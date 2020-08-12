The Big 12 Conference forged ahead on Wednesday, announcing it would play football as scheduled in a break with two of its major conference counterparts that had pulled the plug on a fall season after saying the health risks were just too great.
In a dissenting stance, the Big 12 said its teams could safely move ahead.
“Our student-athletes want to compete, and it is the board’s collective opinion that sports can be conducted safely and in concert with the best interests of their well-being,” Texas Christian Chancellor Victor Boschini, the Big 12 board of directors chairman, said. “We remain vigilant in monitoring the trends and effects of COVID-19 as we learn more about the virus.”
The Big 12’s decision came one day after the Pac-12 and Big Ten moved in the opposite direction and canceled their fall sports seasons. The Pac-12 said no sports competitions would be held before Jan. 1, also pushing back the start of their winter sports, including basketball.
The Big 12 said it would take additional safety measures to protect its athletes, with enhanced COVID-19 testing that would be conducted three times a week in what it described as high-contact sports, including football, volleyball and soccer. Players who test positive must undergo blood tests, echocardiograms and cardiac MRIs to detect any potential heart abnormalities. At least 10 players from the Big Ten reportedly developed heart inflammation linked to their having contracted COVID-19.
Additionally, the Big 12 said that its nonconference opponents must meet its virus-testing protocols in the two weeks before playing one of its teams.
As part of its announcement, the Big 12 released a revised football schedule that includes nine conference games and one nonconference game, with the conference schedule beginning Sept. 26.
The Big 12 championship is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 12. Stadium capacities for regular-season games will be determined by each school, guided by local and state health ordinances.
With three of the Power Five conferences having formally announced their intentions, the Southeastern and Atlantic Coast conferences have been put on the clock. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Tuesday that he was pondering the situation, though the conference is widely expected to move ahead with its fall sports schedule.
The Big East announced that men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball and field hockey won’t be contested. Men’s and women’s basketball are not affected at this time and will be evaluated at a later point.
The Big South Conference decided to delay its fall sports seasons with the hopes of playing in the spring. But it will allow football-playing members to schedule up to four nonconference games in the fall at their own discretion.
The Division II Gulf South Conference postponed competition in football, basketball, soccer and volleyball until at least Jan. 1.
Washington to open season minus fans
The Washington Football Team will at least begin the NFL season playing without fans in its stadium.
The team said it plans to play home games at an empty FedEx Field in Landover, Md., “out of an abundance of caution due to the rapidly changing dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic.” The decision can be reevaluated if conditions improve throughout the course of the season.
Elsewhere
Golf: There will be no Tiger Roar echoing through the pine trees and azaleas at Augusta National this year.
The 2020 Masters Tournament will be held without spectators, Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley said Wednesday. The event, now scheduled for Nov. 9-15, was postponed from its traditional April date due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The enthusiasm for Tiger Woods, who won his fifth Masters title last year, and other golfers will be gone. The major tournament will join the quiet of other professional golf events held since June.
Horse racing: Churchill Downs officials expect fewer than 23,000 fans will be able to attend next month’s rescheduled Kentucky Derby under an updated health plan. The plan eliminates general-admission and standing-room-only areas, with capacity limited to less than 14% of the 2015 attendance record of 170,513. The 146th runnings of the Derby and Oaks for fillies were postponed from May 1-2 to Sept. 4-5 because of coronavirus concerns.
Running: The Paris Marathon was canceled because of the coronavirus after repeated attempts to find a new date, organizers said Wednesday.
The race was originally due to take place in April but was then moved to October. Organizers said they’d recently tried to rearrange the race for November but continuing travel restrictions made that unrealistic. They will now focus on the 2021 edition of the race.
