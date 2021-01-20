College noes: Nevada keeps Rebels nickname, drops mascot

LAS VEGAS — The University of Nevada, Las Vegas has dropped its “Hey Reb!” mascot after nearly four decades, but it will keep its Rebels nickname.
University President Keith Whitfield pointed in a start-of-semester announcement to the removal last June of a campus mascot statue following racial justice protests around the nation and an outcry from student groups.
Whitfield’s predecessor as UNLV president, Marta Meana, said at the time the future of the mascot would be studied.
“There are no plans to bring it back,” Whitfield said Tuesday, and no plans to create a new mascot.
Whitfield termed the nickname “a strong, nationally recognized brand,” that “captures the essence of an iconic city that is unconventional and celebrates its independence, tenacity and resiliency.”
UNLV was founded in 1957. The mascot was created in the late 1960s, originally named “Beauregard,” after a Confederate general in the Civil War.
It was renamed “Hey Reb!” in 1982, years after the school removed Confederate logos but kept the Rebels nickname.
New Mexico teams can come home
PHOENIX — New Mexico State relocated to Arizona in an attempt to play a basketball season.
Restrictions in the Aggies’ home state made it impossible for them to even practice there, so they packed up and moved into a Phoenix resort.
The pandemic had other plans.
Hamstrung by COVID-19 issues inside and outside the program, New Mexico State has played just three games this season — only one since Dec. 1. It’s not exactly the payoff the Aggies had hoped for when they opted to leave their family and friends behind in an attempt to play basketball.
“The thing people forget, lives are going on back home and they’ve had stuff happen to them that I’m not going to get into,” New Mexico State coach Chris Jans said. “Really bad stuff, tragedies and they’ve had to deal with these tragedies It’s been quite an ordeal.”
A big hurdle has finally been cleared for the Aggies and the other teams from New Mexico that have relocated during the pandemic.
The office of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Tuesday that the state had amended its COVID-19 guidelines to allow college sports teams to practice in the state. The guidelines previously prevented gatherings of more than five people, making it impossible for teams to practice.
Guidelines for games did not change, so the teams still have to sort out where they’ll play, but at least they can head home.
The tight restrictions in New Mexico forced the biggest athletic moneymakers at the state’s two largest universities to take drastic steps.
New Mexico’s football team moved to Henderson, Nev., and completed a seven-game season this fall. The men’s and women’s basketball teams relocated to the Texas Panhandle.
New Mexico State’s two basketball programs moved to Arizona. Eight men’s games were canceled or postponed because of COVID-19 issues. Team activities were paused on Jan. 4 because of multiple positive tests in the program. The women’s team also paused activity because of a positive test last weekend.
Arizona State makes Pierce defensive chief
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State has elevated Antonio Pierce to a sole defensive coordinator role after sharing the job with Marvin Lewis last season.
The school also said that Lewis will move back to an advisory role on coach Herm Edwards‘ staff.
Pierce will retain the titles of associate head coach and recruiting coordinator.
A former NFL Pro Bowl linebacker, Pierce joined the Sun Devils as linebackers coach in 2017. His recruiting efforts have helped Edwards make huge inroads in bringing talent to the desert.
Pierce played nine NFL seasons with Washington and the New York Giants before spending four seasons as head coach at Long Beach Poly High School.
Marrone joins Saban’s staff with Criimson Tide
Former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone didn’t have a long wait to find his next coaching job.
He is joining Nick Saban‘s staff at Alabama to become their offensive line coach, according to multiple reports.
Jaguars owner Shad Khan fired Marrone on Jan. 4 after finishing the season with a franchise-worst 1-15 record.
LB Eley, WR McGowan shift to Georgia Tech
ATLANTA — Linebacker Ayinde Eley and wide receiver Kyric McGowan have enrolled at Georgia Tech as graduate transfers.
Eley came from Maryland and has two seasons of eligibility left. McGowan arrived from Northwestern and is eligible for one season, Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins said Wednesday. Each transferred after graduating from his previous school.
Eley and McGowan will participate in spring practice and will be eligible in 2021.
Pitt-BC game is called off
The Atlantic Coast Conference said Saturday’s Pittsburgh-Boston College men’s basketball game has been postponed. The postponement follows a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining, and contact tracing in the Boston College program. No makeup date was given.
The conference also said Pittsburgh’s men’s game at Wake Forest scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 7, will move to this Saturday evening.
In other schedule changes:
Charleston: The College of Charleston postponed its remaining four games in January because of a positive coronavirus test in the Cougars’ program.
The school and the Colonial Athletic Association said that Charleston’s games at William & Mary on Saturday and Sunday, and its games at James Madison on Jan. 30 and Jan. 31, would not be played as scheduled.
The league said a decision on playing the four postponed contests would be made at a later date.
Charleston’s next game is set for Feb. 6 at home against Towson.
Georgetown: The Hoyas men’s basketball game at Xavier scheduled for next Tuesday has been postponed because of a coronavirus-related issue in Georgetown’s program.
No makeup date was announced immediately.
This marks four games in a row called of for Georgetown because of COVID-19 and six overall this season.
Coach Patrick Ewing’s team is 3-8, 1-5 in the Big East. Georgetown has lost its last five games.
UConn: The third-ranked Huskies women’s basketball team agreed to play at No. 15 Arkansas on Jan. 28.
Arkansas had been scheduled to host Vanderbilt, but the Commodores cut short their season because of complications from the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the Huskies (8-0, 7-0 Big East), four nonconference games have been canceled because of COVID-19 protocols. They are scheduled to play just their second nonconference game of the season Thursday night at No. 25 Tennessee.