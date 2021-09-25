Jeep’s Big Bang issue is exhausting all options

Dear Car Talk:

I have a 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a 6-cylinder engine and 4-wheel-drive. I never had any problems with it until recently.

My wife was driving down the road at about 50 mph, and it started missing then blew the muffler off. I took it to a mechanic, and he did a diagnostic test that showed nothing wrong. He put another muffler on it, and about two weeks later, it did the same thing!

I took it to the Chrysler dealer and they said it wasn’t showing any codes, except about every few minutes, an oxygen sensor code would show. They put two oxygen sensors on it and charged me $300. Two weeks later, it blew another muffler. We even tried it without the catalytic converter, and it still blew off the muffler.

This has happened four times so far (four mufflers). Do you have any suggestions? I can’t give up — I love this car!

— John