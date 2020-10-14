Kershaw likely to start Game 4 of NLCS if back improves

ARLINGTON, Texas — Clayton Kershaw is likely to start Game 4 of the National League Championship Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers if the left-hander’s back continues to improve, manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday.
Kershaw was scratched from the Game 2 start against the Atlanta Braves because of back spasms, and Roberts decided to stick with left-hander Julio Urías for Game 3 against Atlanta on Wednesday night. Game 4 of the neutral-site series in Texas is Thursday night.
“Every day it’s been better,” Roberts said of Kershaw’s back. “I can’t just sit here right now and say he’s going to start tomorrow. I think if it progresses the way it has, it’s a likely possibility. But again, this is making sure Clayton feels good tomorrow when he wakes up and the training staff gives us our blessing as well.”
On Tuesday night, Atlanta took a five-run lead into the ninth inning and hung on for an 8-7 win in Game 2.
Mark Melancon came on in relief when the lead was down to two and retired A.J. Pollock on a grounder to third, ending the four-hour, 12-minute game.
Atlanta’s Ozzie Albies homered into the Braves bullpen in the ninth inning for the second straight night, and Freddie Freeman also homered for the second night in a row and the Braves took a 2-0 series lead.
Atlanta became the fourth team in major league history to begin a postseason 7-0.
Atlanta led 7-0 in the seventh, but the lead had dwindled to 8-6 when Melancon replaced Josh Tomlin with two outs in the bottom of the ninth after Corey Seager’s RBI double and Max Muncy’s two-run homer.
Albies extended the game with a fielding error on Will Smith’s grounder to second, and reigning NL MVP Cody Bellinger hit an RBI triple. Melancon then retired Pollock.
“I didn’t feel good with a big lead because these guys are too powerful, and that’s a good ballgame to win. They all are now,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “We kind of shot ourselves in the foot there at the end.”
Rookie right-hander Ian Anderson extended his postseason scoreless streak in an abbreviated start as the Braves moved within two wins of their first World Series appearance since 1999. All previous 14 teams to win the first two games of a best-of-seven NLCS went on to take the pennant.
Freeman put the NL East champion Braves ahead to stay with a two-run homer in the fourth off rookie Tony Gonsolin. Freeman added an RBI single as part of a four-run outburst an inning later.