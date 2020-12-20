Liberty to face Coastal Carolina in the Cure Bowl

Liberty University will try to cap the best season in program history with a victory over ninth-ranked Coastal Carolina in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl on Saturday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

The Flames (9-1), ranked 23rd in the final regular-season Associated Press poll, were scheduled to play the Chanticleers (11-0) in Liberty’s regular-season finale on Dec. 5 in Conway, S.C., but the game was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within Liberty’s program.

“We are excited to be heading back to the Cure Bowl and are thrilled with our matchup against a top-ranked opponent in Coastal Carolina.,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said.

Coastal Carolina, a former Big South rival of Liberty’s and one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country, was to have faced Louisiana-Lafayette in the Sun Belt Conference title game last Saturday, but coronavirus issues among the Chanticleers forced that game to be canceled.