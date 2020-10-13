Kershaw misses Game 2 start in NLCS with back spasms

ARLINGTON, Texas Clayton Kershaw was scratched Tuesday from his start for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NL Championship Series because of back spasms, though manager Dave Roberts said it’s likely their ace left-hander will pitch in the series.
The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner initially felt spasms after a bullpen session Saturday, three days after he went six innings to win Game 2 of the National League Division Series against San Diego. Roberts said Kershaw has felt better each day since but wasn’t ready to make the scheduled start against the Atlanta Braves.
“Sunday, played some catch and just started to dissipate, got a little bit better. And then yesterday, a little bit better, even more,” Roberts said. “And then today just woke up and felt that it just wasn’t quite where he wanted to be, we wanted it to be.”
Rookie Tony Gonsolin made his major league postseason debut in Kershaw’s place with the Dodgers down 1-0 in the series to the Atlanta Braves. The right-hander hadn’t pitched in a game since Sept. 26.
Julio Urías, a 24-year-old lefty already pitching in his fourth postseason, was scheduled to start Game 3 on Wednesday. Urías allowed one unearned run and one hit over five innings in relief to win the clinching Game 3 of the NL Division Series over San Diego last Thursday.
Roberts would not commit to which game could be targeted for Kershaw’s return.
“It’s kind of day to day. So I just really don’t want to say what’s the soonest,” Roberts said. “I don’t know.”
Meanwhile, Atlanta outfielder Adam Duvall was scratched for the rest of the postseason because of an injury to his left side.
He was replaced on the roster by infielder Johan Camargo. Duvall will not be eligible to play in the rest of the postseason.
Duvall hurt his oblique in the second inning of Monday’s opener when he fouled off a pitch in the second inning. He was replaced in the middle of the plate appearance by Cristian Pache.
On Monday night, Austin Riley led off the ninth inning with a tiebreaking homer that sparked a four-run rally for a 5-1 win over the Dodgers in the first major league game this season with fans allowed to attend.
“It was awesome — fun to play in front of fans again,” said Braves slugger Freddie Freeman, who added that “11,000 people really felt like 50,000 to us because we haven’t had any all year.”
Riley greeted reliever Blake Treinen with a 448-foot drive to left-center, giving Atlanta a 2-1 lead.
Ronald Acuña Jr. followed with a double and scored on a single by Marcell Ozuna that chased Treinen. Ozzie Albies added a two-run homer off Jake McGee.
“It’s what these guys do. I’ve said we’re like an NBA game, you don’t want to leave because a lot of things don’t happen until the last third,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “These guys never quit, they keep grinding at-bats and doing their thing, and it’s a pretty neat trait for a ballclub to have.”
In a matchup of teams that ranked 1-2 in the majors for runs and homers, and in the first NLCS opener since 2007 with both teams undefeated in the postseason, the Braves delivered another impressive pitching performance even without a shutout.
Max Fried struck out nine over six sharp innings, Will Smith worked a perfect eighth for the win and Mark Melancon closed it out.
Atlanta, which threw four shutouts in its first five playoff games against Cincinnati and Miami, has allowed a total of six runs while going 6-0 this postseason.