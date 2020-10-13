Kershaw misses Game 2 start in NLCS with back spasms

ARLINGTON, Texas Clayton Kershaw was scratched Tuesday from his start for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NL Championship Series because of back spasms, though manager Dave Roberts said it’s likely their ace left-hander will pitch in the series.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner initially felt spasms after a bullpen session Saturday, three days after he went six innings to win Game 2 of the National League Division Series against San Diego. Roberts said Kershaw has felt better each day since but wasn’t ready to make the scheduled start against the Atlanta Braves.

“Sunday, played some catch and just started to dissipate, got a little bit better. And then yesterday, a little bit better, even more,” Roberts said. “And then today just woke up and felt that it just wasn’t quite where he wanted to be, we wanted it to be.”

Rookie Tony Gonsolin made his major league postseason debut in Kershaw’s place with the Dodgers down 1-0 in the series to the Atlanta Braves. The right-hander hadn’t pitched in a game since Sept. 26.

Julio Urías, a 24-year-old lefty already pitching in his fourth postseason, was scheduled to start Game 3 on Wednesday. Urías allowed one unearned run and one hit over five innings in relief to win the clinching Game 3 of the NL Division Series over San Diego last Thursday.