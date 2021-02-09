Colleges roundup: Irish end losing streak against Blue Devils

Former Cards guard Phil Rollins dies at 87

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Phil Rollins, a starting guard on Louisville’s 1956 NIT championship squad who went on to play in the NBA, has died. He was 87.

The school said Mr. Rollins died Monday morning but did not specify a cause.

Mr. Rollins scored 1,060 points during1952-56 with the Cardinals, who went 89-24 during his career and achieved a top-five national ranking when he was a senior.

Louisville went 26-3 and defeated Dayton 93-80 in the NIT final in New York.

The Philadelphia 76ers selected the Wickliffe, Ky., native in the NBA draft’s second round. Rollins played three years with four teams and was inducted into Louisville’s Hall of Fame in 1979.

Elsewhere

Central Florida: UCF hired Terry Mohajir away from Arkansas State to be its next athletics director.

Mohajir was AD at Arkansas State since 2012, overseeing one of the top football programs in the Sun Belt Conference and the funding of facility upgrades.