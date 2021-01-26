College notes: More details in Radford case emerge

Radford was unable to perform field tests properly, according to the complaint, and was arrested. He was taken to the Blacksburg Police Department and was given a breath test there. His blood alcohol level was 0.13%, according to the complaint, which is above Virginia’s legal limit of 0.08%. The officer signed the complaint at 2:47 a.m. Sunday.

The officer did not complete a second criminal complaint regarding the weapon charge, so court records do not indicate what type of weapon it was or how the officer learned of the weapon.

The department will not release further information at this time, Blacksburg police Capt. Brian Roe said in a Tuesday email.

Radford, 21, was released on $1,000 bail at 7:28 a.m. Sunday. He is set to be arraigned in Montgomery County General District Court on Feb. 9.

Ackerman signs new deal as Big East chief

NEW YORK — Big East commissioner Val Ackerman, a former women’s basketball captain at Virginia, has signed a three-year contract extension, the league said.

Ackerman was appointed the conference’s fifth commissioner in June 2013. The extension runs through June 2024.