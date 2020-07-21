Colonial Downs said Tuesday it will alter course from hosting limited spectators to a racing program without fans for its meet, which opens Monday.
The decision to conduct the meeting without spectators came at the request of the Virginia Racing Commission and the Virginia Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association. The change stemmed from caution over the coronavirus pandemic and will enable racetrack workers to focus extra care on key operating areas, such as the jockeys’ quarters, paddock supervision racing office and the stabling area.
“We accept the position of our industry partners that adjusting to spectator-free racing is ultimately best for protecting the health and safety of our racing participants,” said John Marshall, executive vice president of operations for Colonial Downs. “Our team is prepared to deliver a quality racing product while ensuring a safely run meet.”
Colonial Downs joins the group of major racetracks in the region racing without spectators including Saratoga, Laurel Park and Penn National. Spectators will not be permitted on the outdoor aprons or in grandstand seats, and the fourth floor restaurant and suites will remain closed.
The 2020 Colonial Downs meeting will be conducted on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday evenings, with first post time at 5:30 p.m. ET. The meeting will conclude on Wednesday, Sept. 2.
“Our horsemen fully support the decision to conduct racing without fans at Colonial this summer, otherwise the public health risk is too great,” said Frank Petramalo, Jr., executive director of VHBPA. “There is a bright spot — all our races will be televised live on the TVG network, and people can wager on TVG or on other online sites.”
Washington tennis tourney is scratched
WASHINGTON — The hard-court tournament in the nation’s capital that was supposed to mark the return of men’s professional tennis amid the pandemic was scrapped Tuesday — but the USTA, the group in charge of the U.S. Open, said the tuneup’s cancellation “in no way impacts” its Grand Slam event.
The Citi Open, scheduled to start with Aug. 13 qualifying, was called off because of what tournament manager Mark Ein said are “too many unresolved external issues, including various international travel restrictions as well as troubling health and safety trends.”
The men’s and women’s pro tours have been suspended since March because of the COVID-19 outbreak and have been eyeing a return to action next month. The first event on the most recently announced version of the sport’s 2020 slate is a women’s clay-court tournament in Palermo, Italy, starting Aug. 3, and WTA spokeswoman Amy Binder said Tuesday that tour’s “provisional calendar remains on course to proceed at this time.”
As of now, the week of Aug. 10 includes women’s tournaments in Lexington, Ky. — where 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams is among the announced entrants — and the Czech Republic.
With Washington’s ATP stop, where Nick Kyrgios was the champion last year, now gone, the first chance for men to play sanctioned matches will be the Masters-level event usually played in Cincinnati that was moved to the site of the U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows, starting Aug. 22.
That is to be followed by the U.S. Open, where main-draw play is due to begin Aug. 31 without any spectators. The next Grand Slam tournament will be the clay-court French Open, which postponed its start from late May to late September because of the pandemic.
A cautionary note was sounded for the USTA’s plans for a “bubble” to keep players and others safe during its two-week Grand Slam tournament: An American tennis player, former Virginia star Danielle Collins, was kicked out of World TeamTennis for breaking the league’s COVID-19 protocols.
WTT CEO Carlos Silva said Collins, a 26-year-old who was a semifinalist at the 2019 Australian Open, left the resort hosting all the matches during the league’s three-week season and exited the state of West Virginia.
Collins was playing for the Orlando Storm in WTT, which took all nine of its teams and put them in one place for the season that began July 12 and ends Aug. 2.
The WTT is not affiliated with the WTA or ATP professional tours, so it was able to hold its season while they were on hiatus.
Elsewhere
Auto racing: Attendance will be limited to 25% capacity for the Indianapolis 500 and spectators will be required to wear face coverings.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway can hold approximately 350,000 fans in the grandstands, suites and infield, but officials said last month only 50% capacity would be admitted for the rescheduled Aug. 23 race. The number was adjusted Tuesday.
High schools: Texas will play high school football this fall, but some of it will be delayed, attendance will be limited and masks will be required.
The University Interscholastic League released its guidelines for Texas public high school fall sports Tuesday, pushing back the start of the football and volleyball seasons for the largest schools by one month into late September. Football championships for those schools will be in January.
Texas has the highest participation in high school football in the nation with about 170,000 players, and Tuesday’s announcement delays the start of the season for about 500 schools in Class 5A and 6A. Practices for those schools can start Sept. 7 with the first games set for Sept. 24.
Swimming: The governing body FINA is giving almost $6.5 million to help athletes prepare for the postponed Tokyo Olympics.
The plan includes $4 million for at least 160 national federations to support athletes with expenses for training, competitions and living over the next year.
A further $2 million will support 100 scholarships for athletes who currently do not have Olympic qualifying standards to prepare at national or continental centers. FINA supports regional bases in Russia, Senegal, Thailand and the United States.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.