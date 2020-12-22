MLB notes: Nationals' Kendrick ends career

Howie Kendrick, who played the bulk of his 15-year major league career with the Angels and spent two seasons with the Dodgers before blossoming into a playoff hero for the Washington Nationals in 2019, announced his retirement Monday on Instagram.

Kendrick, 37, had 1,747 hits and batted .275 with a .705 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, 127 homers, 354 doubles, 724 RBIs and 126 stolen bases for the Angels (2006-2014), Dodgers (2015-2016), Philadelphia Phillies (2017) and Washington (2017-2020).

He played on four Angels playoff teams from 2007 to 2014, two Dodgers playoff teams and in 2019 helped the Nationals win their first World Series championship with two huge postseason home runs — in the National League Division Series against the Dodgers and the World Series against the Houston Astros.

“To the Angels, thank you for taking a chance on me in 2002 and helping me blossom into the consistent player I became,” Kendrick wrote. “To the Dodgers, although the opportunity to wear Dodger Blue was brief, it will always be cherished. To the Philadelphia Phillies, thank you for helping me understand what it meant to become a leader and veteran.