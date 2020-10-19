Eagles down to two healthy offensive starters

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles overcame losing Carson Wentz and key starters to win the Super Bowl three years ago and made the playoffs the past two seasons with significant players hurt.
It’s never been this bad, though.
The Eagles (1-4-1) finished Sunday’s 30-28 loss to Baltimore with only two healthy starters on offense: Wentz and center Jason Kelce.
And, they almost rallied to tie the game by scoring 22 points in the fourth quarter. The Ravens (5-1) stopped Wentz on a 2-point conversion to secure the win.
Running back Miles Sanders suffered a knee injury at the end of a 74-yard run and tight end Zach Ertz went down with an ankle injury. Both aren’t expected to play against the New York Giants on Thursday night.
Ertz is expected to miss a few weeks and Sanders and defensive tackle Malik Jackson (quad) are expected to be out at least one game. Safety K’Von Wallace, a former Highland Springs standout, didn’t practice Monday because of a shoulder injury.
“This is where veteran players who have been through it, and as recently as the last couple of seasons with us, know how to deal with it, know how to handle it and know how to pull these guys along,” coach Doug Pederson said Monday. “I think it’s valuable to have the experience that our guys have had.”
Former Old Dominion standout Travis Fulgham continues to be a bright spot for the Eagles. On Sunday, he had six catches for 75 yards, including a leaping 18-yard TD on fourth-and-9 in the fourth quarter. Fulgham has 18 catches for 284 yards and three TDs in three games.
“I just wish I could’ve made more plays for the team, and we just need to do more to get the win,” Fulgham said.
Titans LT Lewan confirms ACL tear
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans will have to finish this season without left tackle Taylor Lewan because of a torn right ACL.
Lewan announced Monday on social media that an MRI confirmed he tore his ACL in the Titans’ overtime win over Houston.
“Don’t feel sorry for me, I’m going to handle this rehab like a Pro and come back better than ever,” Lewan wrote on Twitter.
The three-time Pro Bowl tackle was hurt with 6:12 left in the third quarter on an incomplete pass to A.J. Brown. He was able to walk gingerly off the field and then to the locker room by himself. Lewan’s replacement, Ty Sambrailo, was beaten by J.J. Watt for a sack two plays later with Ryan Tannehill stripped of the ball.
But the Titans (5-0) pulled out a 42-36 win in overtime to remain one of the NFL’s three undefeated teams.
Lewan was Tennessee’s first-round pick out of Michigan in 2014 at No. 11 overall. He has started 85 of his 90 games played.
Jets deal McLendon to Bucs for draft pick
NEW YORK —The New York Jets agreed to terms on a trade that sends veteran nose tackle Steve McLendon to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tampa Bay will also acquire New York’s 2023 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for the Bucc’ sixth-rounder in 2022.
The deal that was agreed upon Sunday night will reunite McLendon, 34, with Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who was the Jets’ head coach from 2015 to 2018. McLendon will add depth to Tampa Bay’s defensive line, which lost Vita Vea to a season-ending broken ankle on Oct. 8.
Garoppolo leads 49ers past Rams
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers bounced back from a lopsided loss and showed the banged-up defending NFC champions aren’t ready to pack it in quite yet.
Garoppolo threw three TD passes in the first half and Jason Verrett’s first interception in more than four years helped preserve the lead, giving the 49ers a 24-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.
“Whenever you get embarrassed like we did last week you can find out a lot about your team,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “Usually when stuff like that happens, guys either give in and try to hide or guys try to step up and get better.”
Garoppolo was pulled at halftime last week in a 43-17 loss to Miami after struggling on a bum ankle, raising questions if the injury-riddled Niners (3-3) would be able to contend in the NFC West after back-to-back home losses to the Dolphins and Philadelphia.
But Garoppolo staked the Niners to a 21-6 halftime lead over the Rams (4-2) by relying on short passes and connecting on TDs with Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk.
The 49ers’ defense stepped up with key stops in the second half. Los Angeles got in the red zone on its first possession of the third quarter, but settled for a field goal after Andrew Whitworth committed a false start on third-and-1.
Garoppolo finished 23 for 33 for 268 yards.
Elsewhere
Cowboys: Dallas activated Leighton Vander Esch, clearing the way for the linebacker to play against Arizona on Monday night five weeks and a day after breaking his collarbone in the opener.
Vander Esch, who was limited to nine games last year by a neck injury, started practicing two weeks ago and was a full participant leading up to the home game against the Cardinals. He was injured in the first half of the 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 13.
The Cowboys placed quarterback Dak Prescott and defensive tackle Trysten Hill on season-ending injured reserve. Prescott sustained a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle against the Giants, and Hill tore a knee ligament.
Panthers: Carolina has closed its facility for the next two days after receiving an “unconfirmed” positive coronavirus test Monday.
The team said that “out of abundance of caution, players, coaches and staff inside the red line areas will work virtually today and Tuesday. The training room remains open, and we are still scheduled to operate on our regular itinerary on Wednesday.”
Raiders: Las Vegas placed rookie cornerback Damon Arnette on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Arnette was already sidelined on injured reserve before being moved to the COVID list Monday. The list is used for players who test positive for the coronavirus or have been in close contact with an infected person.
Arnette was a first-round pick in April. He started three games before going on IR when he needed surgery on his thumb.