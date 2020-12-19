Lawrence propels Clemson to sixth straight ACC title

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Trevor Lawrence had 412 yards of offense and three touchdowns, Travis Etienne ran for 124 yards and a score and No. 4 Clemson dominated No. 2 Notre Dame 34-10 on Saturday to win its sixth straight Atlantic Coast Conference championship.

Lawrence threw long scoring passes to Amari Rodgers and E.J Williams in the first half to help the Tigers (10-1) avenge a 47-40 double-overtime loss at Norte Dame — with Lawrence sidelined because of the coronavirus — to lock up a spot in the College Football Playoff for the sixth straight season.

“Of all the teams I’ve had, this team deserved it the most,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said.

Lawrence, the game MVP and presumptive No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, overcame an early interception on a tipped ball to complete 25 of 36 passes for 322 yards. He ran 14 times for 90 yards, with a 34-yard touchdown scamper.

The junior quarterback did it all, even throwing a block to spring Etienne for a 15-yard gain on a third-down run late in the second quarter leading to a touchdown and a 24-3 halftime lead.

“It would be a crying shame if the Heisman didn’t attach their name to Trevor Lawrence,” Swinney said. “If you don’t know that’s the best player in the country, I don’t know what you’re looking at.”