NFL players will be tested daily for the coronavirus for at least the first two weeks of training camp, per the league’s new testing protocols.
The NFL and the players’ union reached an agreement Monday as rookies for Houston and Kansas City were set to report to camp. Rookies for other teams begin arriving Tuesday.
The NFL offered to scrap all preseason games, a source familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
The players’ association had sought no preseason games and the league had reduced the exhibition schedule to two games. But on Monday evening, the NFL said it would eliminate those preseason contests and also would offer players 18 days for acclimation, up from seven days.
Another part of the offer is to provide a means for players concerned about participating in training camp and/or games to opt out and receive a stipend.
The union has not yet accepted the offers.
Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL chief medical officer, said more than one negative test is required before players initially enter the building to begin physical exams or any form of team activity.
After two weeks of daily testing, if the positivity rate of those tests falls below 5% among players and Tier I and Tier II individuals, as described in previously NFL protocols, testing would go to every other day. If the positivity rate doesn’t fall below that threshold, daily testing would continue until it drops.
The league and the NFLPA already finalized protocols regarding team travel, media, and treatment response, and updated the facilities protocol to specifically address training camp based on recommendations from a joint committee of doctors, trainers and strength coaches formed by the league and players’ union.
Sills stressed the importance of responsible behavior away from team facilities. Unlike the NBA and NHL, the NFL can’t put its clubs in a bubble environment, so players and team personnel will have outside risk.
In another NFL development, the Giants and Jets will play their 2020 home games at MetLife Stadium with no fans in attendance “until circumstances change,” the teams said. The two ranchises are following New Jersey state guidelines attempting to curb the pandemic.
The Giants and Jets also said that “out of an abundance of caution, each team’s 2020 training camps and practices will not be open to the public.”
Ballon d’Or will not be awarded
The Ballon d’Or will not be awarded this year because the pandemic disrupted the soccer season.
Awarded by France Football magazine, the Ballon d’Or has been given out every year since Stanley Matthews won the first one in 1956. Lionel Messi has won it a record six times — one more than longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo.
The magazine started giving out a women’s award in 2018, but that has also been put on hold.
Meanwhile, César Salinas, the president of the Bolivian soccer federation, has died from complications linked to COVID-19. He was 58.
Elsewhere
Colleges: The University of Texas said it anticipates hosting football games this season at 50% capacity in the stands.
Texas said it’s still preparing for the season to start Sept. 5 at home against South Florida. The Big 12 has not yet said if it will duplicate moves by the Big Ten and Pac-12 to play only conference games. South Florida plays in the American Athletic Conference.
Texas’ Royal-Memorial Stadium holds about 100,000, although that figure was going to be reduced slightly this season because part of the stadium is undergoing renovation.
The Southwestern Athletic Conference postponed its fall athletic competition and hopes to hold a shortened football season during the spring semester.
The SWAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors announced the decision amid an increase of coronavirus cases in the South. Fall sports affected include men’s and women’s cross country, football, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.
The SWAC is planning to play a seven-game schedule in football after an eight-week training period that starts in January. Each team would play six league games with the option to play one nonconference game.
Plans for the other sports and the football championship game will be announced later.
The University of Louisville suspended men’s and women’s voluntary swimming activities for two weeks fter three members of the program tested positive for COVID-19.
A university news release did not specify whether those affected are student-athletes or staffers. It said all three have been quarantined, with procedures being followed.
High schools: Georgia’s governing body for high school sports has pushed back the start of football season for two weeks, until the week of Sept. 4.
The Georgia High School Association still plans for a full 10-game regular season and a full playoff schedule. Other fall sports will start on time. The delay was needed for several school districts, including Atlanta public schools, which have pushed back the start of the school year because of the pandemic.
California’s governing body for high school sports said that the 2020-21 seasons will begin no earlier than December.
The California Interscholastic Federation said the normal fall, winter and spring sports seasons will be condensed into two seasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.