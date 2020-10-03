College football roundup: TCU knocks off No. 9 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — TCU quarterback Max Duggan ran for the go-ahead score with 4 minutes left and the Horned Frogs’ defense made it stand with a goal-line fumble recovery to stun No. 9 Texas 33-31 Saturday in a Big 12 game that had 26 penalties and ended when TCU took a safety as time ran out.
Texas (2-1, 1-1) looked primed for its second straight fourth-quarter comeback when Sam Ehlinger connected on a 52-yard pass to Keontay Ingram to put the Longohorns in scoring position. But Ingram fumbled on the TCU 1-yard-line with 2:32 to play.
Darwin Barlow ran 9 yards to pick up a big first down for the Horned Frogs (1-1, 1-1). Duggan then took a deep snap all the way to the back of the end zone to run out the final 6 seconds.
TCU (1-1, 1-1 Big 12) is 7-2 against Texas since joining the Big 12 in 2012.
No. 2 Alabama 52, No. 13 Texas A&M 24: Mac Jones passed for a career-high 435 yards and four touchdowns, and Alabama (2-0) romped past visiting Texas A&M (1-1) in a Southeastern Conference game.
Alabama has won the last eight meetings and 19 straight home openers, including 14-0 under coach Nick Saban.
No. 3 Florida 38, South Carolina 24: Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts hooked up for two more touchdowns, continuing their hot start and leading Florida (2-0) to a SEC home victory over South Carolina (0-2).
Trask completed 21 of 29 passes for 268 yards, with four touchdowns and an interception.
Pitts finished with four receptions for 57 yards.
No. 15 Cincinnati 28, South Florida 7: Gerrid Doaks ran for 102 yards and a touchdown, Tre Tucker returned a kickoff 97 yards for a score and Cincinnati (3-0) had five interceptions in a home victory over South Florida (1-2).
Doaks had his first 100-yard rushing game since November 2019 when he ran for 123 against UConn.
No. 17 Oklahoma State 47, Kansas 7: Shane Illingworth threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns, Chuba Hubbard ran for 145 yards and two more scores, and Oklahoma State was able to rest its starters the final 20 minutes in its Big 12 road victory over Kansas (0-3, 0-2).
Tylan Wallace had nine catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns, and Braylon Johnson had four catches for 74 yards and the other passing TD, as the Cowboys (3-0, 2-0) built a 31-0 lead by halftime.
No. 21 Tennessee 35, Missouri 12: Eric Gray and Ty Chandler combined to rush for 195 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead Tennessee to a SEC home victory over Missouri (0-2).
The Vols (2-0) have won eight in a row, tying them with Notre Dame for the most among Power Five teams.
SMU 30, Memphis 27: Chris Naggar kicked a 43-yard field goal with 9 seconds left and SMU beat Memphis in Dallas after the Mustangs blew an early three-touchdown lead against a team playing its first game in four weeks.
Memphis (1-1), which because of COVID-19 issues hadn’t played since winning its opener Sept. 5, was driving for a potential go-ahead score when Brady White was sacked and fumbled with 1:25 left. That set up the final drive for SMU (4-0).
Army 55, Abiline Christian 23: Army quarterback Jemel Jones had 14 carries for a career-high 138 yards rushing and two touchdowns and added a 33-yard TD pass as the Black Knights (3-1) cruised to a home win over Abilene Christian (0-2).
ACC
N.C. State 30, No. 4 Pitt 29: Devin Leary hit Emeka Emezie for the go-ahead touchdown with 23 seconds remaining and visiting North Carolina State stunned Pittsburgh (3-1, 2-1).
Leary, making his first start of the season, drove the Wolfpack 79 yards in 12 plays, the final 13 coming on a back-shoulder throw to Emezie, who made a perfect spinning grab to give N.C. State its first victory over a ranked team since 2017. Leary finished 28 of 44 for 336 yards and four touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter to put N.C. State (2-1, 2-1) in front.
Kenny Pickett threw for a career-high 411 yards and a touchdown and added two more on the ground for Pittsburgh.
No. 12 North Carolina 26, Boston College 22: Sam Howell threw for two touchdowns and Trey Morrison scored after intercepting the potential tying 2-point conversion with 45 seconds left to lead North Carolina (2-0, 2-0) to a road victory over Boston College (2-1, 1-1).
Howell completed 14 of 26 passes for 225 yards.
Florida State 41, Jacksonville State 24: Jordan Travis came off the bench to lead Florida State (1-2) to touchdowns on five straight drives as the Seminoles defeated FCS program Jacksonville State in Tallahassee, Fla.
State
Liberty 28, North Alabama 7: Chris Ferguson threw three first-half touchdown passes and Liberty (3-0) beat North Alabama (0-1) in Lynchburg.
Ferguson completed 12 of 21 passes for just 64 yards but didn’t throw an interception. Joshua Mack ran for 130 yards on 16 carries for Liberty. Mack’s 46-yard run helped set up a Ferguson 12-yard TD pass to DJ Stubbs.