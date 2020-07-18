NBA cuts playing time for exhibition games
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The first exhibition games of the NBA restart will go a little more quickly than usual.
The NBA is tweaking the rules for those initial matchups, going with 10-minute quarters instead of the usual 12 minutes. The change is for several reasons — among them, not wanting to overly tax players’ bodies after they went more than four months without games, and because some teams do not have their full rosters at Walt Disney World yet because of coronavirus and other issues.
“This is a different situation,” said Dallas coach Rick Carlisle, a former Virginia player, Saturday. “In all areas, really. ... I do think that there’s some latitude to do some different things.”
Exhibitions start with a four-game slate Wednesday and continue through July 28. Each team will play three exhibitions, and the last two for each club will have the traditional 12-minute quarters. Plans call for all 33 exhibitions to be televised by some combination of local TV, national TV, NBA TV or NBA League Pass.
The league is still working on some of the specifics for the first games, even whether to give teams the option of wearing uniforms or practice gear. Most teams, as of Saturday, were still planning to wear their usual regular-season uniforms for all three of their exhibitions — the new jerseys featuring social justice messaging will not debut until the seeding games that count begin July 30.
Other changes for the exhibition games may include using more than three referees in a rotating system, though that also remains under discussion.
The exhibitions will be played like normal games — score and stats will be kept, and it will be a chance for the league’s stat crews that were hired to work for three months at Disney to work out any kinks in the system.
NFL tells teams camps will open on time
The NFL has informed teams their training camps will open on time.
League executive Troy Vincent sent a memo to general managers and head coaches on Saturday informing them rookies can report by Tuesday, quarterbacks and injured players by Thursday and all other players can arrive by July 28.
Rookies for Houston and Kansas City are set to report Monday.
The league and the NFL Players Association are still discussing testing for the coronavirus and other health and safety protocols. Union leadership expressed several concerns in a 90-minute conference call with reporters Friday.
However, under the collective bargaining agreement, the NFL can impose report dates.
The NFLPA could file a grievance to argue the league isn’t providing a safe work environment under the labor deal.
The players’ union wants players tested daily for the virus. A joint committee of doctors, trainers and strength coaches formed by the NFL and NFLPA recommended testing every other day.
Both sides are also negotiating economic issues and questions remain on players’ rights to opt out of playing.
Oilers’ Jones tested positive before camp
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Caleb Jones said he tested positive for the coronavirus before training camp.
Jones said he was asymptomatic.
Jones, 23, became the second NHL player to acknowledge a positive test in a media interview. Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews also revealed his positive test.
Jones said he completed his 14 days of isolation before camp started.
