College football roundup: Tigers brush off another challenge

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has seen this many times before: a rising, hyped Atlantic Coast Conference challenger eager for the chance to take down the top-rated Tigers.

He’s also familiar with how these matchups typically turn out.

It happened again Saturday night with No. 1 Clemson (4-0, 3-0 ACC) suffocating then-seventh-ranked Miami, 42-17.

“This was a big, big challenge coming,” Swinney said. “You learn from everything you saw in it for sure, but this will make us better.”

No one’s been more dominant and decisive in such showdowns than the Tigers. They’ve been involved in four of the past five top 10 meetings between ACC teams since Clemson’s run of five straight league titles began in 2015 — and won all four.

In that same span, an undefeated Clemson has faced an undefeated league opponent four times at Death Valley. The Tigers have come out on top each time.

Clemson is on course for its sixth consecutive ACC championship and sixth appearance in a row in the College Football Playoff.