MLB notes: Angels suspend Callaway

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Pitching coach Mickey Callaway was suspended by the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday after allegations of inappropriate behavior toward several women who work in sports media.
The Angels announced their decision a day after the allegations against the former New York Mets manager appeared in a report by The Athletic.
The team “will work closely with MLB to conduct a full investigation,” Angels spokeswoman Marie Garvey said.
A source with knowledge of the Angels’ decision to suspend Callaway said the coach has denied wrongdoing, which means he can’t be fired for cause under California labor law without a full investigation of the allegations against him. The investigation by the Angels and Major League Baseball could be completed this month.
Callaway joined the Angels in October 2019, three weeks after he was fired by the Mets following two years in charge. Before that, the former major league pitcher spent five seasons as the Cleveland Indians’ pitching coach.
The five women who spoke to The Athletic gave detailed accounts of multiple instances of aggressive, inappropriate acts by Callaway over five years while he was employed by three teams.
Callaway sent uninvited and sometimes unanswered messages to the women via email, text or social media and asked one to send nude photos in return, according to the report. He often commented on their appearance in a way that made them uncomfortable and on one occasion “thrust his crotch near the face of a reporter” while she interviewed him.
Another time, he told one of the women he’d share information about the Mets if she got drunk with him, the report said. More than one woman received a shirtless selfie or several from him, and one said he massaged her shoulders in the dugout when he thought nobody was watching, according to the report.
Work stoppage in spring appears likely
NEW YORK — A work stoppage at the start of spring training 2022 seems increasingly likely after players refused to negotiate with owners over a one-month delay for this spring training and regular season.
The breakdown Monday came after the sides were unable to reach a deal last June over the start of the pandemic-shortened 2021 season, although they did work out an opening-day agreement for expanded 2020 playoffs.
With the collective bargaining agreement set to expire Dec. 1, it is not hard to envision management instituting a lockout for baseball’s first work stoppage since the 7½-month strike that wiped out the 1994 World Series.
Baseball had five strikes and three lockouts from 1972 to 1995, losing 86 regular-season games at the start of the 1972 season, 713 during midseason in 1981 and 669 games during the final two months of 1994, a stoppage that cut 1995 schedules from 162 games per team to 144.
Elsewhere
Cardinals: St. Louis completed its trade to acquire All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado from the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.
St. Louis dealt left-hander Austin Gomber and four minor leaguers to the Rockies: infielders Elehuris Montero and Mateo Gil along with right-handers Tony Locey and Jake Sommers.
As part of the trade, Colorado will send cash to St. Louis to offset part of the money Arenado is due in his contract.
Astros: Outfielder Steven Souza Jr. signed a minor league contract with Houston and was invited to spring training.
Souza, 31, spent last season with the Cubs, appearing in 11 games and hitting .148 with one homer and five RBIs. Souza has spent six seasons in the majors, playing for the Nationals, Rays and Diamondbacks. He is a career .232 hitter with 70 doubles, 71 homers and 203 RBIs.
Rays: Former major leaguer Denard Span was hired by Tampa Bay as a special assistant in baseball operations.
Span, 36, batted .281 with 71 homers and 490 RBIs over 11 seasons with the Rays, Minnesota Twins, Washington Nationals, San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners.