College notes: Michigan cancels 'The Game' with Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Citing a rising number of COVID-19 cases in its program, Michigan canceled its annual showdown with Ohio State on Tuesday as college football lurches toward the end of the season without one of its cornerstone rivalry games.
The season-ending grudge match known as “The Game” won’t be played for the first time in 102 years.
“The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days,” Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel said. “We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close-contact individuals.”
The third-ranked Buckeyes played through what coach Ryan Day called a “mini-outbreak” last Saturday in a 52-12 win at Michigan State after he was relegated to watching the game from home. Day is among the coaches and players in the program that tested positive for the coronavirus, leading to Ohio State canceling a game at Illinois.
While outbreaks have disrupted more than 100 games across major college football since late August, the problems with the Wolverines were closely watched in part because the Buckeyes (5-0) have championship goals again this season.
With two games already canceled, the Buckeyes under current conference rules need a sixth game to be eligible to play for a Big Ten championship Dec. 19 in Indianapolis against Northwestern. Day said the conference should take a “hard look” at allowing Ohio State to play in the conference championship game even with only five games.
The league could decide Ohio State will still represent the East Division at least in part because the conference doesn’t want to hurt the Buckeyes’ chances of earning a playoff berth. Ohio State entered the day No. 4 in the CFP rankings. CFP’s top four unchanged
For the third straight week, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State held on to the top four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings.
The selection committee’s second-from-last rankings had only a little movement in the top 10. Texas A&M is still fifth and Florida held at sixth.
Iowa State moved up a couple of spots to seventh after earning a spot in the Big 12 title game. Cincinnati slipped a spot to eighth after an idle week because of COVID-19 issues in the program.
Miami DB Blades out with heart issue
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami defensive back Al Blades Jr. said he will miss at least three months after being diagnosed with inflammation of the heart.
Blades said the myocarditis diagnosis came after doctors were concerned about some bloodwork that came back while he was “going through some COVID protocols.” Blades said doctors made the diagnosis after an MRI was performed.
It’s common for athletes to undergo cardiac exams after contracting the coronavirus as part of a return-to-play protocol.
Ex-Maryland star dies at 90
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Jack Scarbath, a star quarterback for Maryland in the early 1950s and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, has died. He was 90.
Mr. Scarbath died Sunday night, according to the University of Maryland, where he also played lacrosse.
In 1951, Mr. Scarbath led Maryland to a 28-13 upset of defending national champion Tennessee in the Sugar Bowl. One year later, he was a unanimous first-team All-American and finished second behind Billy Vessels of Oklahoma in voting for the Heisman Trophy.
Maryland went 24-4-1 with Mr. Scarbath running the offense. He was inducted in the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983.
In other football news:
Purdue: The Boilermakers canceled Tuesday’s practice to “evaluate the results of recent COVID-19 testing.”
Purdue (2-4) is scheduled to renew their rivalry with No. 8 Indiana (6-1) on Saturday in Bloomington, Ind. The Hoosiers won last year’s game in overtime.
Cincinnati: The regular-season finale between No. 7 Cincinnati and No. 18 Tulsa has been canceled because of COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within the Bearcats’ program. The teams are scheduled to play in the American Athletic Conference title game on Dec. 19. Both teams have perfect league records.
South Carolina: Linebacker Ernest Jones is declaring for the NFL draft. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound junior has led the Gamecocks in tackles the last two seasons.
Basketball
Houston: The No. 7 Cougars men’s team paused all activities and postponed their two games this week because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. The Cougars were scheduled to host Sam Houston State on Wednesday and Rice on Saturday.
Michigan: The Wolverines scheduled a men’s game against Toledo to replace the one against N.C. State that was canceled.
The Wolverines were supposed to play the Wolfpack on Wednesday night in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, but that was called off because of COVID-19 concerns involving N.C. State. Now Michigan is set to host Toledo instead.
Big East: The conference switched a couple of opening-night men’s games because of COVID-19-related concerns.
St. John’s is now scheduled to visit Seton Hall on Friday at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The game will start at 4:30 p.m.
St. John’s was originally scheduled to welcome UConn back into the Big East on Friday in Storrs, Conn., and Seton Hall was to play host to DePaul. But UConn and DePaul are dealing with COVID-19 issues.
DePaul said it was pausing all team activities this week after positive COVID-19 tests involving its program, two days after a similar announcement from UConn.
Also, the start time of Friday’s Villanova-Georgetown game has been changed from 5 to 7 p.m.
Seton Hall: Women’s coach Anthony Bozzella missed Tuesday’s season opener against St. Peter’s because of COVID-19 concerns.
The program paused nearly three weeks ago after positive tests were revealed, the team was quarantined for 14 days and has since completed the protocol process.
Bozzella remains in quarantine. Assistant coach Lauren DeFalco is serving as interim head coach during Bozzella’s absence.
ETSU: East Tennessee State postponed Tuesday night’s men’s game at UNC-Asheville hours before tipoff because of coronavirus-related issues within the Buccaneers’ program.