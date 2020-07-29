Running back Damien Williams, whose strong postseason helped Kansas City to its first Super Bowl championship in 50 years, is opting out of playing the upcoming season.
Williams, 28, had 290 yards and six touchdowns in three postseason games — two TDs in the Super Bowl — for the Chiefs. He has been plagued by injuries in his six pro seasons, and rushed for 498 yards and five touchdowns on 111 carries during the regular season.
Meanwhile, New York Giants left tackle Nate Solder also opted out of the 2020 NFL season. Solder, who started every game for the Giants the past two seasons, cited his son’s ongoing fight with cancer, the recent birth of a baby boy and his own history with cancer.
Under the agreement reached last week between the NFL and the players’ union, players can choose not to play in 2020 without penalty. The opt-out is irrevocable.
The Giants drafted tackle Andrew Thomas of Georgia with the fourth pick overall in the recent draft. He probably will replace Solder at left tackle.
Guard Drew Forbes and tackle Drake Dorbeck are the first two Cleveland Browns players who have chosen to opt out for the season because of the coronavirus.
Forbes, a sixth-round pick in 2019, was expected to compete for the starting right guard job. He appeared in one game for the Browns last season.
Dorbeck is an undrafted rookie out from Southern Mississippi.
The Atlanta Falcons placed fullback Keith Smith and safety Jamal Carter on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. Smith played in 16 games in 2019, his first season with the team.
The Philadelphia Eagles made the same moves with three-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson, linebacker Nathan Gerry, and tackle Jordan Mailata. The team is not disclosing if any of the players tested positive or were exposed to someone who has been infected with the coronavirus.
The Minnesota Vikings put three more players, including defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, on their reserve list for COVID-19. Linebacker Cameron Smith and offensive tackle Oli Udoh brought the team’s total on the list to seven players.
The Detroit Lions placed wide receiver Kenny Golladay, the team’s leading receiver last season, and tight end T.J. Hockenson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
U.S. Open won’t have spectators at Winged Foot
A week before the PGA Championship begins without spectators, the U.S. Open said Wednesday it would not have fans Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot in New York because of health and safety concerns from the pandemic.
The U.S. Open has been scheduled to end on Father’s Day every year since 1975, and that was disrupted by the pandemic. The tournament was moved from June 18-21 to the third week in September as the golf schedule was reconfigured to account for a three-month shutdown.
Then, the U.S. Open ditched its identity as the most “open” major championship because it scratched 18-hole and 36-hole qualifiers. Instead, the USGA crafted an all-exempt list that tried to reflect the field it normally gets.
In another golf development, Gaby Lopez of Mexico is the first LPGA Tour player to test positive for the coronavirus as the tour returns this week in Ohio for the first time in more than five months.
Lopez, who won the first LPGA event of the year in January, withdrew from LPGA Drive On Championship. She is in self-isolation and working with the LPGA and local health officials on contact tracing.
Barty drops out of major
SYDNEY — No. 1-ranked Ash Barty said she has withdrawn from the U.S. Open because she is not comfortable with traveling during the pandemic.
Barty is the biggest name yet to opt out of the Aug. 31-Sept. 13 Grand Slam tournament in New York because of the global health crisis.
Barty, who won the French Open in 2019 for her first singles major, said she’s yet to decide on whether to play the clay court major. The French Open was postponed earlier in the year and rescheduled to start Sept. 27.
Elsewhere
High schools: The Kansas State High School Activities Association is allowing all fall high school sport competitions in Kansas to move forward as scheduled despite the pandemic. Its executive board narrowly defeated a motion that would have delayed the start of fall competitions, the Lawrence Journal-World reported.
Big West: The Big West Conference is postponing all fall sports through the end of the calendar year. The conference will determine later if conducting fall sports in the spring would be feasible. The decision does not impact basketball, which is scheduled to begin on Nov. 10.
Hockey: The National Women’s Hockey League is pushing back the start of its season from mid-November to January. The league said it still plans to have teams play a full 20-game season, with the playoffs to conclude by the end of March.
Soccer: FIFA has ratified a coronavirus relief plan that will make $1.5 billion available to soccer communities and national associations around the world.
All of the 211 FIFA member associations will receive a $1 million grant “to protect and restart football” and can access interest-free loans of up to $5 million.
