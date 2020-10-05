Kvitova, Djokovic reach quarterfinals

PARIS — Petra Kvitova stood wide-eyed and still, scarcely believing she was through to her first French Open quarterfinal in eight years after winning against Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-4 on Monday.
When the chair umpire climbed down and pointed to the mark confirming her two-handed backhand landed just in, she released her emotions. The seventh-seeded Czech player looked up in the air, then blew kisses and waved to the small crowd gathered on Court Philippe Chatrier, the tournament’s main stadium.
“Yeah, I got a bit emotional last 2 points of my match,” she said. “My memories, happy memories. When I made my comeback here in 2017, when I step on the Philippe Chatrier, I couldn’t really imagine me to be in the quarterfinal of this Slam.”
Reaching the last eight was less poignant for Novak Djokovic, considering he has done so every year since 2010.
He made sure of an 11th straight French quarterfinal and extended his Open-era record at Roland Garros by beating 15th-seeded Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.
The 17-time Grand Slam champion has not dropped a set in Paris. The top-ranked Serb next plays No. 17 seed Pablo Carreño Busta, who beat qualifier Daniel Altmaier 6-2, 7-5, 6-2.
Earlier, Kvitova spoke about her emotional reaction. Roland Garros was where the two-time Grand Slam champion made her comeback three years ago after she was attacked by a knife-wielding robber in her Czech home and suffered serious injuries to her left hand.
“It’s been a long ride definitely. Everything came to my mind,” she said. “My whole family, people who I loved to help me through the tough, tough time.”
Kvitova’s two Grand Slam titles were won on the grass of Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014. Since making the semifinals here eight years ago, her best result at the French Open was only the fourth round in 2015.
In other men’s action, No. 5-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 13 Andrey Rublev reached the last eight here for the first time.
Tsitsipas won against No. 18-seeded Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 7-6 (9), 6-2, and Rublev beat unseeded Marton Fucsovics 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Rublev is a two-time U.S. Open quarterfinalist. He next faces Tsitsipas, having beaten him on clay in the Hamburg Open fina l last month.
Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin turned things around after a poor opening set to reach the quarterfinals for the first time. The No. 4-seeded Kenin beat the 49th-ranked Fiona Ferro 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Kenin, who is 14-1 at major tournaments in 2020, won’t find out who her next opponent is until Tuesday. That’s because the fourth-round match between another American, former Virginia star Danielle Collins, and 30th-seeded Ons Jabeur was rained out Monday and delayed a day.