Formula 1 notes: Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19

SAKHIR, Bahrain— Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix.
Hamilton was tested three times last week and returned a negative result each time, the last on Sunday afternoon at the Bahrain International Circuit.
But Hamilton woke up Monday morning with mild symptoms and was then informed that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive, his Mercedes team said Tuesday. This led to a subsequent test returning a positive result, and Hamilton said he has gone into self-isolation for 10 days.
“I’m devastated that I won’t be racing this weekend. Since we started the season in June, my team and I have been taking all the precautions we possibly can and following the regulations everywhere we’ve been,” Hamilton said. “I’m gutted not to be able to race this weekend, but my priority is to follow the protocols and advice, to protect others.”
Hamilton’s isolation is in accordance with the health protocols in Bahrain.
“Apart from mild symptoms, he is otherwise fit and well, and the entire team sends him its very best wishes for a swift recovery,” a team statement said. There is another race in Bahrain on Sunday — on Sakhir’s shorter outer circuit — before the 17-race season concludes in Abu Dhabi.
Hamilton, 35, clinched the drivers’ championship last month in Turkey and has a big lead in the standings with 332 points, well ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas (201) and Max Verstappen (189).
The British driver has won 11 races this season. But his absence in Sakhir means he will not be able to win a 13th and equal Sebastian Vettel‘s record, set in 2013 with Red Bull.
Hamilton also misses out, for now, on being able to clinch a 100th pole position. His pole last weekend was the record-extending 98th of his career.
The Mercedes team said it would announce a replacement driver later in the week.
Hamilton is the third F1 driver to test positive for COVID-19 this season, following Sergio Perez at Silverstone and Lance Stroll in Germany.
Russian Mazepin will drive for Haas team
KANNAPOLIS, North Carolina — Russian driver Nikita Mazepin will drive for Formula 1 team Haas after signing a multiyear deal on Tuesday.
Mazepin, 21, currently drives in the F2 series and is in third place overall, having won two races. He previously tested with the Force India team.
Mazepin, who is the son of billionaire Dmitry Mazepin, will be the fourth Russian to race in F1 after Vitaly Petrov, Sergey Sirotkin and Daniil Kvyat.
Grosjean expects to need help with trauma
PARIS — Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean expects he will need psychological help to deal with the traumatic memories of his horrific crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
The French driver’s car exploded into a fireball after crashing on the first lap and slicing through a metal barrier along the track on Sunday. Grosjean was trapped inside the Haas car’s flaming wreckage but escaped in scenes that drew admiration around the world.
“There’s going to be some psychological work to be done, because I really saw death coming. When you see images, not even Hollywood is capable of doing that,” Grosjean told French broadcaster TF1 on Tuesday from his hospital bed in Bahrain. “To come out of the flames that day is something that will mark my life forever.”
Grosjean was estimated to be inside the raging furnace for nearly 30 seconds but was lucid enough to figure a way out of a near-death situation.
Grosjean escaped with only minor burns to the back of his hands and even feels optimistic enough about competing in the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP on Dec. 13. His contract expires at the end of this season, and it remains uncertain if he will be given a seat in F1 next year, so that could effectively be his last race in F1.