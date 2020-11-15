College football roundup: Tulsa enters poll after felling SMU

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has fired football coach Will Muschamp, the second time he’s been let go from a Southeastern Conference program in midseason.

The school said in a release Sunday that Muschamp has been “relieved” of his duties. Athletics director Ray Tanner said first-year offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, a former coach at Colorado State, will take over as interim coach.

Muschamp, 49, had four years left on his contract. His buyout from the school is $13.2 million.

The Gamecocks are 2-5 and lost their third straight game, 59-42, at Ole Miss on Saturday night.

Muschamp was head coach at Florida from 2011 to 2014 and was fired in November of his final season after an overtime loss to Florida.

Tulsa enters poll after felling SMU

No. 25 Tulsa is ranked in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time in 10 years and No. 9 Indiana is set to play the first top-10 matchup in program history.

The AP Top 25 was mostly stagnant Sunday after four of the top five teams did not play and only one ranked team lost this weekend.