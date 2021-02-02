MLB notes: Angels suspend Callaway

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Pitching coach Mickey Callaway was suspended by the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday after allegations of inappropriate behavior toward several women who work in sports media.

The Angels announced their decision a day after the allegations against the former New York Mets manager appeared in a report by The Athletic.

The team “will work closely with MLB to conduct a full investigation,” Angels spokeswoman Marie Garvey said.

A source with knowledge of the Angels’ decision to suspend Callaway said the coach has denied wrongdoing, which means he can’t be fired for cause under California labor law without a full investigation of the allegations against him. The investigation by the Angels and Major League Baseball could be completed this month.

Callaway joined the Angels in October 2019, three weeks after he was fired by the Mets following two years in charge. Before that, the former major league pitcher spent five seasons as the Cleveland Indians’ pitching coach.

The five women who spoke to The Athletic gave detailed accounts of multiple instances of aggressive, inappropriate acts by Callaway over five years while he was employed by three teams.