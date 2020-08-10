TORONTO — It’s been eight long years since Ilya Kovalchuk last played in the NHL postseason. With an Olympic gold medal and a world championship already achieved, the only glaring omission from the 37-year-old’s hockey résumé is his name etched on the Stanley Cup.
Kovalchuk has that opportunity again with the Washington Capitals, who will face the New York Islanders in their first-round playoff series that starts Wednesday. Slotting in on the third line of a tested playoff team and a recent Cup champion after being acquired at the deadline from the Montreal Canadiens, Kovalchuk also has high hopes for his 2020 postseason.
“I think that [Stanley Cup] is the toughest trophy to win, and it’s a great opportunity to be able to get to the playoffs and it’s anybody’s game now,” Kovalchuk said. “Everyone has the same goal. We just need to work hard, be like a family, and good things will happen.”
Kovalchuk reached the Stanley Cup finals with New Jersey in 2012, but the Devils fell to the Los Angeles Kings. Now his former teammates and coaches are rooting for his success — and still believe in his big-game magic — with the Capitals.
Vegas Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer, who coached Kovalchuk in New Jersey during that Cup run, said he has no doubt the Russian has “a lot of gas left in the tank.”
“I coached Jaromir Jagr at 40 and Kovy has the same type of engine,” DeBoer said. “When I had him in New Jersey, I think I played him 24 minutes a night and he was the highest minute forward in the league in terms of playing time, so we relied on him in every situation.”
Minnesota Wild forward Zach Parise, the former captain of the Devils, said it would be “awesome” to see his old line mate win the Cup. He not only praised Kovalchuk’s game, but the Russian’s willingness to drop the gloves after opponents took runs at teammates.
“You don’t expect that out of a guy who has been a career point per year player and, you know, 50-goal scorer,” Parise said. “To me . . . it is just something that I wasn’t expecting when he signed with us . . . There were so many times on the bench when you would look at the guy next to you and say ‘Wow,’ you know? He was great.”
Kovalchuk is older now, but observers still see the same type of player he was in his late 20s. When Parise played against Kovalchuk when he first returned to the league in 2018 and when the Wild faced Washington shortly before the NHL shut down amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, he thought Kovalchuk looked “very motivated and excited to be where he was.”
“You could just tell he was excited he was playing for the Capitals and I thought he looked great,” Parise said.
Bob Hartley, who is coaching in the Kontinental Hockey League and coached Kovalchuk on the Atlanta Thrashers, said one of the biggest parts of Kovalchuk’s game that is overlooked is his ability to avoid big injuries.
“He knows how to create space for himself and the way that he shoots the puck and his release, that is always what amazed me with Kovy,” Hartley said.
Kovalchuk’s passion for the game, described by Hartley as very similar to Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin’s, is one of his driving factors.
“He is a kid,” Hartley said. “I coached him as a kid, I watched him since his return to the NHL and more importantly in his games in Montreal where he loved to score goals. Gosh, he is like a kid in a candy store when that red light goes on.
Kovalchuk had one goal and three assists in seven games with Washington before the season paused March 12. Before he was traded to the Capitals, he had six goals and seven assists in 22 games for the Canadiens this season.
“A goal scorer is always a goal scorer,” said Hartley, who called Kovalchuk a “man of the big occasions.”
Late Sunday
Blue Jackets 3, Maple Leafs 0: Goalie Joonas Kirpisalo and Columbus proved how they learned their lesson about holding three-goal leads.
They’re advancing to the first round of the NHL playoffs because they weren’t going to squander one for a second time in three days.
Korpisalo stopped 33 shots, Zach Werenski’s floater from the left point in the first period held up as the winner, and the Blue Jackets defeated Toronto in a decisive Game 5 in Toronto.
“There’s no quit whatsoever in this team,” Blue Jackets center Gustav Nyquist said in the team putting behind blowing a three-goal lead over the final four minutes of a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 4 two nights earlier.
Liam Foudy sneaked in a shot from a bad angle with 8:20 remaining, and captain Nick Foligno sealed the victory by scoring into an open net with 23 seconds remaining to close a best-of-five series in which the teams first traded shutout wins, and the Blue Jackets overcame a 3-0 deficit in a 4-3 OT win in Game 3.
