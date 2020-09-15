Fangio's clock management questioned after Denver's loss to Tennessee

DENVER — Timeout: Why wasn’t Vic Fangio calling his timeouts?
The Denver Broncos coach was taken to task on television and social media for his late-game clock management Monday night after a 16-14 loss to Tennessee. Struggling kicker Stephen Gostkowski made a 25-yard field goal in the closing seconds after missing three attempts earlier in his Titans debut.
Before that, Fangio had ample opportunities to stop the clock with under 2 minutes remaining and the Titans content to let it run.
Of course, the field goal attempt was no sure thing given that Gostkowski had already sent one wide right, another wide left and one was blocked. He shanked an extra point try, too.
Gostkowski’s emotional state partly figured into why Fangio didn’t use his timeouts leading up to the game-winning kick, which could have given the Broncos’ offense more time to respond.
Denver did get the ball back with three timeouts to work with, but only 17 seconds remaining. Three passes by Drew Lock — one completion — and one spent timeout later, the game was over. Denver wound up taking two timeouts home.
The only thing more ambiguous than Fangio’s clock management was his explanation afterward.
“It was two-fold. One, their field goal kicker had obviously been having his problems. I didn’t want to extend the drive so they could get closer,” Fangio said. “No. 2, we would’ve used the timeout but we got the running back out of bounds. We would’ve used the second timeout but they threw an incompletion, which would’ve given us one left when we got the ball back. That was part of our thinking there.”
But commentators weren’t buying any of it on social media:
Football analyst Joel Klatt
- : “Is there some sort of black market where you can sell unused TOs for straight cash?”
Klatt, part II: ”Apparently the crowd noise was just too much for Fangio and
- he couldn’t think clearly.”
- Common Twitter feeling: “I have no idea why Vic Fangio isn’t using his timeouts.”
Steelers 26, Giants 16: Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who missed the final 14 games last season after elbow surgery, threw for three scores and Pittsburgh beat New York at MetLife Stadium on Monday night. He also got all the help he could ask for from his defense and backup running back Bennie Snell.
“I am excited we won the game,” Roethlisberger said. “I told the guys before the game it is not about me individually. The reason I came back is for these guys, this team.”
A key part of it, along with several defensive plays and Snell’s 113 yards on 19 carries — his first 100-yard performance in his second NFL season.
The defense, while not quite on the level of the famed Steel Curtain, was stingy and physical. It held Saquon Barkley to 6 yards on 15 carries, swarming in the backfield nearly all night.