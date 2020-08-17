Coronavirus roundup: No. 2 Halep skipping U.S. Open

NEW YORK — Wimbledon champion Simona Halep will skip the U.S. Open, saying Monday she is putting her health first and prefers to stay in Europe amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Halep, a former top-ranked player who is No. 2, won the title in Prague on Sunday.
Six of the top eight women in the WTA rankings won’t play in New York. No. 1 Ash Barty and defending champion Bianca Andreescu have also withdrawn from the tournament.
Other women who won’t be playing include No. 5 Elina Svitolina, No. 7 Kiki Bertens and No. 8 Belinda Bencic.
The U.S. Open is scheduled to start at Flushing Meadows on Aug. 31.
Irina Khromacheva of Russia will replace Halep in the main draw, according to the United States Tennis Association.
CFL cancels season
The Canadian Football League canceled its 2020 season because of the pandemic, marking the first year since 1919 the Grey Cup won’t be awarded.
The move by the nine-team league dashed hopes of a shortened season in the hub city of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said the decision was in the “best long-term interests” of the league.
The CFL, unlike other major leagues in North America, does not have the luxury of a billion-dollar television contract. While its deal with TSN has become more lucrative over the years, the CFL remains a gate-driven league, a major problem when fans aren’t allowed in the stands.
NCAA to decide on hoops season next month
The NCAA likely will decide next month whether to start the college basketball season on time or have a delay due to the pandemic.
Dan Gavitt, the NCAA senior vice president of basketball, said Monday that mid-September will likely be the first of many decisions about the 2020-21 season. Gavitt said the NCAA has developed and studied contingency plans in case the season cannot be started on Nov. 10.
Four conferences, including the Big Ten and Pac-12, have postponed fall sports and hope to play in the spring. Six leagues, including the Big 12, ACC and SEC, are moving forward with plans to play in the fall.
The Pac-12 has said its postponement includes basketball, but other conferences have not mentioned plans for hoops.
Students at colleges across the country have started returning to campuses in recent weeks, leading to new COVID-19 clusters, and numerous football programs have been hit by positive tests.
Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn said his players have had 33 positive tests for COVID-19 this summer.
The Tigers and other Southeastern Conference teams opened preseason camp Monday ahead of a season scheduled to start on Sept. 26.
Malzahn says Auburn had no positive tests last week, but four players are still going through the testing protocols. He expects results back by the end of the week.
Kansas State will allow 25% capacity at its football stadium for games this season after getting approval Monday from the county commission. That means a maximum crowd of just under 15,000 fans.
The Big 12 Conference is allowing schools to set their own attendance policies based on local jurisdictions.
Meanwhile, Furman of the Division I Southern Conference postponed all fall nonconference sports.
Elsewhere
Fan ban: There will be no fans at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for NFL and MLS games played in September. The Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United say the pandemic forced the decision.
The teams say they will continue to collaborate with local and national health officials before deciding on the possibility for fans in games after September.
Soccer: The U.S. Open Cup has been canceled because of the pandemic.
The 2020 tournament was suspended in early March shortly before it was supposed to kick off. The final was to be held on either Sept. 22 or 23.
The U.S. Open Cup is the longest-running soccer tournament in the United States and gives amateur teams a chance to take on the pros.
High schools: The governing body for Pennsylvania interscholastic sports signaled that it’s seriously considering moving ahead with the fall season despite the governor’s recommendation that all youth athletics be canceled until 2021.
“We feel fairly comfortable that we can get school sports back up and running,” Melissa Mertz, associate executive director of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, said.
The PIAA board plans to make a final decision on fall sports when it meets Friday.