College noes: Nevada keeps Rebels nickname, drops mascot

Restrictions in the Aggies’ home state made it impossible for them to even practice there, so they packed up and moved into a Phoenix resort.

The pandemic had other plans.

Hamstrung by COVID-19 issues inside and outside the program, New Mexico State has played just three games this season — only one since Dec. 1. It’s not exactly the payoff the Aggies had hoped for when they opted to leave their family and friends behind in an attempt to play basketball.

“The thing people forget, lives are going on back home and they’ve had stuff happen to them that I’m not going to get into,” New Mexico State coach Chris Jans said. “Really bad stuff, tragedies and they’ve had to deal with these tragedies It’s been quite an ordeal.”

A big hurdle has finally been cleared for the Aggies and the other teams from New Mexico that have relocated during the pandemic.

The office of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Tuesday that the state had amended its COVID-19 guidelines to allow college sports teams to practice in the state. The guidelines previously prevented gatherings of more than five people, making it impossible for teams to practice.