College notes: Heupel says he can lift Vols despite sanctions

Josh Heupel believes he can win quickly at Tennessee and position the football program for long-term success. He’s so confident that not even the specter of NCAA sanctions deterred him from joining his former UCF boss in a package deal for the Volunteers.
Heupel was introduced Wednesday as the program’s 27th head coach and fifth, not counting interim or acting coaches, since the end of the 2008 season. He replaces Jeremy Pruitt, who was fired Jan. 18 after an investigation into recruiting issues.
He said he talked “frankly” with Tennessee leadership about what happened and the anticipated punishment.
“I believe that there’s a minor speed bump that we’re going through, but the kids that are in our program right now and the kids that are being recruited are all going to have an opportunity to go play and chase championships,” Heupel said.
His optimism was rewarded with a six-year deal worth $4 million a year. Tennessee will pay half of Heupel’s buyout from UCF, and his contract has a clause extending his deal in case of a postseason ban of two or more years or if eight or more scholarships are cut.
New athletics director Danny White said Heupel was his No. 1 option.
White was hired last week to replace the retiring Phillip Fulmer and hiring a new coach was his first task. He met with the team to learn what players wanted in a coach, and he pointed to the production of Heupel’s teams as examples of the high-powered style coming to town.
Heupel was 28-8 in three seasons at UCF, where White hired him to replace Scott Frost after the Knights went 13-0 in 2017. Heupel noted UCF had 10 opt-outs during the pandemic when asked about going 6-4 in 2020.
Tennessee is conducting an internal investigation with outside attorneys hired to look into recruiting issues that Chancellor Donde Plowman called “stunning” after the firing of Pruitt, two assistants and seven others. The NCAA opened a case in December and has had investigators involved the past couple of weeks.
Tennessee has had five winning seasons since last winning the Southeastern Conference’s Eastern Division in 2007. That was also the last time the Vols had double-digit wins. Their last SEC title was in 1998 when Tennessee won its last national championship.
Northwestern gives Fitzgerald extension
EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern and coach Pat Fitzgerald agreed to a new contract through the 2030 season.
Fitzgerald, 46, is by far the program’s winningest coach with a 106-81 record since he took over at his alma mater in 2006 following Randy Walker’s unexpected death. The Wildcats have played in 10 bowl games during his tenure and won five. Northwestern captured its second Big Ten West championship in three years and beat Auburn in the Citrus Bowl last season.
Fitzgerald was under contract through 2026.
Elsewhere
Southern California: Running back Keaontay Ingram is transferring from Texas to Southern California.
Ingram rushed for 1,811 yards over the past three seasons with the Longhorns, making 18 starts. After starting all 13 games and racking up 853 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019, he rushed for 250 yards in six games last season while struggling with an ankle injury.
Ingram is leaving Austin after freshman Bijan Robinson emerged as Texas’ starting tailback late in the season and coach Tom Herman was replaced by Steve Sarkisian in the offseason.
SMU: Veteran coach Jim Leavitt has been named defensive coordinator at SMU. It is the fourth college for Leavitt, 64, as a defensive coordinator since being linebackers coach for the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014.
That followed his 13 seasons as the first head coach at South Florida, which went from independent status to five consecutive bowl games his last five seasons. USF, like SMU, is now a member of the American Athletic Conference.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack added former Kentucky head coach Joker Phillips to its football staff.
The school said Phillips would serve as assistant head coach and receivers coach under Dave Doeren.
Phillips had spent the past two seasons at Maryland as receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator, which followed stops at Cincinnati, Ohio State and Florida as well as the NFL’s Cleveland Browns. Those all followed his three-season run (2010-12) as Kentucky’s coach, leading the Wildcats to a 13-24 record with one bowl appearance.
UConn: The Huskies men’s basketball season has been disrupted by COVID-19 for the third time.
UConn postponed upcoming games against Villanova on Thursday night and at St. John’s on Sunday, following a positive test result from one of the game officials who worked its 63-51 win over Butler at Gampel Pavilion on Tuesday.
These are the ninth and 10th games to be postponed because of COVID-19 positives within UConn’s or opponents’ programs.