Kershaw likely to start Game 4 of NLCS if back improves

ARLINGTON, Texas — Clayton Kershaw is likely to start Game 4 of the National League Championship Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers if the left-hander’s back continues to improve, manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday.

Kershaw was scratched from the Game 2 start against the Atlanta Braves because of back spasms, and Roberts decided to stick with left-hander Julio Urías for Game 3 against Atlanta on Wednesday night. Game 4 of the neutral-site series in Texas is Thursday night.

“Every day it’s been better,” Roberts said of Kershaw’s back. “I can’t just sit here right now and say he’s going to start tomorrow. I think if it progresses the way it has, it’s a likely possibility. But again, this is making sure Clayton feels good tomorrow when he wakes up and the training staff gives us our blessing as well.”

On Tuesday night, Atlanta took a five-run lead into the ninth inning and hung on for an 8-7 win in Game 2.

Mark Melancon came on in relief when the lead was down to two and retired A.J. Pollock on a grounder to third, ending the four-hour, 12-minute game.