College notes: More details in Radford case emerge

Virginia Tech basketball player Tyrece Radford had a blood-alcohol level of 0.13% when he was given a breath test by Blacksburg police Sunday, according to a criminal complaint supplied by Montgomery County General District Court on Tuesday.
Tech said Monday it had indefinitely suspended Radford from the team. Radford, who was arrested Sunday by Blacksburg police, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of first-offense driving while intoxicated and one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.
Radford was pulled over by Blacksburg police at 1:16 a.m. Sunday at Progress Street and Patrick Henry Drive, according to police.
Further details about the arrest emerged Tuesday in the criminal complaint that was written Sunday by the arresting officer.
According to the complaint, the officer observed a black sedan accelerating rapidly to the intersection at a red light. The driver of the sedan slammed on his brakes at the intersection. The sedan had defective license-plate lights, according to the complaint. The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified Radford from his driver’s license.
The officer detected “the odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from Radford, according to the complaint. Radford had “slurred speech” and “bloodshot/glassy eyes,” according to the complaint.
Radford was unable to perform field tests properly, according to the complaint, and was arrested. He was taken to the Blacksburg Police Department and was given a breath test there. His blood alcohol level was 0.13%, according to the complaint, which is above Virginia’s legal limit of 0.08%. The officer signed the complaint at 2:47 a.m. Sunday.
The officer did not complete a second criminal complaint regarding the weapon charge, so court records do not indicate what type of weapon it was or how the officer learned of the weapon.
The department will not release further information at this time, Blacksburg police Capt. Brian Roe said in a Tuesday email.
Radford, 21, was released on $1,000 bail at 7:28 a.m. Sunday. He is set to be arraigned in Montgomery County General District Court on Feb. 9.
Ackerman signs new deal as Big East chief
NEW YORK — Big East commissioner Val Ackerman, a former women’s basketball captain at Virginia, has signed a three-year contract extension, the league said.
Ackerman was appointed the conference’s fifth commissioner in June 2013. The extension runs through June 2024.
In her nearly eight years at the helm of the Big East, Ackerman has presided over the conference’s resurgence following its reconfiguration in 2013.
Most recently, she spearheaded the return to the conference of UConn, a Big East charter member, bringing the number of schools in the conference to 11. She also led the negotiations that extended the Big East’s longstanding licensing agreement with New York’s Madison Square Garden through 2028.
JMU’s Lewis named to Henson watch list
James Madison senior guard Matt Lewis and Drexel junior guard Camren Wynter were named to the Lou Henson Award midseason watch list by CollegeInsider.com. The award is presented annually to the nation’s top Division I mid-major player.
Lewis, the CAA preseason player of the year, leads the CAA with 21.3 points per game..
Entering Wednesday’s game againsts Towson, Lewis has hit a 3-pointer in 49 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the country. Among active NCAA players, Lewis is eighth in career points with 1,829. That total ranks third in JMU history.
Wynter paces the CAA with 5.7 assists per game while ranking fifth with 17.0 points and ninth with 1.3 steals per contest.
The recipient of the award will be announced in April.
Elsewhere
South Carolina: One of South Carolina’s most experienced forwards in Alanzo Frink will miss the rest of the basketball season for medical reasons.
The 6-foot-8 junior from Jersey City, N.J., has played in three games, all starts for the Gamecocks (3-5, 1-3 Southeastern Conference).
Frink averaged 3.3 points and 3.7 rebounds in his three appearances. He has not played since South Carolina paused activities due to COVID-19 after a loss at Houston on Dec. 5.
Tennessee: Former Tennessee defensive back Keshawn Lawrence said he will transfer to Oklahoma.
Lawrence played in all 10 games as a reserve defensive back and special teams contributor as a true freshman last season. The 247Sports composite ranked him the No. 6 safety nationally in the 2020 class and No. 1 player in Tennessee.
Indiana: Georgia defensive backs coach Charlton Warren has been hired as the new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Indiana.
Warren, 44, replaces Kane Wommack, who took the South Alabama head coaching job after two seasons in charge of Indiana’s defense.