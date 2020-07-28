A source familiar with the situation said Tuesday that New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower has decided to opt out of the 2020 season.
Hightower’s decision was made out of concern for the health of his fiancée and child, who was born earlier this month, the source said.
Two other sources said that starting right tackle Marcus Cannon and fullback Danny Vitale have also chosen to sit out the season, citing health concerns. Another source said safety Patrick Chung also will not play.
Cannon is a cancer survivor, having been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma during his final season at Texas Christian University in 2011. Vitale has a young family and doesn’t want to risk exposing it, according to the sources.
The NFL and the players association agreed last week to an opt-out clause for the upcoming season. Those who choose to voluntarily sit out will receive a $150,000 stipend and those with medical opt outs will receive $350,000 rather than their contractual salary.
Hightower has been a staple of New England’s defense since being drafted in the first round in 2012, helping the Patriots win three Super Bowls.
His absence is the latest blow to a Patriots linebacking group that saw key contributors Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Elandon Roberts leave the team in free agency.
Cannon has been a regular on the offensive line since 2016 and missed just one game in 2019. He played 88% of the offensive snaps last season.
That leaves the Patriots somewhat thin at the tackle spot. Left tackle Isaiah Wynn has missed all but eight games since being selected in the first round of the 2018 draft.
The Patriots were hoping Vitale, who was signed in March after being cut by the Packers, would help fill the void left following James Develin’s decision to retire in the offseason.
Other players opting out of the season:
- Buffalo starting defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, 30, who has seven years of NFL experience and was entering his third season with the Bills. He is considered the team’s top run stopper.
- Green Bay wideout Devin Funchess, whose choice leaves the Packers without their only major offseason addition to their receiving group. Funchess, 26, noted that some of his closest relatives “have experienced the life-threatening impact of COVID-19 first hand.”
- Philadelphia wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, who was expected to give the Eagles an extra deep threat capable of relieving DeSean Jackson or playing opposite him.
- Denver defensive tackle Kyle Peko, who notified the Broncos that was “more dangerous for him” to play during the pandemic. It’s uncertain whether Peko has a medical condition that imperiled his health or if his decision to skip the season was related to his wife’s recent bout with cancer.
- Chicago nose tackle Eddie Goldman, the linchpin of the Bears’ run defense. Goldman is a second-round pick in 2015 who signed a four-year, $42 million contract extension two summers ago.
- Three defensive linemen: Minnesota’s Michael Pierce, Washington’s Caleb Brantley and Houston’s Eddie Vanderdoes.
Meanwhile, the Bills placed rookie defensive back Ike Brown on the reserve-COVID-19 list, meaning he has either tested positive or been in contact with someone who has tested positive.
The Tennessee Titans did the same thing with first-round draft pick Isaiah Wilson. Wilson is the lone unsigned member of the Titans’ six-man draft class. Wilson is expected to compete with veteran Dennis Kelly for the starting right tackle job left vacant by Jack Conklin’s departure for Cleveland as a free agent.
The Jacksonville Jaguars put starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor and first-year offensive lineman Ryan Pope on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Taylor, a second-round pick from Florida last year, started all 16 games as a rookie.
NCAA allowing football starts on Aug. 29
The NCAA is allowing all major college football teams to begin their seasons as early as Aug. 29.
The association confirmed that the football oversight committee had requested a blanket waiver to permit any school to push up the start of its season to the so-called Week Zero.
The official start of the season had been Labor Day weekend, with a few games scheduled for Aug. 29.
Some schools and conferences are working on delaying the start of their seasons while others are trying to get a head start. Kansas and Oklahoma from the Big 12 have both recently moved up their opening games against FCS opponents to Aug. 29.
In other college developments:
- Ohio State will limit home crowds to about 20,000 and prohibit tailgating if the football season is played this fall.
- Ball State has filled one of three open dates on its football schedule by announcing plans to open the season Sept. 12 at Iowa State of the Big 12. The game replaces a previously scheduled date for the Cardinals at Michigan and the annual rivalry game at Iowa for the Cyclones. Both games were wiped out when Big Ten officials said they would play a conference-only schedule.
- The Summit League is pushing back the start of fall sports to Sept. 23. The conference’s president’s council agreed to delay seasons for men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball and cross country. Soccer and volleyball will have conference-only schedules.
- The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has moved most fall sports until the spring, including football. The MIAC joined the majority of its NCAA Division III peers, postponing competition in cross country, football, soccer and volleyball. Tennis teams will be permitted to compete against conference opponents this fall in accordance with campus, state, NCAA and MIAC health directives. That sport is deemed low risk for coronavirus transmission.
- Iowa has paused its men’s basketball workouts for 14 days after two players tested positive for COVID-19.
- The New Jersey Athletic Conference suspended all fall sports. The conference of Division III schools will explore the possibility of playing fall sports in the spring.
Pan-Pacific Open in Tokyo canceled
A women’s professional tennis tournament that was supposed to be played in Tokyo in November has been canceled.
The Toray Pan Pacific Open already had been postponed from September because of the COVID-19 outbreak that has put the WTA and ATP tours on hold since March.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.