College notes: Marshall resigns after probe at Wichita State

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wichita State basketball coach Gregg Marshall resigned Tuesday following an investigation into allegations of verbal and physical abuse, ending a tenure that soared to the Final Four and crashed on the eve of the upcoming season.
Marshall, a Randolph-Macon graduate and former R-MC assistant coach, came under scrutiny when former player Shaq Morris claimed he’d been struck twice by Marshall during an October 2015 practice. Morris also claimed that he’d seen Marshall choke assistant coach Kyle Lindsted, who soon departed to become an assistant at Minnesota. Marshall denied the claims.
The school said Marshall agreed to a settlement of $7.75 million to be paid over the next six years.
“This was a difficult decision, but one I feel was necessary for my family, the university and, most importantly, the student-athletes,” Marshall said. “I wish to thank the coaches, student-athletes, the university, the community, and all of Shocker Nation for their unending dedication, support and loyalty. I am incredibly proud of this men’s basketball program and all it has achieved over the past 14 years.”
Shockers assistant coach Isaac Brown, who has been with the program since 2014, will serve as interim coach. Their season begins Nov. 25 against Utah State in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Wichita State athletics director Darron Boatright said “the university acknowledges the success of the basketball program under Coach Marshall,” but that it was in the best interest of the program to part ways.”
Marshall, 57, had denied any accusation that he had struck a player or choked an assistant, though five players told The Wichita Eagle they saw him hit Morris during the 2015-16 season. Eight other players told The Eagle they saw him put his hands around Lindsted’s throat during the 2016-17 season.
Wichita State launched an inquiry in October, hiring St. Louis-based law firm Tueth Kenney to handle the probe.
Several former players have rushed to Marshall’s defense, though most were not on the team when Morris accused him of misconduct.
Marshall was hired to replace Mark Turgeon after nine seasons at Winthrop, where he made seven trips to the NCAA tournament and won a school-record 194 games. After winning just 11 his first season with the Shockers, Marshall quickly built them into a perennial contender, parlaying their success in the Missouri Valley Conference into an invitation to join the American Athletic Conference prior to the 2017-18 season.
Marshall won at least 20 games in 11 consecutive seasons. Along the way, the Shockers made a stunning run to the Final Four during the 2012-13 season, went unbeaten during the regular season and finished 35-1 the following year.
Gamecocks corneback Mukuamu opts out of rest of the season
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina lost another starting cornerback in Israel Mukuamu after he opted out of the season, joining his defensive backfield partner Jaycee Horn in preparing for the upcoming NFL draft.
Interim coach Mike Bobo said Tuesday four players have opted out since the school dismissed coach Will Muschamp on Sunday. Joining Mukwamu and Horn are safety R.J. Roderick and defensive lineman Makius Scott. The Gamecocks (2-5) face Missouri (2-3) on Saturday night.
Mukuamu is a 6-foot-4, 205 pound junior who was an all-Southeastern Conference second-team selection in 2019.
Elsewhere
Cornell: Jimmy Boeheim, a senior forward at Cornell and the oldest son of longtime Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim, has placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal, according to a university spokesman.
The decision came after the Ivy League announced last week that it had canceled its basketball season, athletic communications director Jeremy Hartigan said Tuesday.
The 6-foot-8 Boeheim averaged a team-high 16.7 points and 5.6 rebounds in 21 games last season.
New Mexico State: The Aggies’ men’s basketball team will temporarily move to Phoenix because of coronavirus restrictions in its home state.
The Aggies are expecting to be in Arizona for five weeks, but could extend their stay depending on developments with the pandemic, deputy athletics director Braun Cartwright said. They are hoping to play their first game next week.