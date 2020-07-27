Plans for the 2020 college football season — if it is played — should start coming into focus this week.
They will trickle down from the top of major college football, with Power Five conferences putting in place revised schedules they hope will make it easier to manage potential disruptions brought on by COVID-19.
The Power Five commissioners talked a lot in the spring about the importance of collaboration and trying to launch the season together, with all of the Football Bowl Subdivision acting in unison. The way things are heading, that appears to be out the window.
Here’s where each conference stands with the first scheduled college football games about a month away.
ACC: The ACC is looking at an 11-game schedule that would include 10 conference games and start Sept. 12. The headline-grabber is that Notre Dame, which normally plays five or six ACC teams per season, could be a full conference member for this season. The Fighting Irish have never played in a football conference before. That still needs to be worked out and other models are still being considered, including one with eight conference games and one nonconference.
Big Ten: The first conference to announce it would play only conference games. The speculation has been that the Big Ten would add another game to its existing nine-game schedule to get to 10 and have that in place before the end of July, but the conference has been typically coy about when it will reveal its plans.
Big 12: The conference has been the one most publicly determined to try to play all its games. The president of Texas Tech made that clear in an interview with the Austin American-Stateman last week. And instead of delaying the start of the season, the Big 12 is taking the opposite approach, moving the start up to create more open dates for potential makeup games.
Pac-12: Its schedule went conference-only a couple of days after the Big Ten, but it said it would deliver a new slate by July 31. The San Jose Mercury News reported last week the Pac-12 is expected to go with 10 games and start on Sept. 19. That kickoff date could be moved back as far as Oct. 3 if state restrictions enacted to stem spikes in COVID-19 cases force Pac-12 teams to delay the start of preseason practice.
Southeastern Conference: SEC athletics directors left a meeting with conference commissioner Greg Sankey in Birmingham, Ala., a couple of weeks ago with a few scheduling models on the table. Conference-only games never made sense for the SEC (or the ACC and Big 12). Why prevent Georgia, Florida, Kentucky and South Carolina from playing in-state ACC rivals? Auburn also is scheduled to play North Carolina from the ACC in Atlanta. The SEC could add a conference game to its eight-game slate. The SEC’s final decision could linger into next week.
Group of Five: It is not entirely fair to lump the American Athletic Conference, Mountain West, Mid-American Conference, Conference USA and Sun Belt together, but the fact is all are at the mercy of the Power Five in some way.
“We’re paying close attention to what the [autonomy] five are doing,” AAC commissioner Mike Aresco told Yahoo! Sports last week. “We don’t have any illusions, they drive the train here.”
The Big Ten and Pac-12 already have left holes all over Group of Five schedules and potentially in budgets. Many of those canceled nonconference games came with big paydays for the smaller schools. The MAC lost 11 games against Big Ten teams. The Mountain West is out 13 games, some of them home games, because of the Pac-12’s decision.
NCAA fall minimum games reduced by 50%
The NCAA has reduced the minimum number of contests required of Division I fall sports teams, excluding football, by 50% this season.
The decision by the Division I Council coordination committee to grant a blanket waiver for any school that needs it affects men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, men’s water polo and women’s volleyball teams.
The oversight committee also agreed to suspend the criterion requiring teams to have at least a .500 record to be considered for at-large selections into a championship field. A previous decision by the Division I Council allows conferences to determine how their automatic qualifiers are chosen for NCAA championship events up to two weeks prior to selections.
The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference decided to cancel fall sports competition. A decision on whether fall sports competition would be feasible in the spring will be determined by the conference presi
- dents at a later date.
- N
orth Carolina will have fewer fans in its home football stadium this fall if games are played. The school released a letter Monday from athletics director Bubba Cunningham and John Montgomery, the executive director of the Rams Club that operates as the department’s fund-raising arm. The letter said officials “continue to plan for football to be played this season” but that reducing the number of fans inside Kenan Stadium will be a “necessity.” They didn’t specify an exact number for the reduction, saying there are still “multiple scenarios” being considered
- .
- The Great Lakes Valley Conference is the sixth NCAA Division II league to suspend its football season because of the pandemic. The GLVC announced its regular season and championship would move to the spring.
Also considering football in the spring are the Great Northwest, Northeast-10, Southern Intercollegiate, Central Intercollegiate, and Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. Six of the other 10 Division II conferences are delaying starts to their seasons. The Rocky Mountain Athletic, Great Midwest, Great Lakes Intercollegiate and Northern Sun still plan to play full seasons in the fall.
In Division III, the Midwest Conference became the 23rd league to postpone or cancel its season. The only Division III conferences planning to play all or part of their seasons this fall are the American Rivers, Michigan Intercollegiate, Minnesota Intercollegiate, Upper Midwest and USA South.
More than 1,700 NCAA games across three divisions are known to have been canceled or postponed, according to Associated Press research. The breakdown: 114 in the FBS, 317 in the FCS, 445 in Division II and 889 in Division III.
Elsewhere
NFL: Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, say they’re donating $5 million toward a partnership with a Louisiana health care provider to build “numerous” health centers in economically struggling communities around the state. Brees said on social media that the first center will be built later this year in eastern New Orleans in partnership with Ochsner Health.
Auto racing: IndyCar is set for another schedule revamping, with races scheduled for Portland International Raceway and a doubleheader weekend at Laguna Seca in California both canceled.
The series will now run doubleheaders at Mid-Ohio, in the St. Louis area, and at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The series will run Aug. 8-9 at Mid-Ohio; Aug. 29-30 at World Wide Technology Raceway; and Oct. 2-3 at the IMS road course.
