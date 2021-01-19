College notes: NCAA tourney's Thursday opening will be for play-in teams

INDIANAPOLIS — That much-anticipated opening Thursday of March Madness will belong to the play-in teams, part of a scrambled and condensed schedule for the 2021 tournament released Tuesday.
The coronavirus pandemic forced the NCAA to move the 67-game tournament to Indiana, which means the schedule doesn’t have to be built with travel concerns.
The so-called “First Four” — two games pitting the last four at-large teams in the field and another two featuring the lowest-rated conference champions — will take place on Thursday, March 18.
That day typically would have marked the start of play in the main bracket. Instead, the first two full days of action are now scheduled for Friday and Saturday, March 19-20, with the round of 32 on Sunday and Monday, March 21-22.
The Sweet 16 will run Saturday and Sunday, March 27-28, with none of the games scheduled to overlap, as they often do when they take place on the second Thursday and Friday nights of the tournament. Those winners will face off in the Elite Eight on the following Monday and Tuesday evenings.
The Final Four is still scheduled for Saturday April 3 and Monday April 5.
Purdue and the University of Indiana will host early games, along with Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum and Lucas Oil Stadium. All action moves to Lucas Oil Stadium starting with the Elite Eight.
JMU’s Lewis named national player of week
INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Basketball Writers Association selected James Madison guard Matt Lewis as its national player of the week for games ending the week of Sunday, Jan. 17.
As the Colonial Athletic Association player of the week, Lewis was nominated for the national award, which was chosen by a representative of the USBWA Board of Directors from a list of Division I conference players of the week.
Lewis, a 6-5 senior from Woodbridge, extended his streak to 47 games with a 3-pointer, hitting nine Saturday to tie a school record as part of a 30-point effort as the Dukes (6-4, 1-0) opened CAA play with an 81-72 win at Towson. The 3-point streak goes back to his sophomore season and is the longest active streak in Division I. The CAA’s preseason player of the year is 12 games away from cracking the all-time NCAA Division I top 10.
Lewis leads JMU and the CAA in scoring at 22.5 points per game. He is the first JMU player to earn the national weekly award.
Big Ten reprimands Penn State’s Ferry
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The Big Ten Conference reprimanded interim Penn State basketball coach Jim Ferry and fined the university $10,000 for comments Ferry made after a loss to Purdue.
Ferry, named interim coach last fall after Patrick Chambers resigned following an internal investigation into inappropriate conduct, was called out by the conference for his actions after the Nittany Lions lost to the Boilermakers 80-72 on Sunday to fall to 3-5.
Referees issued a technical foul on Ferry in the second half. Afterward, he voiced his concerns about the officiating being “a little uneven or inconsistent.”
“I wasn’t ranting or raving, I wasn’t cursing,” Ferry said after the loss.
Five in N.C. State program quarantined
RALEIGH, N.C. — Five members of North Carolina State University’s basketball program are in quarantine after two people tested positive for COVID-19, coach Kevin Keatts said.
On Sunday, the Wolfpack’s Wednesday game against Virginia was postponed. N.C. State is still planning to play Saturday’s game against North Carolina, Keatts said.
In other postponements:
Texas Tech: The No. 12 Red Raiders men’s team postponed its second Big 12 game this week because of COVID-19 issues for its scheduled opponent.
The conference on Tuesday called off the Red Raiders’ home game Saturday against Iowa State, which will be the fourth game in a row the Cyclones will be unable to play.
George Washington: The Colonials men’s team postponed two upcoming Atlantic 10 games after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. GW said its games at Dayton on Wednesday and at Rhode Island on Sunday are off and all program activity will be put on pause.
SEC: The Southeastern Conference called off Wednesday night’s game between Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.
The league said the postponement stems from a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining inside the Vanderbilt program. A make-up game has not been set.
ACC: Two women’s games have been postponed because of COVID-19.
N.C. State at Florida State and Clemson at Boston College, both scheduled for Thursday, were called off because of coronavirus issues at BC and N.C. State. Clemson will now travel to Florida State on Thursday.
Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights women’s team has postponed home games on Thursday against Penn State and Sunday against Iowa. The Scarlet Knights (5-3) have not played since an outbreak of COVID-19 hit the team on Jan. 3. By the end of this week, they will have postposed six games with only 10 left on the schedule.
Star guard Carr leaves Texas Tech for Baylor
WACO, Texas — Chrislyn Carr has transferred to Baylor and joined the No. 9 Bears after two-plus seasons at Big 12 rival Texas Tech.
Baylor announced Carr’s addition on Tuesday, though the school said the 5-foot-5 sophomore guard’s eligibility and availability to play for her new team was still being determined.
Carr was the Big 12 freshman of the year in 2018-19, when her 18 points a game were the most among freshmen nationally. She started 30 of 31 games, and also averaged 3.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals. She averaged 13.9 points and five assists last season.
Miller is named Dukes’ RBs coach
HARRISONBURG. — James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti hired a familiar face to the football program with John Miller appointed the running backs coach for the 2020-21 season.
Miller, a 2018 graduate of JMU, was a standout athlete for the Dukes from 2014-17.
Miller returns to his alma mater after spending the previous two seasons as offensive quality control coach at the University of Texas. While with the Longhorns, he worked primarily with the wide receivers. In that role, he was responsible for defensive film breakdown, scouting reports, pass-game plan drawings while also assisting daily operations with the receivers.