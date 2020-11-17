College notes: Marshall resigns after probe at Wichita State

Wichita State athletics director Darron Boatright said “the university acknowledges the success of the basketball program under Coach Marshall,” but that it was in the best interest of the program to part ways.”

Marshall, 57, had denied any accusation that he had struck a player or choked an assistant, though five players told The Wichita Eagle they saw him hit Morris during the 2015-16 season. Eight other players told The Eagle they saw him put his hands around Lindsted’s throat during the 2016-17 season.

Wichita State launched an inquiry in October, hiring St. Louis-based law firm Tueth Kenney to handle the probe.

Several former players have rushed to Marshall’s defense, though most were not on the team when Morris accused him of misconduct.

Marshall was hired to replace Mark Turgeon after nine seasons at Winthrop, where he made seven trips to the NCAA tournament and won a school-record 194 games. After winning just 11 his first season with the Shockers, Marshall quickly built them into a perennial contender, parlaying their success in the Missouri Valley Conference into an invitation to join the American Athletic Conference prior to the 2017-18 season.