Golf roundup: Johnson closes 11-shot victory with 63

NORTON, Mass. — Dustin Johnson looked dominant as he ever has, and nothing could stop him Sunday in The Northern Trust.
Not even the weather.
Johnson played the final two holes in near darkness after a late storm delay and finished with a birdie for an 8-under 63 and an 11-shot victory over Harris English.
It was the 22nd victory of his PGA Tour career, and he never made it look easier. Johnson won his fifth FedEx Cup playoffs event — tied with Rory McIlroy for most — and returned to No. 1 in the world. He finished at 30-under 254.
Staked to a five-shot lead over English going into the final round, Johnson sent a 7-iron over the water to a front pin on the par-5 second, the ball settling 8 feet next to the pin for an eagle. Two holes later, his 3-wood was placed perfectly in front of the fourth green for a simple up-and-down for birdie.
It was like that all day. It was like that all week.
He led by five and went out in 30, stretching his lead to seven shots at the turn. On the 500-yard 12th hole, where on Saturday he hit a tight draw with a 6-iron to a foot, this time he hit a slight fade with a 6-iron to 3 feet for anther birdie.
The only drama was whether he could set two PGA Tour scoring records — 31-under par by Ernie Els at Kapalua in 2003, and the 253 by Justin Thomas at the Sony Open in 2017.
But after that birdie on the 12th put him at 29 under, Johnson settled into four straight pars. He is only the third player to finish 30 under, joining Els and Jordan Spieth, also at Kapalua. So he at least owns the record on the mainland.
Popov wins Women’s British Open by two
TROON, Scotland — Sophia Popov marked her ball a few inches from the hole on the 18th green, pulled the brim of her cap over her face and began to cry in the arms of her caddie.
The realization had finally hit her. Against all the odds, she was about to become a major champion.
Moments later and still wiping away tears, Popov tapped in the putt to complete a two-stroke victory at Royal Troon in the Women’s British Open.
Ranked No. 304, Popov had never won a senior professional event before. She lost her card on the LPGA Tour at the end of last year and only qualified for the British Open via a top-10 finish two weeks ago at the Marathon Classic, which she was playing only because higher-ranked players couldn’t attend because of COVID-19 restrictions.
This was just Popov’s fourth appearance at a major. And as she would later reveal in public for the first time, she has been bothered by health issues for the past six years, notably Lyme disease.
No wonder the emotions flowed after shooting 3-under 68 to finish ahead of Jasmine Suwannapura (67) and become the first female golfer from Germany to win a major title. It is a life-changing victory, not least because the winner’s check of $675,000 is more than six times her entire career earnings before Sunday.
On a rare still day on the links in southwest Scotland, Popov, 27, began with a three-stroke lead but drove into bunker on the first hole and missed a 10-foot par putt. She barely made a mistake after that.
Minjee Lee, who played with Popov in the final pairing, finished third on 3 under after a 69.