Judge rejects secret submission in suit over teen’s death

ALEXANDRIA — A judge on Friday rejected a request from the federal government to provide classified information in a lawsuit filed by the family of a British teenager killed in England by a member of the U.S. intelligence community who was driving on the wrong side of the road.

The family of 19-year-old Harry Dunn filed a lawsuit in Alexandria against Anne Sacoolas and her husband, Jonathan, after Anne Sacoolas struck and killed Dunn as he drove a motorcycle near the Croughton Air Force base in England.

The Sacoolases left the country after Dunn’s death and the U.S. invoked diplomatic immunity on their behalf.

The government confirmed that Anne Sacoolas worked in the intelligence community but has been circumspect about the family’s duties.

Last month, the U.S. government filed a motion to intervene in the case and provide the judge more information about the family without making it public or available to the plaintiffs.

At a hearing Friday, though, U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III said he didn’t see why the information would be relevant.

“I don’t want any classified information running around here,” Ellis said. “This case should have been settled a long time ago.”