The coronavirus continued Wednesday to play games with major league teams’ rosters and lineups with the 60-game season set to start next week.
The Boston Red Sox placed left-handers Eduardo Rodríguez, Josh Taylor, and Darwinzon Hernandez on the injured list while they recover from COVID-19.
Rodríguez won 19 games last year and had been the team’s likely opening-day starter.
Although all three pitchers would be eligible to be activated as soon as they have cleared the protocol, they have not been able to participate in team workouts and would need time to prepare for the season. A player must test negative twice at least 24 hours apart and show no symptoms of the disease.
Without Rodríguez at least for the first time through the rotation, Nathan Eovaldi is expected to start against the Baltimore Orioles in the July 24 opener.
Meanwhile, Oakland’s Mike Fiers is more than willing to take the ball if asked, but a “precautionary” absence to start the A’s second training camp means someone else will likely get the start on opening day.
Fiers had spent time around left-hander Jesus Luzardo, who is currently awaiting word if he’s recovered from COVID-19. Hence the precaution. Fiers has never tested positive.
Fiers was last year’s A’s starter on opening day. A’s manager Bob Melvin said he’s not ready to name his starter against the Los Angeles Angels in 10 days.
Fiers is coming off a 15-4 season with a 3.90 earned run average and included his second career no-hitter.
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander said that the reason for his extended absence to begin the team’s training camp was a positive test for COVID-19.
Santander and fellow outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. were the only members of Baltimore’s original 44-player pool who did not participate in the open portion of the team’s workouts during the first week of camp. Before Santander said Wednesday that he tested positive for the virus, no one within the organization had provided a reason for his absence.
Santander, who rejoined the Orioles on Tuesday after two weeks in isolation, said that he dealt with “mild symptoms,” which he described as having a fever for a couple of days, before arriving in Baltimore. “Now, I’m healthy, I’m not contagious,” Santander said.
LPGA getting back to work
The LPGA Tour is ready to get back to work for the first time in nearly six months with a plan that includes saliva testing for the coronavirus and no illusions the rest of the year will go smoothly.
The LPGA Tour was last played on Feb. 16 when Inbee Park won the Women’s Australian Open. Three tournaments in Asia were halted, and then the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports.
Four of the five majors were moved to later in the year — the Evian Championship in France was canceled — and the tour already has lost 13 tournaments.
“I fully believe we’ll lose another event or two or three along the way,” LPGA commissioner Mike Whan said Wednesday.
The LPGA Tour is to resume July 31 with the LPGA Drive On Championship, a one-time event with a $1 million purse at Inverness Club in Toledo, site of next year’s Solheim Cup. It’s where Paul Azinger won the PGA Championship in 1993.
In another golf development, organizers fixed an oversight by agreeing to move the pandemic-postponed Curtis Cup so that it doesn’t conflict with the Solheim Cup.
The Curtis Cup was to be held this year at Conwy Golf Club in Wales until the pandemic led to a series of postponements. It originally was pushed back to Sept. 3-5 in 2021, except that’s the same week as the Solheim Cup at Inverness Club in Ohio.
The Curtis Cup is for amateurs from the U.S. against a team from Britain and Ireland. The Solheim Cup is for LPGA Tour players against Europe. However, the Junior Solheim Cup is also held that week. The would have forced amateur stars to decide whether to play the Junior Solheim Cup or the Curtis Cup.
Now, the Curtis Cup has been moved to Aug. 26-28 in 2021.
Elsewhere
IOC: The 2022 Dakar Youth Olympics were postponed by four years in further fallout from delaying the Tokyo Olympics to 2021.
Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, said the decision was discussed two days ago in a telephone conversation with Senegal President Macky Sall. It means Africa will have to wait until 2026 for the continent’s first Olympic hosting duty.
Horse racing: Del Mar has canceled racing for the upcoming weekend after 15 jockeys tested positive for COVID-19.
All the track’s riders and personnel who work in the jockeys’ room were tested a day earlier by San Diego County public health officials at the request of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. Of the 15 positive tests, all were believed to be asymptomatic.
Rowing: The Head of the Charles Regatta is going virtual because of the coronavirus, only the second time since 1965 that the two-day rowing event has been canceled. Rowers will be allowed to take part by racing a 2.9-mile course on their own bodies of water using a GPS device, or on an ergometer. The Head of the Charles is the world’s largest two-day rowing race, with 11,000 competitors from around the world. The race was also canceled in 1996 during a storm.
Hockey: USA Hockey called off holding its world junior summer showcase, set to be held in Michigan in two weeks. With 44 players invited, the event was part of USA Hockey’s selection process in determining its team to compete at the world junior championships in Alberta in late December.
