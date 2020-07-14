NEW YORK — Elena Delle Donne’s request to be medically excused from the WNBA season was denied, according to the league’s reigning MVP.
The Washington Mystics star said Monday the independent panel of doctors the league and union agreed upon to decide whether players should be medically excused deemed her not to be “high risk, and should be permitted to play in the bubble.”
Had Delle Donne been medically excused, she would have earned her entire salary for the season. Now, if she chooses not to play, the defending WNBA champion Mystics wouldn’t have to pay her.
Delle Donne has battled Lyme disease since 2008. The disease is not included on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s list of underlying conditions that could put someone at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
Delle Donne’s new teammate Tina Charles also was waiting for a decision from the medical panel.
Barnes says he has coronavirus
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Harrison Barnes of the Sacramento Kings became the latest NBA player to reveal that he has coronavirus, making the announcement Tuesday and saying he has hopes to join his team at the league’s restart later this summer.
Barnes is the only player who has started all 64 of the Kings’ games this season.
To extend that streak, he’ll need to be cleared and arrive at Walt Disney World before Sacramento’s season resumes with the first of its eight seeding games on July 31 against San Antonio.
PGA Tour likely to pass on Asia
DUBLIN, Ohio — The PGA Tour started going to Asia in 2009 with the HSBC Champions, a World Golf Championship. Since then, it added events in Malaysia and South Korea, and then Malaysia gave way to the Zozo Championship in Japan, which Tiger Woods won last year.
The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to mean no Asia swing at all.
China said last week it was canceling all sporting events for the rest of 2020 except for trials related to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The HSBC Champions is said to have little interest in moving, mainly because the acronym stands for Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corp. It’s all about the market it serves.
Umpires opting out of season
About 10 Major League Baseball umpires have opted out this season, choosing not to work games in the shortened schedule because of concerns over the coronavirus.
Two sources familiar with the situation told The Associated Press about the decisions on Tuesday.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price, San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey and Washington Nationals infielder Ryan Zimmerman (Virginia) are among a dozen or so players who won’t participate this year because of health issues. The 60-game season begins July 23.
Elsewhere
SEC: The Southeastern Conference said that it’s postponing the start of its volleyball, soccer and cross country seasons through at least Aug. 31. The decision was made to provide additional time ahead of sports schedules that are likely to be adjusted further because of the pandemic.
While the status of this year’s college football season has generated more headlines, other Missouri fall sports are also grappling with the realities of the pandemic. MU soccer coach Bryan Blitz said his Tigers have already absorbed a blow in the form of a canceled California road trip.
The SEC postponement includes all exhibition and nonconference games for each school. Decisions about how, and if, they will be rescheduled will be left up to each conference school.
Meanwhile, Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin said he tested positive for the coronavirus last month.
Horse racing: Jockeys riding at Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York won’t be allowed to return to the track if they compete elsewhere during the upcoming summer meet. The new rule is aimed at limiting the potential spread of the coronavirus. The Saratoga meet opens Thursday and runs through Labor Day.
Tennis: The U.S. Tennis Association has canceled several amateur events scheduled in August because of the pandemic but is still planning to hold the U.S. Open starting Aug. 31.
USTA National Championships in certain junior age groups for singles and doubles are being scrapped.
That includes boys’ 18s in Orlando and girls’ 18s in San Diego in singles; boys’ 16s in Rome, Georgia, and girls’ 16s in Mobile, Alabama, in singles; and boys’ and girls’ 12s through 18s doubles in Orlando.
Meanwhile, the Swiss Indoors tournament was canceled.
