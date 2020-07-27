Two-time AL Cy Young winner Corey Kluber could be done for the season.
He is headed to the injured list after just one inning of work in his debut as a Texas Rangers starter. He has a tear in a small muscle in his right shoulder and is not expected to make another start this season — if he pitches at all.
He does not need surgery but will receive a platelet-rich plasma injection. The right-hander will then be evaluated in about four weeks to determine if he can start throwing again.
Team president and general manager Jon Daniels said Monday an MRI revealed a Grade 2 tear.
“Given the time frame here and the nature of a 60-game schedule and everything that goes with it, the timeline is not on our side,” Daniels said.
Kluber exited Sunday’s game with tightness behind his shoulder. It was his first start in the majors since May 1, 2019, when he broke his right forearm on liner to the mound. He injured his side during rehab last summer.
Left-hander Kolby Allard is expected to replace Kluber in the rotation.
Rockies pitcher Collins opts out of season
DENVER — The Colorado Rockies said left-handed pitcher Tim Collins has opted out of the 2020 season.
He’s the second player within the organization who has withdrawn. In late June, Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond said he wouldn’t play this season in part because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Collins was with the team when training started again, but didn’t make the club’s 30-man openin- day roster.
Collins, 30, had a 3.12 ERA for the Chicago Cubs last season in 8ª innings.
Harrison signs deal
with Washington
WASHINGTON — Utility player Josh Harrison signed a one-year contract with the Washington Nationals and was added to their 30-man active roster Monday, less than a week after he was released by Philadelphia.
Harrison, 33, is a two-time All-Star and a right-handed hitter who has started games at second base, third base, shortstop and both corner outfield spots during his nine years in the majors.
He could help the Nationals get by until slugger Juan Soto is ready to play regularly; the 21-year-old outfielder was put on the COVID-19 injured list on opening day.
White Sox manager out, awaits test results
CLEVELAND — Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria woke up Monday with “a slight cough and nasal congestion” and will be kept away from the team pending the results of medical tests.
Bench coach Joe McEwing will manage the White Sox in Renteria’s absence. The team’s series opener against Cleveland on Monday night was rained out.
The team did not say if Renteria, 58, was being tested for the coronavirus. Renteria has been with the White Sox since 2017.
McEwing said on a Zoom conference call that Renteria said he “feels great, feels fine. Just being very cautious.”
The White Sox have had at least three players with positive COVID-19 tests this summer, including third baseman Yoan Moncada, who disclosed his result. The team did not identify the other two players.
Before facing the Indians, the White Sox also placed starting pitcher Reynaldo López on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder soreness.
López left his start on Sunday against Minnesota in the first inning when his shoulder tightened.
Forearm strain puts Jays closer Giles on IL
WASHINGTON — Toronto Blue Jays closer Ken Giles went on the 10-day injured list before Monday’s series opener at the Washington Nationals with a strained right forearm, a day after leaving a game with what the team said was a sore right elbow.
The Blue Jays lost another player about 15 minutes before first pitch on Monday when Bo Bichette — who was supposed to play shortstop and lead off — was scratched because of a tight left hamstring.
Giles had an MRI on Monday. The right-hander entered in the ninth inning of Toronto’s game at Tampa Bay on Sunday to try to get a save, but the reliever gave up a two-out double and a pair of walks that loaded the bases. Giles then went to a 3-1 count on the next batter before he was removed. The Blue Jays wound up losing 6-5 in 10 innings.
Anthony Bass is expected to fill the closer role for the Blue Jays while Giles is out.
Manager Charlie Montoyo also said Randal Grichuk is day to day with back tightness.
