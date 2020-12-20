Liberty to face Coastal Carolina in the Cure Bowl

Liberty University will try to cap the best season in program history with a victory over ninth-ranked Coastal Carolina in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl on Saturday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
The Flames (9-1), ranked 23rd in the final regular-season Associated Press poll, were scheduled to play the Chanticleers (11-0) in Liberty’s regular-season finale on Dec. 5 in Conway, S.C., but the game was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within Liberty’s program.
“We are excited to be heading back to the Cure Bowl and are thrilled with our matchup against a top-ranked opponent in Coastal Carolina.,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said.
Coastal Carolina, a former Big South rival of Liberty’s and one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country, was to have faced Louisiana-Lafayette in the Sun Belt Conference title game last Saturday, but coronavirus issues among the Chanticleers forced that game to be canceled.
Last year, Liberty claimed its first bowl win by defeating Georgia Southern 23-16 in the Cure Bowl.