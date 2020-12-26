College football roundup: Utah star RB dies at 19

DALLAS — Ty Jordan, a star freshman running back for the University of Utah who grew up in the Dallas area, has died, school officials said Saturday.
Authorities in Texas and Utah have not released details about the circumstances of Mr. Jordan’s death. A day earlier, the 19-year-old was named Pac-12’s newcomer of the year.
“Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said.
Mr. Jordan, a speedy 5-foot-7 200-pounder, emerged from a crowded Utah backfield to become the focal point of the team’s offense. He finished the season with 597 yards rushing, 11 catches for 126 yards and six touchdowns.
Mr. Jordan came up as a tailback playing in Mesquite, a Dallas suburb, and was a touted recruit. He made a seamless transition to the college game, including three straight 100-yard rushing performances to close the season.
King stays with Miami
CORAL GABLES, Fla.— D’Eriq King transferred to Miami with the hope of competing for championships.
He’s staying with the same hope for 2021.
The Hurricanes’ quarterback — who came to Miami with the intention of spending just one year at the school — said Saturday he is returning for another senior season, taking advantage of the NCAA rule that essentially gave all college athletes another year of eligibility in response to the hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
His decision likely means that Miami will enter next season as a top contender in the ACC.
King helped Miami engineer a turnaround. The Hurricanes never reached the AP Top 25 last season and sputtered to a 6-7 finish; they appeared in all 15 of the AP regular-season rankings this year, reaching No. 7 in early October.
Saturday’s bowls
First Responder: Trey Ragas scored on a 1-yard plunge with 7:16 left and No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette beat UTSA 31-24 at SMU’s Ford Stadium in Dallas.
The Ragin’ Cajuns (10-1) drove 72 yards in 12 plays for the winning score after UTSA (7-5) overcame a 24-7 second-half deficit.
Associate head coach and offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. directed the Roadrunners after coach Jeff Traylor twice tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
LendingTree: Freshman Cornelius “Quad” Brown threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns to lead Georgia State (6-4) to a 39-21 win over Western Kentucky (5-7) in Mobile, Ala.
The Panthers scored TDs on four straight first-half possessions, and Brown’s touchdown passes came in the second quarter. Destin Coates added 117 yards and a touchdown rushing.