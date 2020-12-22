MLB notes: Nationals' Kendrick ends career

Howie Kendrick, who played the bulk of his 15-year major league career with the Angels and spent two seasons with the Dodgers before blossoming into a playoff hero for the Washington Nationals in 2019, announced his retirement Monday on Instagram.
Kendrick, 37, had 1,747 hits and batted .275 with a .705 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, 127 homers, 354 doubles, 724 RBIs and 126 stolen bases for the Angels (2006-2014), Dodgers (2015-2016), Philadelphia Phillies (2017) and Washington (2017-2020).
He played on four Angels playoff teams from 2007 to 2014, two Dodgers playoff teams and in 2019 helped the Nationals win their first World Series championship with two huge postseason home runs — in the National League Division Series against the Dodgers and the World Series against the Houston Astros.
“To the Angels, thank you for taking a chance on me in 2002 and helping me blossom into the consistent player I became,” Kendrick wrote. “To the Dodgers, although the opportunity to wear Dodger Blue was brief, it will always be cherished. To the Philadelphia Phillies, thank you for helping me understand what it meant to become a leader and veteran.
“Last but not least, [to] my beloved Washington Nationals, thank you for embracing me as one of your own. I feel as though I’d been a National my whole career and the wild, humbling and crazy ride we had in 2019 truly culminated everything I’d learned in my career, and we all became world champions.”
Kendrick crushed the Dodgers’ World Series hopes in the decisive Game 5 of the NL Division Series, hitting a tie-breaking grand slam in the 10th inning off reliever Joe Kelly to lift Washington to a 7-3 victory.
Later that October, Kendrick hit a go-ahead, two-run homer, clanging an opposite-field line drive off the right-field foul pole, in the seventh inning of Washington’s 6-2 victory over Houston in Game 7 of the World Series.
Kendrick hit .275 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 35 games last season.
Mets, Syndergaard reach one-year deal
NEW YORK — The New York Mets and Noah Syndergaard agreed to a $9.7 million, one-year contract for next season, when the injured right-hander hopes to return from Tommy John surgery.
The Mets and Syndergaard avoided arbitration by settling on the same salary Syndergaard was set to make in 2020. He ended up earning $3,592,593 when the season was shortened to 60 games by the coronavirus pandemic.
Syndergaard had reconstructive right elbow surgery in March, shortly after spring training was suspended by Major League Baseball because of the coronavirus. He missed the entire regular season and should be on track to return in the middle of the 2021 season.
Meanwhile, the Mets signed right-hander Jerad Eickhoff, left-handers Jerry Blevins and Tom Windle, and infielder Wilfredo Tovar to minor league contracts.
All four were invited to major league spring training.
Elsewhere
Phillies: Philadelphia promoted Sam Fuld to general manager.
The team also promoted Jorge Velandia to assistant general manager and Terry Ryan to special assistant to the general manager.
Dave Dombrowski was hired to run baseball operations two weeks ago.
Fuld, 39, joined the Phillies in November 2017 as the major league player information coordinator, working closely with the coaching staff to integrate advanced metrics into the team. He also worked as an outfield instructor.
Indians: Reliever Nick Wittgren avoided salary arbitration with Cleveland by agreeing to a $2 million, one-year contract.
Wittgren went 2-0 with a 3.42 ERA in 25 games last season. He is 7-1 with a 2.99 ERA in 80 games over two seasons for Cleveland, which acquired him in a trade with Miami in 2019.
Cubs: Chicago claimed outfielder Phillip Ervin off waivers from the Seattle Mariners.
Ervin spent time with Cincinnati and Seattle during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, batting .149 with four RBIs in 37 games. He was designated for assignment by the Mariners last week.
Brewers: Milwaukee claimed utility man Tim Lopes off waivers from Seattle. Lopes, 26, batted .238 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 46 games for Seattle last season.