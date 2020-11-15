College football roundup: Tulsa enters poll after felling SMU

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has fired football coach Will Muschamp, the second time he’s been let go from a Southeastern Conference program in midseason.
The school said in a release Sunday that Muschamp has been “relieved” of his duties. Athletics director Ray Tanner said first-year offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, a former coach at Colorado State, will take over as interim coach.
Muschamp, 49, had four years left on his contract. His buyout from the school is $13.2 million.
The Gamecocks are 2-5 and lost their third straight game, 59-42, at Ole Miss on Saturday night.
Muschamp was head coach at Florida from 2011 to 2014 and was fired in November of his final season after an overtime loss to Florida.
Tulsa enters poll after felling SMU
No. 25 Tulsa is ranked in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time in 10 years and No. 9 Indiana is set to play the first top-10 matchup in program history.
The AP Top 25 was mostly stagnant Sunday after four of the top five teams did not play and only one ranked team lost this weekend.
Alabama is No. 1 for the second straight week, with 60 first-place votes. No. 2 Notre Dame received one first-place vote and No. 3 Ohio State got the other. The rest of the top eight was unchanged: Clemson is No. 4, followed by Texas A&M, Florida, Cincinnati and BYU.
Indiana moved up one spot to ninth — the Hoosiers’ best ranking since they were fourth in the 1967 poll — heading into a matchup with Ohio State on Saturday.
Tulsa moved into the rankings after beating American Athletic Conference rival SMU, knocking the Mustangs from the Top 25 in a 28-24 comeback victory.
The Golden Hurricane were last ranked in the final poll of the 2010 season at No. 24. The last time Tulsa was ranked during the regular season was two years before that, when coach Todd Graham had the Golden Hurricane as high at No. 19.
Zach Smith threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns to help Tulsa recover from a 21-point second-quarter deficit at home and beat No. 19 SMU 28-24.
After throwing an interception and losing a fumble that led to another touchdown on his first two possessions, Smith bounced back. He completed 26 of 38 passes, including a 4-yard touchdown toss to James Palmer with 2:11 remaining.
T.K. Wilkerson rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown for Tulsa (4-1, 4-0 American Athletic). Keylon Stokes had eight receptions for 122 yards and Josh Johnson made eight catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns.
For the fifth straight meeting, SMU (7-2, 5-2) and Tulsa played a game decided by 6 points or fewer, including an SMU triple-overtime win last season.
Late Saturday
No. 6 Florida 63, Arkansas 35: Kyle Trask threw for 356 yards and six touchdowns, extending his school record for consecutive games with at least four TDs to six, and Florida (5-1) overpowered visiting Arkansas in a Southeastern Conference game.
Trask repeatedly torched the Razorbacks (3-4.). It was the second time this season Trask tossed six TDs in a game. He’s the only player in school history to accomplish that feat.
No. 11 Oregon 43, Washington State 29: Running back Travis Dye caught a pair of second-half touchdown passes and visiting Oregon (2-0) came back to beat Washington State (1-1) in a Pac-12 game.
Tyler Shough threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns for Oregon.
Freshman Jayden de Laura threw for 321 yards and two touchdowns for Washington State (1-1), which led at halftime but could not stop the Ducks in the second half.
No. 13 Wisconsin 49, Michigan 11: Nakia Watson and Mason Stokke each scored two touchdowns in the first half, helping the Badgers (2-0) build a big lead in a Big Ten road rout of the Wolverines (1-3).
The Wolverines fell behind 28-0 at halftime, their largest deficit at home since the Big House opened in 1927, and finished with their most lopsided loss at home since a 1935 loss to Ohio State.
N.C. State 38, Florida State 22: Bailey Hockman, who began his collegiate career in 2017 at Florida State, completed 24 of 34 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a score as the redshirt junior led the Wolfpack (5-3, 5-3) to an ACC home victory over the Seminoles (2-6, 1-6).
Arizona State loses another game
Arizona State’s game against Colorado next Saturday has been canceled, the second straight game the Sun Devils will miss because of positive COVID-19 tests.
The Pac-12 announced cancellation of the game Sunday because Arizona State will not have enough scholarship players available to meet the conference’s 53-player minimum.
Arizona State’s game against California on Saturday was canceled after numerous Sun Devils players and coaches, including coach Herm Edwards, tested positive for COVID-19.
A game between Utah and UCLA scheduled for Saturday also was called off on Friday because of the coronavirus, capping the most tumultuous week of COVID-19 disruptions of the season. Of 59 games scheduled for Week 11, 15 were called off.
UCLA and Cal quickly worked to play a game against each other, which the Bruins won 34-10 on Sunday in Pasadena, Calif.