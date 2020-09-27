Gauff ousts No. 9 seed Konta

PARIS — Preparing in the relative warmth of a gym before heading out with leggings and long sleeves to make her French Open debut against the tournament’s No. 9 seed, Coco Gauff got a pep talk from Dad.
“His goal was to become an NBA player, and he didn’t make it. He told me: ‘You’re living your dream. Not everybody gets to do that. Just have fun on the court.’ That really changed my perspective,” the 16-year-old Gauff recounted.
Using forehand slices to throw off her older, more experienced opponent, and unbothered by her own 12 double faults, Gauff stayed steady at the most crucial moments to beat Johanna Konta 6-3, 6-3 and reach the second round. This was Gauff’s fourth victory over an opponent ranked in the top 20.
In last year’s French Open, Gauff failed to make it out of qualifying, while Konta was making her way to her third Grand Slam semifinal.
Gauff had her breakthrough at Wimbledon, becoming, at 15, the youngest qualifier ever there on the way to the fourth round. She also made it to the fourth round at this year’s Australian Open, beating 2019 champion Naomi Osaka en route.
Only recently was there a bump in the road for Gauff: She lost four of five matches before arriving in Paris, including a first-round exit at the U.S. Open.
Top-seeded Simona Halep stretched her winning streak to 15 matches by defeating Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-0.
Jannik Sinner, a 19-year-old from Italy, eliminated No. 11 David Goffin 7-5, 6-0, 6-3, while other men’s seeded losers included U.S. Open quarterfinalist Borna Coric, No. 25 Alex De Minaur and No. 32 Dan Evans.
One of the day’s most lopsided scorelines came in one of the most-anticipated matchups: Stan Wawrinka beat Andy Murray 6-1, 6-3, 6-2 in the first meeting between male Grand Slam champions in the first round at Roland Garros since 1999.
“Even if I played very well, it would have been no guarantees that I win that match,” said Murray, who has had two hip operations. “But I also didn’t play well.”
Victoria Azarenka, a former top-ranked player, prevailed 6-1, 6-2 against Danka Kovinic.
Seven-time major champion Venus Williams is out after the American was beaten 6-4, 6-4 by Anna Schmiedlova, who faces Arazenka next. Williams said it was her last match of the year.
Meanwhile, sixth seed Alexander Zverev bounced back from 5-2 down in the first set against Dennis Novak to close out a 7-5, 6-2, 6-4 victory.