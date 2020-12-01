Formula 1 notes: Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19

SAKHIR, Bahrain— Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix.

Hamilton was tested three times last week and returned a negative result each time, the last on Sunday afternoon at the Bahrain International Circuit.

But Hamilton woke up Monday morning with mild symptoms and was then informed that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive, his Mercedes team said Tuesday. This led to a subsequent test returning a positive result, and Hamilton said he has gone into self-isolation for 10 days.

“I’m devastated that I won’t be racing this weekend. Since we started the season in June, my team and I have been taking all the precautions we possibly can and following the regulations everywhere we’ve been,” Hamilton said. “I’m gutted not to be able to race this weekend, but my priority is to follow the protocols and advice, to protect others.”

Hamilton’s isolation is in accordance with the health protocols in Bahrain.