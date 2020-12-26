College football roundup: Utah star RB dies at 19

He’s staying with the same hope for 2021.

The Hurricanes’ quarterback — who came to Miami with the intention of spending just one year at the school — said Saturday he is returning for another senior season, taking advantage of the NCAA rule that essentially gave all college athletes another year of eligibility in response to the hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

His decision likely means that Miami will enter next season as a top contender in the ACC.

King helped Miami engineer a turnaround. The Hurricanes never reached the AP Top 25 last season and sputtered to a 6-7 finish; they appeared in all 15 of the AP regular-season rankings this year, reaching No. 7 in early October.

Saturday’s bowls

First Responder: Trey Ragas scored on a 1-yard plunge with 7:16 left and No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette beat UTSA 31-24 at SMU’s Ford Stadium in Dallas.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (10-1) drove 72 yards in 12 plays for the winning score after UTSA (7-5) overcame a 24-7 second-half deficit.