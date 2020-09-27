Gauff ousts No. 9 seed Konta

PARIS — Preparing in the relative warmth of a gym before heading out with leggings and long sleeves to make her French Open debut against the tournament’s No. 9 seed, Coco Gauff got a pep talk from Dad.

“His goal was to become an NBA player, and he didn’t make it. He told me: ‘You’re living your dream. Not everybody gets to do that. Just have fun on the court.’ That really changed my perspective,” the 16-year-old Gauff recounted.

Using forehand slices to throw off her older, more experienced opponent, and unbothered by her own 12 double faults, Gauff stayed steady at the most crucial moments to beat Johanna Konta 6-3, 6-3 and reach the second round. This was Gauff’s fourth victory over an opponent ranked in the top 20.

In last year’s French Open, Gauff failed to make it out of qualifying, while Konta was making her way to her third Grand Slam semifinal.

Gauff had her breakthrough at Wimbledon, becoming, at 15, the youngest qualifier ever there on the way to the fourth round. She also made it to the fourth round at this year’s Australian Open, beating 2019 champion Naomi Osaka en route.

Only recently was there a bump in the road for Gauff: She lost four of five matches before arriving in Paris, including a first-round exit at the U.S. Open.