Colleges roundup: Irish end losing streak against Blue Devils

DURHAM, N.C. — Cormac Ryan scored a career-high 28 points and Prentiss Hubb hit a key 3-pointer with 38.2 seconds left to help Notre Dame beat Duke 93-89 on Tuesday in an Atlantic Coast Conference game.
Hubb’s 3 with the shot clock winding down pushed the Fighting Irish to a 90-85 lead, their largest. The Blue Devils twice cut the gap to 3 but no closer, with Wendell Moore Jr. missing a 3-pointer on Duke’s final possession.
Notre Dame (8-10, 5-7) had lost seven straight games to Duke and 9 of 10 in Cameron Indoor Stadium. But the Fighting Irish shot 55%, made 11 of 25 3-pointers and 18 of 20 free throws — a strong shooting performance that allowed them to overcome a 15-point first-half deficit.
Hubb finished with 15 points, one of five starters to score in double figures for Notre Dame, which won for the fifth time in seven games.
Moore finished with 24 points and matched his career high with 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils (7-8, 5-6), who have suffered their second three-game skid since the start of 2021. Duke hadn’t lost three in a row before this season since January 2016.
Syracuse 77, N.C. State 68: Alan Griffin scored 22 points and made four 3-pointers, Buddy Boeheim added 16 points and three 3s, and visiting Syracuse beat North Carolina State to sweep the season series.
Griffin and Robert Braswell made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to help Syracuse take the first double-digit lead of the game at 65-55 with 8:16 left. N.C. State pulled to 67-64, but Boeheim started an 8-0 run to keep Syracuse (11-6, 5-5) in front by double digits the rest of the way.
Thomas Allen led N.C. State (8-8, 4-7) with 17 points.
Quincy Guerrier had 14 points and seven rebounds for Syracuse, which forced 20 turnovers for the second straight game. Griffin also had three steals as the Orange collected 11.
Top 25 men
No. 11 Alabama 81, South Carolina 78: John Petty Jr. scored 20 points and visiting Alabama held off South Carolina to bounce back from its first Southeastern Conference loss of the season.
The Crimson Tide (16-5, 11-1) were off to their best league start in 65 years before falling to 10th-ranked Missouri this past Saturday. But behind Petty’s first 20-point game in six contests, Alabama won its sixth straight over the Gamecocks (5-8, 3-6).
State men
James Madison 70, Elon 61: Matt Lewis had 22 points as visiting James Madison overcame Elon in a Colonial Athletic Associatiion game.
Vado Morse had 17 points and six rebounds for JMU (11-5, 6-1), which won its fifth straight game.
Simon Wright had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Phoenix (3-7, 0-6), whose losing streak stretched to seven games.
UR women end pause, will visit Dayton
The University of Richmond women’s basketball team (10-4, 7-2 A-10) left a coronavirus-related pause Tuesday. The Spiders are scheduled play at Dayton on Friday, without coach Aaron Roussell, who’s unavailable for the game due to protocols, according to UR.
Richmond assistant Jeanine Radice will direct the team at Dayton.
Big Ten moving hoops tournament to Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The Big Ten Conference said its men’s basketball tournament will move from Chicago to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the site of this year’s Final Four.
The tournament will be played March 10-14 just a few blocks away from Bankers Life Fieldhouse, where the women’s tourney will take place the same week. Big Ten officials see the advantages of Indianapolis as a tournament site, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hotels and restaurants, nearby venues and city’s web of skywalks provide a better opportunity of keeping players, coaches and staff members healthy.
Former Cards guard Phil Rollins dies at 87
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Phil Rollins, a starting guard on Louisville’s 1956 NIT championship squad who went on to play in the NBA, has died. He was 87.
The school said Mr. Rollins died Monday morning but did not specify a cause.
Mr. Rollins scored 1,060 points during1952-56 with the Cardinals, who went 89-24 during his career and achieved a top-five national ranking when he was a senior.
Louisville went 26-3 and defeated Dayton 93-80 in the NIT final in New York.
The Philadelphia 76ers selected the Wickliffe, Ky., native in the NBA draft’s second round. Rollins played three years with four teams and was inducted into Louisville’s Hall of Fame in 1979.
Elsewhere
Central Florida: UCF hired Terry Mohajir away from Arkansas State to be its next athletics director.
Mohajir was AD at Arkansas State since 2012, overseeing one of the top football programs in the Sun Belt Conference and the funding of facility upgrades.
He replaces Danny White, who became AD at Tennessee and took UCF football coach Josh Heupel with him to Knoxville. Mohajir’s first job will be to hire Heupel’s replacement to lead a program that is among the best in the American Athletic Conference.