Colleges roundup: No. 4 Illinois crushes No. 2 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Andre Curbelo scored 11 of his 17 points in the first half, and No. 4 Illinois dismantled No. 2 Michigan with a smothering defensive performance, routing the Wolverines 76-53 on Tuesday night in a Big Ten game.
Playing again without injured star Ayo Dosunmu, the Illini (19-6, 15-4) kept Michigan from clinching the league regular-season title and boosted their own chances at a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. Trent Frazier led Illinois with 22 points, and Kofi Cockburn added 12.
Eli Brooks scored 11 points and was the only player in double figures for Michigan. The Wolverines (18-2, 13-2) looked physically overwhelmed for much of the night, unable to create good shots against the Illinois defense and unable to keep the Illini off the boards. It was an eye-opening blowout — especially since Michigan has rolled to similar margins of victory against other good teams this season.
Both teams had a hard time scoring in the first half, but Curbelo’s ability to drive to the basket helped Illinois to a 33-22 lead at the break. Then the Illini kept pouring it on.
Illinois outscored Michigan 22-5 in second-chance points and held the Wolverines to 35% shooting from the field.
The Big Ten confirmed before the game that it will use winning percentage to determine the league champion. Michigan can still wrap that up with a win in either of its last two games — or if Illinois loses its last game this weekend.
No. 3 Baylor 94, No. 6 West Virginia 89: Jared Butler scored 25 points before fouling out, Davion Mitchell hit the go-ahead basket in overtime and visiting Baylor beat West Virginia to clinch the Bears’ first Big 12 regular-season championship.
Baylor (19-1, 11-1) bounced back from its only loss of the season at No. 13 Kansas on Saturday. Baylor struggled in its two previous games coming off a nearly three-week layoff due to COVID-19 issues in the program.
After managing just 58 points against the Jayhawks, the Bears maintained their energy and scoring touch until the end against the Mountaineers (17-7, 10-5).
Mitchell scored four of Baylor’s 13 points in overtime and finished with 20. Matthew Mayer had a season-high 18 points for the Bears.
Taz Sherman came off the bench to score a career-high 26 points for the Mountaineers. Miles McBride added 19 points and Sean McNeil scored 18, including 15 after halftime.
West Virginia managed just one field goal in overtime.
No. 5 Alabama 70, Auburn 58: Jaden Shackelford scored 23 points, made five 3-pointers and helped Alabama quash a second-half threat in a Southeastern Conference victory over visiting Auburn.
Shackelford helped the Crimson Tide (20-6, 15-2) score 10 straight points after the Tigers (12-14, 6-11) closed the gap to 5 late.
No. 12 Arkansas 101, South Carolina 73: Moses Moody tied his career high with 28 points and Arkansas won its 10th straight in the Southeastern Conference with a road victory over South Carolina (6-13, 4-11).
The Razorbacks (20-5, 12-4) did it with the long ball, hitting 15 3-pointers to continue its longest league win streak to match the 1994 national champions who won their last 10 SEC regular-season games that year.
Moody had four 3-pointers as Arkansas reached 20 victories for a second straight year under coach Eric Musselman.
No. 15 Texas 81, Iowa State 67: Kai Jones came off the bench to score a season-high 17 points and lead four Texas players in double figures, and the Longhorns pulled away from Iowa State early in a Big 12 road win.
Texas (15-7, 9-6) led for all but 22 seconds, beating the Cyclones for the eighth time in 10 meetings. Iowa State (2-19, 0-16) was led by Jalen Coleman-Lands, who scored 22 points.
Courtney Ramey added 14 points for the Longhorns, and Greg Brown and Matt Coleman III each had 12.
No. 18 Texas Tech 68, TCU 49: Kyler Edwards scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half to help Texas Tech take control, and the Red Raiders rolled to a Big 12 victory over TCU (12-11, 5-9) in Lubbock, Texas.
The Red Raiders (16-8, 8-7) followed a 9-point home victory over No. 15 Texas with another strong effort to answer a season-worst three-game losing streak that dropped them below .500 in conference play.
ACC men
Pitt 70, Wake Forest 57: Nike Sibande had 23 points, nine rebounds and four assists, Justin Champagnie added 20 points and 13 rebounds, and Pittsburgh beat visiting Wake Forest to snap a five-game losing streak.
Champagnie gave Pitt the first double-digit lead of the game on a 3-pointer with 5:21 left for a 58-46 lead. The Panthers led by at least 10 points the rest of the way.
Champagnie recorded his league-leading 13th double-double of the season for Pittsburgh (10-10, 6-9), which matched its conference win total from last season. Pitt has not won more than six ACC games since the 2015-16 season.
Daivien Williamson led Wake Forest (6-14, 3-14) with 17 points, four assists and three steals.
State baseball
VCU 10, VMI 8: Second baseman Callen Nuccio went 4 for 5 with a pair of doubles and scored three runs, but VCU (2-5) rallied for a home victory over VMI (2-3).