger connected on a 52-yard pass to Keontay Ingram to put the Longohorns in scoring position. But Ingram fumbled on the TCU 1-yard-line with 2:32 to play.

Darwin Barlow ran 9 yards to pick up a big first down for the Horned Frogs (1-1, 1-1). Duggan then took a deep snap all the way to the back of the end zone to run out the final 6 seconds.

TCU (1-1, 1-1 Big 12) is 7-2 against Texas since joining the Big 12 in 2012.

No. 2 Alabama 52, No. 13 Texas A&M 24: Mac Jones passed for a career-high 435 yards and four touchdowns, and Alabama (2-0) romped past visiting Texas A&M (1-1) in a Southeastern Conference game.

Alabama has won the last eight meetings and 19 straight home openers, including 14-0 under coach Nick Saban.