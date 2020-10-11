Golf roundup: Kim's 63 caps first major title

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. — Sei Young Kim shot a 7-under 63 on Sunday to earn her first major title at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
The 27-year-old South Korean finished at 14-under 266 at Aronimink Golf Course, winning the major that had eluded her in her career. Kim had 10 wins entering the tournament, which made her the winningest active player without a major championship.
Her 63 was the best round of the tournament. She finished five shots ahead of runner-up Inbee Park, who shot a solid 65 on Sunday.
“Sei Young was just really untouchable,” Park said.
Kim was runner-up at the 2015 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and tied for second at the Evian Championship in 2018. Kim held the 54-hole lead at a major once, at the 2015 ANA Inspiration, where she finished in a tie for fourth.
She sealed the championship with a round to remember at Aronimink. Kim’s fifth birdie of the day at the par-3 14th gave her a four-shot lead over Park and put her at 12 under for the championship.
She earned $645,000 for the victory. Kim has at least one win in every LPGA season since 2015.
Nasa Hataoka and Carlota Ciganda tied for third at 7 under. Anna Nordqvist (4 under) and Brooke Henderson (3 under) finished fifth and sixth.
Kim is the latest addition to a growing list of first-time major winners in recent years, a sign of growing parity. Her victory means nine of the last 10 major champions had never won one before. She joins Sophia Popov (Women’s British Open) and Mirim Lee (ANA Inspiration) as this year’s major champions.
Laird wins playoff with 20-foot birdie putt
LAS VEGAS — Martin Laird lost a chance to win by making bogey on the 18th hole, only to redeem himself in a three-way playoff by making a 20-foot birdie putt on the second extra hole to win the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
Laird ended seven years without a victory in a year filled with doubt, which included knee surgery right about the time golf was set to resume from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 37-year-old Scot suddenly is flying high.
He needed a sponsor exemption to play the tournament he won in 2009. He ended it with a birdie to beat Matthew Wolff and Austin Cook. It was the third three-man playoff in Las Vegas for Laird, who won in 2009 and lost the following year when Jonathan Byrd made a hole-in-one on the 17th hole at the TPC Summerlin.
Laird contributed a pair of big shots on the par 3.
He had a one-shot lead with two holes to play Sunday when he sent his tee shot on the par-3 17th off a cart path and some 30 yards right of the green with the pin to the right. He hit a chip-and-run over the cart path, under the trees, between a pair of bunkers and then made a most improbable par with an 18-foot putt.
But he missed the green to the right on the 18th and chipped to 30 feet, two-putting for bogey and a 3-under 68 to fall into a playoff at 23-under 261 with Wolff and Cook, who each closed with a 66.
They all made par on the 18th in the playoff, and then Laird, ranked No. 358 in the world, ended it on the 17th with his birdie.
Els wins Champions title by one shot
CARY, N.C. — Ernie Els birdied the final two holes, running in a 30-footer in the rain on the last, for a 6-under 66 and a one-stroke victory over Colin Montgomerie in the SAS Championship.
Jim Furyk missed a chance to become the first player to win his first three PGA Tour Champions events, closing with a 70 to tie for ninth at 8 under — four strokes behind Els. Furyk won at Warwick Hills and Pebble Beach.
Els won for second time in his first 10 starts on the 50-and-over tour. The four-time major champion with 19 PGA Tour titles finished at 12-under 204 at Prestonwood Country Club. Montgomerie shot a 70.
The tour’s next stop will be at the Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course for the Dominion Energy Charity Classic set for Friday through Sunday.