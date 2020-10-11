College football roundup: Tigers brush off another challenge

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has seen this many times before: a rising, hyped Atlantic Coast Conference challenger eager for the chance to take down the top-rated Tigers.
He’s also familiar with how these matchups typically turn out.
It happened again Saturday night with No. 1 Clemson (4-0, 3-0 ACC) suffocating then-seventh-ranked Miami, 42-17.
“This was a big, big challenge coming,” Swinney said. “You learn from everything you saw in it for sure, but this will make us better.”
No one’s been more dominant and decisive in such showdowns than the Tigers. They’ve been involved in four of the past five top 10 meetings between ACC teams since Clemson’s run of five straight league titles began in 2015 — and won all four.
In that same span, an undefeated Clemson has faced an undefeated league opponent four times at Death Valley. The Tigers have come out on top each time.
Clemson is on course for its sixth consecutive ACC championship and sixth appearance in a row in the College Football Playoff.
The Hurricanes (3-1, 2-1), who dropped six spots in the rankings to No. 13, entered Saturday night’s game leading the ACC in yards per game yet were held without an offensive touchdown until the final quarter.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for three scores and ran for a fourth. Tailback Travis Etienne had 149 yards rushing and two TDs, including a 72-yard romp down the sidelines in the third quarter that largely sealed things.
No. 2 Alabama 63, Mississippi 48: Lane Kiffin’s Mississippi offense put up more yards against an Alabama defense than has ever been done before and scored more points against the Crimson Tide than any unranked team has ever.
The effort was not enough.
Najee Harris ran for 206 yards and five touchdowns and Alabama beat Ole Miss in the highest-scoring Southeastern Conference regulation game ever.
Matt Corral passed for 365 yards for Ole Miss (1-2) and the Rebels put up 647 yards on the Tide. The teams combined for an SEC-record 1,370 yards.
Alabama and Ole Miss traded touchdowns for much of the night, but with the Tide (3-0) leading 49-42, the Rebels misfired in Alabama territory and had to settle for a field goal. Tide receiver DeVonta Smith went 14 yards for a touchdown run to make it 56-45 with 3:16 left.
No. 5 Notre Dame 42, Florida State 26: Kyren Williams, after fumbling at his 32 on the game’s second play from scrimmage, ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns and the Fighting Irish (3-0, 2-0) beat Florida State (1-3, 0-3) in South Bend, Ind.
Irish quarterback Ian Book completed 16 of 25 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 58 yards and another score.
LSU drops out
of national rankings
LSU is out of The Associated Press poll for the first time since 2017 and is the first defending national champion to drop from the rankings in nine years.
No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia held steady at the top of the rankings, setting up a top-three matchup Saturday when the Crimson Tide hosts the Bulldogs.
Clemson received 59 first-place votes. Alabama got two and Georgia one. Notre Dame moved up to No. 4 and North Carolina is No. 5.
LSU dropped out from No. 17 after falling to 1-2 with a 45-41 loss at previously winless Missouri. The Tigers had been ranked in 43 straight polls, dating to Nov. 5, 2017.
The last defending national champion to be unranked was Auburn in 2011.
Virginia Tech dropped from No. 19 to No. 23 after Saturday’s loss to North Carolina.
Elsewhere
Syracuse: Redshirt junior quarterback Tommy DeVito suffered an injury to his left leg in a home loss to Duke on Saturday, and coach Dino Babers said afterward the injury was “not good.”
DeVito was sacked early in the fourth quarter and left the field with help from two staff members.
Babers also said preseason AP All-America safety Andre Cisco will be out “for a long period of time.”
Cisco suffered a lower-body injury in a collision with a teammate during pregame warmups two weeks ago prior to the Georgia Tech game.