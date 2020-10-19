Eagles down to two healthy offensive starters

“This is where veteran players who have been through it, and as recently as the last couple of seasons with us, know how to deal with it, know how to handle it and know how to pull these guys along,” coach Doug Pederson said Monday. “I think it’s valuable to have the experience that our guys have had.”

Former Old Dominion standout Travis Fulgham continues to be a bright spot for the Eagles. On Sunday, he had six catches for 75 yards, including a leaping 18-yard TD on fourth-and-9 in the fourth quarter. Fulgham has 18 catches for 284 yards and three TDs in three games.

“I just wish I could’ve made more plays for the team, and we just need to do more to get the win,” Fulgham said.

Titans LT Lewan confirms ACL tear

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans will have to finish this season without left tackle Taylor Lewan because of a torn right ACL.

Lewan announced Monday on social media that an MRI confirmed he tore his ACL in the Titans’ overtime win over Houston.