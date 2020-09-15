Fangio's clock management questioned after Denver's loss to Tennessee

DENVER — Timeout: Why wasn’t Vic Fangio calling his timeouts?

The Denver Broncos coach was taken to task on television and social media for his late-game clock management Monday night after a 16-14 loss to Tennessee. Struggling kicker Stephen Gostkowski made a 25-yard field goal in the closing seconds after missing three attempts earlier in his Titans debut.

Before that, Fangio had ample opportunities to stop the clock with under 2 minutes remaining and the Titans content to let it run.

Of course, the field goal attempt was no sure thing given that Gostkowski had already sent one wide right, another wide left and one was blocked. He shanked an extra point try, too.

Gostkowski’s emotional state partly figured into why Fangio didn’t use his timeouts leading up to the game-winning kick, which could have given the Broncos’ offense more time to respond.

Denver did get the ball back with three timeouts to work with, but only 17 seconds remaining. Three passes by Drew Lock — one completion — and one spent timeout later, the game was over. Denver wound up taking two timeouts home.

The only thing more ambiguous than Fangio’s clock management was his explanation afterward.